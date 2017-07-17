Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell On Snapchat: “I Gotta Get Better, Apparently”

    By Alex Kozora July 17, 2017 at 04:36 pm


    Le’Veon Bell has made his first public comments since the deadline to sign his tender passed, meaning he’ll have to play this season on his franchise tag.

    On Snapchat about 15 minutes ago, Bell seemed to be leaving a workout session.

    “Well, it’s a long day. Me and Jalen, we back at it. I gotta get better, apparently.”

     

    Jalen Bell is his cousin, by the way, a running back for Cal U. Bell’s last comment, “I gotta get better,” is probably some frustration after not being able to come to agreement with the Steelers over a long-term deal. That’s despite reported “intense” negotiations which lasted throughout Monday.

    Now, he has no choice but to sign his franchise tender and play out the year, set to become a free agent in 2018. The Steelers can’t try to work out a long-term deal with him until after the season. They could also place the franchise tag on Bell again, but that’ll cost over $14 million, certainly a high price to pay I am sure the team would like to avoid.

    It is unknown if Bell will show up on Day One of training camp. Many have speculated he won’t join the team until sometime in August, following the lead Eric Berry took a year ago.

    The positives here is that there seems to be a good relationship between the Steelers’ organization and Bell’s camp, increasing the odds of a contract extension eventually getting resolved. We won’t know that answer, of course, for many months.

     

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Abed Medawar

      In KC and MT we trust!

    • rdjmsr53

      $12.1 million seems like a lot. It’s 4million more then the next highest paid back. Not to bad. Now comes the hold out. I wouldn’t be surprised if he held out for six games and that may not be a bad thing. Because the Steelers are going to run his legs off, so in a way I don’t blame him for wanting more

    • Paul Rainey

      He absolutely has to get better at “availability”. Won’t sign his tag for 50% more than the highest paid player at his position and his lack of concern about his teammates tells me it is time to move on. We have won without him while he was suspended, won without him while he is injured. I say go see how much you are worth on the open market playing for a team without one of the best offensive lines, quarterbacks and wide receiver in the league.

    • Robert E Lil

      That is EXACTLY why the Steelers were right to hold off.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      I think whether this is his last year in pitt or not depends on Ben’s future as well as how close they get to a ring this year. If Ben retires or they miss the playoffs this year, they don’t even think about a second straight tag at 14M. If Ben agrees to another year and the team makes it to the AFC champ game again, might be worth the huge price of another tag to take 1 more shot while the window is still cracked open.

    • dany

      That’d be great but don’t take it personal Bell, just like you do the steelers also have to protect themselves and their future. If it’s not viable for you then you don’t sign, think of the flip side too and you will understand

    • pittsburghjoe

      Naa, you are as good as it gets LB. You will be a highly paid rented mule for next year and probably two (baring injury, of course). Then you will free to negotiate your next long term deal… battered, bruised…. and with whatever you have left in the tank. Your best days will have been as a very well paid Steeler.

    • Steel Your Face

      Reason #18 that social media is stupid.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Excellent post, Dany.

      This is a business. This is about money. Bell is trying to get as much as he possibly can. The Steelers are trying to sign him for as low of a guarantee as he will accept. That’s fine. Don’t take it personal. Colbert’s statement shows that he hopes a deal can get done next year. No need to get snippy.

      The Steelers owners like you, Le’Veon. The Steelers coaches like you, Le’Veon. The Steelers fans like you, Le’Veon. It’s not about getting better. You chose not to sign their offer in hopes of getting more money. That’s okay. They will gladly pay you $12.1 million as your players union agreed.

      Now let’s get to work.

    • TroymanianDevil

      I really want to know the numbers both sides were at by the deadline.

      If the reports about the Steelers offer for a long-term deal averaging more than 12mil /yr are true .. no LeVeon, not better, you need to get smarter, apparently.

    • Rob H

      Nah, you don’t need to get any better, just prove that you can make it through an entire season without missing significant time due to injuries and suspension, maybe even make it through the postseason as well.

      If the reports about what they offered are true, then he lost any sympathy he might have gotten from me. And, if he really wants a long term deal that averages even close to 15 a year, and that wasn’t just playful lyrics from a bad rap song, then he better be prepared for the possibility of having to prove it next year as well, before he tries to see if anyone else will pay that amount two years from now, because the Steelers won’t, nor should they.

    • falconsaftey43

      Why would he hold out 6 games? That’s just giving money away. He is not allowed to sign a new deal now till after the season.

