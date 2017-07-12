Hot Topics

    Martavis Bryant Shows Off Mad Hops In New Workout Video

    By Alex Kozora July 12, 2017


    Martavis Bryant has said this is the first time in his life he’s taken training seriously. And the work he’s putting in looks to be paying off in a big way.

    Our Daniel Valente captured this video Bryant put on his Instagram page. In it, Bryant jumps 60 inches while wearing an eight pound vest.


    It’s been an offseason transformation for him, physically and hopefully mentally too. He got his weight up to 230 pounds and ran a hand timed 4.27 40 back in April.

    All I gotta say is: NFL secondaries better watch out.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Alan Tman

      It looks like the kid is trying to become a man and a professional . Great news!!

    • VaDave

      Just a tad slow out of the blocks, but holy cats, once he is rolling….yikes..

    • Zhan 使美国再次伟大

      Well…

      If this guy is sincere, and sticks with it, stays healthy and keeps clean… he’s going to be a monster, maybe even the #1 receiver in the game.

      My only concern is that the Steelers won’t be able to afford him come contract time, but in the meantime…

    • Alex Kozora

      I classify that as a good concern to have.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I’ve already accepted that is going to happen and that’s fine with me because it means the Steelers are probably going to win a lot of games in his remaining time here

    • StolenUpVotes

      Athlete

    • Zhan 使美国再次伟大

      I’m not going to sweat it…

    • TroymanianDevil

      Having done many workouts involving box jumps I’d say the most impressive thing isn’t actually the vest but the fact that he does 2 hops before. Usually when people do box jumps, it’s a dedicated jump, either running or standing but you’re focusing only on the box jump. He doesn’t gather at all, it’s all one sequence of jumps, meaning he’s not anywhere near 100% of his jumping ability when doing the 60 inch jump. Which is INSANE.
      I honestly think a 72inch box jump is possible for him based on this.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I am more excited for him to return than anything this season.

    • T3xassteelers

      Yup, and we have an extra year with him too as last year was voided

    • deuce_seven

      James Harrison does all that with a Volkwagen on his back.

    • deuce_seven

      Maybe not. But when he’s a free agent in 2 years, Antonio will be a 32 year old WR with a cap hit of almost $19M. The Steelers might be looking for a new #1 WR then.

    • StillersInThe6

      This team’s health will be the biggest concern. Can we keep the 4 B’s on the field for most of the season?? Obv the defence needs to stay pretty healthy as well to compete. Basically, this is all common sense, but we all know how hard injuries have derailed this team’s prospects over the last few years – really hoping the bad luck is behind us.

      What’s weird is how my excitement remains tempered because of these facts.. 🙁