Listen: Breaking Down Steelers’ Camp Battles, Scheme Changes, AFC North Review

With training camp about a week away, it’s a good time to look to camp battles and season projections across the AFC North. I was happy to be a guest on the Breaking The Plane Podcast for Inside the Pylon. With Mark Schofield and Jon Ledyard, we break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR battle, reiterate thoughts on Le’Veon Bell’s situation, and where the defense needs to succeed in order for the team to get over the hump.

We also dive into similar discussions on the rest of the AFC North and if any team can challenge Pittsburgh for the divisional crown.

You can check it out below. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.