    • falconsaftey43

      What is, that he needs to get better?

    • RickM

      The ship has sailed IMO on an extension from the Steelers. He’ll be 26 and 1/2 years old at the start of the 2018 season and 31 other teams will be waiting. They may tag him, but I can’t see him agreeing to a long-term deal without testing the waters first. And if he has a good year, someone will offer more than we will.

    • SilverSteel

      His statement seems like an immature thing to say after being offered way more than any other back in the league. wow…

    • ND_Steel

      Nah, he won’t sign til it starts costing him money…then I suspect he just won’t be fully healthy for the first half of the season…you know…a nagging injury and all…his goal will simply to be fully healthy at the end of the year. Sucks to now have so much money tied up in a guy with little incentive to play half the season.

    • falconsaftey43

      I think if Ben retires they’d be motivated to tag again (assuming he plays well etc.) Because you’ll be breaking in a new QB (rookie, Dobbs?) And Bell would make that a lot easier on the new QB.

    • Michael Conrad

      Look the chances of Bell playing two years without injury are slim to none . He is special but has a shelf life of about seven years. The Steelers know that.

    • ND_Steel

      Keeps endearing himself to the fan base…because we can all relate to two gold chains and a fat gold medallion around our neck and being insulted with an offer to make 50% more than our inferior peers…

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      I see your point, but I think (maybe hope) that they’d think spending 14 million of their cap space on a 1 year deal when they have no chance to contend would be a waste. It’d be better to blow it all up IMO.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      It is what it is. Just keep grinding. I’m all in regardless. Probably will be his last year, because I don’t see another tag and this negotiation process may have soured him to this organization. Hate that.

    • Steel B

      2017-18 Bell’s last season with the Steelers

    • Robert E Lil

      That he cant shut up

    • falconsaftey43

      The team would be very good outside of QB. Surely not going to win. A Super Bowl, but don’t know why you’d be looking to blow it up. That just means you’d have a terrible team surround a young QB, takes a long time to dig out of that hole.

    • David Dulaney

      Inability to stay off the weed indicates he’s not dependable.

      Inability to realize he may be the worst rapper ever means he’s not too smart.

      Plus, he’s an RB in a passing league. Replaceable.

      Steelers doing the right thing by not over-paying.

    • Ed Smith

      Don’t respond to ‘Lil. He’s a troll from Cincinnati or Baltimore… always on here seeing if he can stir up Steeler Nation. Please do yourself and the rest of us a favor and ignore him.

    • ND_Steel

      Oh there are going to be a lot of negative comments…he’s still our RB this year…assuming he signs his franchise tag…

    • falconsaftey43

      You’re right, he said some inflammatory stuff right there. Really showed what a terrible person he is. Give me a break.

    • falconsaftey43

      Thanks for the tip. Noted.

    • JNick

      He does need to get better though. He needs to focus 9n his football, not rapping. Oh yeah and try and not get suspended too.

      Otherwise I don’t blame him and won’t be upset if he doesn’t show up til August. The other side of the franchise tag is the players having no security. I respect him wanting to play it safe in training camp and preseason to stay healthy.

    • Ed Smith

      Agree. Think this is only way Bell remains a Steeler more than 1 year.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      I just don’t think they’d be true contenders and would have a hard time posting a winning record. Qb is the most important position by many exponents. I’d rather not have 30m tied up in skilled position players when I know my offense is going to struggle with a below avg qb anyways.

    • Ed Smith

      No problem. Steelers Nation sticks together and has each others’ backs!!

    • ND_Steel

      So much for a low drama off season….jinxed us Dave 😉

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah RB in a passing league. He’s pretty much useless. I mean, only 5th most yards from scrimmage since he was drafted. Everyone can do that. I mean, at least 4 other guys can.

    • Jaybird

      I don’t want to overpay for Bell or anyone else for that matter. But I don’t know how the hell you replace Bell. The only other back I’ve ever seen that is similar to Bell is Marshall Faulk.

    • falconsaftey43

      It’s not like you get bonus points for not spending the money though. Unless you’re going to go and spend it on someone else (I could get it if you used that money to go sign a big time defensive FA, but Steelers haven’t shown that they will do that), no reason not to spend it.

    • SilverSteel

      Yes, it seems very unlikely he ever gets a long term deal now. We had more leverage this year. At least we now have something to debate about in this football purgatory before camp. So, at least there is that…

    • David Dulaney

      Good point, because I called him useless. Oh, except that I didn’t.

