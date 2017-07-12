Martavis Bryant Shows Off Mad Hops In New Workout Video

Martavis Bryant has said this is the first time in his life he’s taken training seriously. And the work he’s putting in looks to be paying off in a big way.

Our Daniel Valente captured this video Bryant put on his Instagram page. In it, Bryant jumps 60 inches while wearing an eight pound vest.

The Martavis Bryant hype train is not slowing down. Here he is jumping 5ft with a 8lb vest on. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/GNYPQLx1cY — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) July 12, 2017





It’s been an offseason transformation for him, physically and hopefully mentally too. He got his weight up to 230 pounds and ran a hand timed 4.27 40 back in April.

All I gotta say is: NFL secondaries better watch out.