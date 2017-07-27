Hot Topics

    Martavis Bryant Not Allowed To Practice Or Play Until Fully Reinstated

    By Alex Kozora July 27, 2017 at 02:46 pm


    The first day of training camp practices kicks off tomorrow. And though Martavis Bryant will be with the team, he will be barred from getting back on the practice field.

    In a statement released by Kevin Colbert moments ago, via the team site, he announced the league will not let Bryant practice or play until he is fully reinstated by Roger Goodell and the NFL. Here is Colbert’s full statement. 

    “Upon his conditional reinstatement in April, Martavis Bryant was made aware it was only the beginning of a process toward a return to being a full contributing member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. We have been informed by the NFL that Martavis is still in the process of being fully reinstated.

    “Until that time, Martavis will be permitted to take part in off-the-field team activities at training camp, but he will not be permitted to practice or play in any games.”

    The league has not issued a timetable for when they will reinstate Bryant fully, only noting at the time they will make a decision before Week One. In theory, that means he could go the entire preseason without taking a snap. I don’t think I have to tell you how asinine this rule is.


    In addition to not having Bryant for some unknown amount of time, Sammie Coates is also sidelined while recovering from a knee scope.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Tasso222222

      Goodell is a complete a** clown

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      WTF is up with this? He’s in, he’s out, he’s in, he’s out. Make up your g*****n mind already, Goodell.

    • NimbusHex

      Nothing to panic about. Frustrating the NFL is dragging their feet, but this isn’t an implication he’s slipped up.

    • TroymanianDevil

      I can’t even
      .. I just can’t even right now

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Panic isn’t what I’m feeling right now. It’s exasperation.

    • Darth Blount 47

      BOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

    • Biggie

      This is BS, should have it settled already. Typical Goodell controlling crap. He needs time to get timing back with Ben.

    • NW86

      Wh…wh…whaaat?? How are we just finding this out? We’ve known all along it was a conditional reinstatement but I think everyone just assumed he had to clear a couple more hurdles before playing week 1 and getting his first game check. This sounds like not really a reinstatement at all.

      How this was kept quiet all this time baffles me. Then again, the team knew when they got Justin Gilbert that his salary guarantee had been voided, but nobody else found that out or even though of it until 6 months later, AFTER the team had released him. This organization can be top secret at times.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      So long as he keeps saying and doing all the right things, he’ll be reinstated. Not worried.

    • Jaybird

      M****er F****ers!!!!!!
      I’m pissed. This is so stupid. He’ll be out till week 4 or 5 if they reinstate him right before week one. Bastages!!!!!

    • dany

      Likely starting the first few practices with only two killer bees. That’s just great for chemistry

    • dennisdoubleday

      This is just Goodell reveling in his absolute power over the players. Especially the Steelers, since they voted against giving him that power.

    • Jeff McNeill

      We don’t know what it is. It could be he has not filled a requirement that he knew about or it could be Goodell. It is not know at this point.

    • Cormel Bovan Sr.

      In a way it’s good now we can see what Hunter has. I think he makes the team

    • WreckIess

      Roger Goodell for some reason has to routinely prove that he’s the biggest POS that the league has to offer. He’s like the Vince McMahon of football.

    • colingrant

      I believe the Rooney’s requested Pittsburgh receive consideration to host the NFL Draft. That should NEVER take place as long as Goodell is commissioner. It would get ugly. Booing would reach unprecedented levels starting the moment he exits the Fort Pitt tunnels, if not before. Would probably, exceed the greeting given to Cliff Stoudt in his return as a USFL’r. That set the standard, snowballs and all. Security detail requirements would approach the President’s. Should’t set foot in Allegheny County. Post retirement included. Best for all parties involved.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      Pro football talk, albeit not the most reliable source, is saying his “clinical resources” weren’t enough for the league.

    • DJ

      W…………………………….T…………………………………….F

    • NimbusHex

      The way they phrase it, it sounds like an assumption to me.

    • Doogie

      I think Goodell is waiting for his bribe. It is just so stupid. Hey we need Silverback to help Good(GOOD? aint nothing good about that man)ell adj his attitude. Did he even ever play football? He acts like a Tyrant.

    • Reader783

      Boswell was an honorary member last year if that makes you feel better

    • Doogie

      bah, everyone write to congress and tell them Goodell is in league with the Russians.

    • Doogie

      ohh have James Harrison as master of ceremonies!!!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      What a basket full of raw bullocks.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Not able to practice=suspended.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Question: After the official “practice” is over, couldn’t Martavis and Ben meet on their own to work on routes and timing? I mean, it’s not an official team activity, right?

    • dany

      haha kinda. But 3/5 bees still sucks..

    • LucasY59

      I could understand him not being able to play in the preseason games until he is reinstated, but not be able to practice is TOTAL BS (not that I should be surprised, we are dealing with badell) how long does it have to go before the Owners do something about the worst commish in the history of the league (other than pay him millions of dollars to piss the fans and players off, who are the ones who keep the owners bank accounts full)

    • Reader783

      Well he’s allowed at the team facility, to talk to teammates, lift with the team, watch film, learn plays, etc. unlike a full blown suspension

    • colingrant

      I’d pay admission for that.

    • John Pennington

      To MB stay focus keep training dont get down on yourself good things are coming your way so dont get down but keep moving forward people will have to eat their words.Remember what goes around comes around.You will be ok.You will be able to take that to the bank be patient.

    • popsiclesticks

      I want the whole hive out there!

    • colingrant

      No sense is offering logic or reasoning Jeff. Not the time. 🙂 People are already worked up and on edge after a long off-season. It’s like the cops telling a party host to turn the music down around the time the party was just getting started.

    • george

      I agree. He probably didn’t do anything wrong. Just GODell taking his sweet ass time to exert his authority. If he doesn’t take a snap for the whol;e pre-season it IS a big Fing deal because he hasn’t played or practiced with the team for over a year.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      They should give away free urine specimen collection cups to all attendees.

    • CP72

      This is Martavis Bryant’s fault….no one else’s.

    • SoCal Steeler

      Yeah, more Goodell B.S.. If Martavis has fulfilled all of the requirements and I’m sure that he has, there is no reason not to reinstate him right now so that he can practice and play with his teammates. No reason other than a Goodell power trip that is. The suspension was 1 year right? Well, Roger, that year is up today.
      The only silver lining is more reps for Juju, Rodgers, Hunter and Ayers but I want to see the guys we’re going to war with out on the field now. Hang in there, Martavis and make them pay when Clownell decides that you can pkay.

    • LucasY59

      with Bryant and Coates not practicing at the start of camp it should help Hunter’s chances (and shows why he was brought in) if he doesnt make the roster he has no one to blame

    • WreckIess

      How? If he’s done his part of the reinstatement process then it’s up to Goodell to do his part.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Makes no sense, he was practicing before, now all of a sudden he isnt allowed?

    • WreckIess

      Nope. Just conditionally reinstated. Not suspended.

    • CP72

      Goodell didn’t force him fail multiple drug test. The best way to beat the system is to stay out of it.