      And ask the Vikings about the wisdom of tying up your salary cap on a RB.

    • falconsaftey43

      Well said. I’m sure he will be ready start of the season and play excellently. Revisit next year.

    • Ed Smith

      Agree.

      IF that is true then his “imma need 15” lyric was perhaps more than hyperbole. And if true, bye, bye Bell after this year because the FO will never overpay like that.

      IF those numbers are true then Bell has shown he is a “Show me the money!” Guy and NOT true Steelers material (putting self WAY above team).

    • Jaybird

      “Rate the offseason drama” was a question on Friday Night Five a while back. I put down zero. I might have to bump that up a notch or three.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Please leave rap out of this. This has nothing to do with rap and it never has.

    • falconsaftey43

      You certainly implied he’s not impactful with the “RB in a passing league” remark.

      Vikings problem is never having a real QB. Their team is very talented outside of that.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Very talented!

    • RickM

      I wasn’t recommending that they offer him a long-term deal next year. I was simply responding to the article’s suggestion that one might get done next spring. With all due respect to Alex, I think there’s no chance of that and my guess is that the relationship between Bell and the team is actually pretty strained right now.

    • David Dulaney

      I’d agree, except that I made the mistake of actually listening to him once. If he actually believes he’s not horrible, he’s got some severe narcissism issues.

    • JNick

      The Steelers pay for talent. Not character.
      If they did Antonio “let me Facebook this” Brown and James “Slap yo Baby Mama” Harrison would not be in the Black and Gold.

    • deuce_seven

      If he does that, he knows it undermines his chances of getting a big deal in 2018 from anyone.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      It’s a friggin hobby dude. Get off it! It’s crazy ppl horbor over the smallest of things. He’s the best RB in football, who cares how you feel!

    • Jaybird

      I’m with you on this one Rick. Except for one scenario. If the Steelers think they are oh so close to winning it all next year and they think Bell could put them over the top. Then I could see them tagging him again.

    • David Dulaney

      I love him. But you can’t deny that teams with mid-level RBs can and do win Super Bowls. Can we name even one NE RB over the past 10 years who was truly great?

    • nutty32

      Steelers sign plenty of “free agents” – their own.

    • David Dulaney

      I love him too! But I’m just analyzing the wisdom of devoting a large amount of franchise money to a guy who has character traits that are far from 100% rock solid.

    • falconsaftey43

      In not denying that at all (although I hate all the NE comps,give me Brady and Belicheck and I’ll win a Superbowl with half the rosters in the NFL). But don’t short change how good or impactful Bell is. He carried this team down the stretch. Legit arguments for not investing big money in on guy because of injuries etc, but still a very important position.

    • David Dulaney

      No argument there.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Like I said, nothing to do with rap.

    • RickM

      Well half the fanbase thought a deal would get done and half didn’t based on last Friday’s 5 Questions. I thought Bell would understand the personal risk of incurring a 5th injury in 2017 and possibly having a 3rd surgery in three years. And he would take a lucrative deal now. I didn’t read the tarot cards right on that one obviously.

      I notice that Bruce Allen of the Redskins has made public the team’s unsuccessful offer to Kirk Cousins to explain to fans that management did its best to sign him. I would love Colbert to do the same thing, but I won’t hold my breath.

    • nutty32

      AB and Deebo can baby sit my kids any day .

    • JNick

      But a very good RB, who doesn’t miss a full season of football in his first 5 years is arguably more impactful than a phenomenal one who does.
      Honestly anymore than a 3 year contract at this point comes with a ton of risk for the team. I’m willing to bet years was the issue, not money per.

    • RickM

      Absolutely. The extension is a goner. A 2nd tag definitely isn’t.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah not the Steelers style. And Bell’s camp has no motivation to leak the numbers.

    • WilliamSekinger

      From everything I’ve read (granted it could all be wrong) the Steelers offered over 12mil per year. The sticking point was apparently guaranteed money. If that is true, I’m disappointed. With his injury/drug use history he was in no position to demand more guaranteed money than the team was willing to offer especially on a contract over 12mil per year.

    • Mrs Bighead

      Tag him again, if he won’t sign a long term deal you gotta milk the prime years out of him. When Ben leaves we’re going to really miss LeVeon

    • falconsaftey43

      Guess we’ll never know

    • JNick

      AB wouldn’t show up because of prior obligations and Deebo would bring his pitbulls.
      😉