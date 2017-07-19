Hot Topics

    Listen: Breaking Down Steelers’ Camp Battles, Scheme Changes, AFC North Review

    By Alex Kozora July 19, 2017 at 01:49 pm


    With training camp about a week away, it’s a good time to look to camp battles and season projections across the AFC North. I was happy to be a guest on the Breaking The Plane Podcast for Inside the Pylon. With Mark Schofield and Jon Ledyard, we break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR battle, reiterate thoughts on Le’Veon Bell’s situation, and where the defense needs to succeed in order for the team to get over the hump.

    We also dive into similar discussions on the rest of the AFC North and if any team can challenge Pittsburgh for the divisional crown.

    You can check it out below.


    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • NCSteel

      I will listen tonight Alex,
      Good man, I need to hear something other than the Bell issue but that brings me to a point I have not really heard much about.
      I am somewhat concerned that the Bell contract situation will be a nagging distraction throughout a year that has the “potential” to end in a Super Bowl trip.
      I mean, with so may different forms of media, how does this issue not come up time again all season long with players asked to give their opinions over and over. That singular focus just went right out the window, did it not ?

    • Alex Kozora

      Thanks, NC! There is a brief discussion on Bell so just plug your ears. I don’t think it’ll be a distraction. The team winning or losing is going to make us forget about Bell…for now at least.