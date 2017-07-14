Hot Topics

    Martavis Bryant’s Comments About Roethlisberger’s Comments Are Worth A Comment

    By Matthew Marczi July 14, 2017 at 09:00 am


    As offseason workouts opened following the draft, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talked about how he wanted to have a talk with the recently reinstated Martavis Bryant, the talented wide receiver that he had played with for the two previous seasons before he was served a year-long suspension for the 2016 season.

    According to Bryant, they actually have not had that sit-down talk yet, which he described as a “man-to-man” conversation, and he also seemed to be intent on doing more than listening. The third-year wide receiver noted that he did not necessarily appreciate the way that Roethlisberger may have handled discussing the wide receiver over the past year.

    As Alex Kozora noted last night, the quarterback has already built up a history over the past three years of calling out the former fourth-round draft pick. It started out being about things having to do with football, but Roethlisberger was pretty candid about his feelings about how Bryant hurt the team last year.

    I do think it’s fair to see both sides of the equation on this one. It goes without saying that Bryant hurt the team, and Roethlisberger is the leader of that team. Yet the wide receiver is also an adult, not a child, and doesn’t need to be publicly scolded as though he were.

    More importantly, he has his own life to live, complete with its own problems, and he prefers to retain a degree of privacy. I think that was the most notable piece from Dan Graziano’s article on the subject that surfaced last night.


    At that time, I was going through a lot of stuff”, he said about his struggles with depression and drug usage in the earlier stages of his career. “I wasn’t really even worried about his opinion at that time, because there was just a lot that was going on”, referring of course to the quarterback there.

    While Bryant called Roethlisberger ”my brother” and noted the love that he has for him, he stressed, “I have my own family outside of football. I have my own problems. I’m not just going to come up to you and open up to you about what’s going on with my personal life. That’s not how I am. We just didn’t see eye-to-eye on that, but as far as right now, everything’s great”.

    I do think that Bryant has some walls that he puts up that may not be entirely necessary or beneficial to him, and this is something that I wrote about in the past—probably more than once. But it’s not exactly a shock that a young teammates is not going to want to discuss his struggles with depression and drug use with his older teammate.

    That is just promising a lecture, and especially coming from somebody who has already called you out in the media multiple times, in that kind of state of mind, it seems pretty reasonable from Bryant’s perspective why he wouldn’t willingly invite that.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Michael Mosgrove

      all this talk about how he has matured and he is whining about statements about his accountability…from a year ago…. right he matured. you would think after having a couple kids he would grow up. guess not.

    • Lukesaenz

      I get where MB is coming from on this one. I get that Big Ben is a leader on the team at this point, but if you line Bryant’s transgressions up side by side with Ben’s, they hardly compare. Maybe that’s what makes him a good guiding presence, as he’s been through that before, but on the other hand, it seems like the pot calling the kettle black.

    • Brian Miller

      Neither of the Harbaugh brothers have grown up so there are some that never will!!

    • Brian Miller

      Ultimately if you don’t want or like getting called out for doing dumb things, then do not do said dumb things. It is slightly disingenuous to complain about this when you have yet to prove that you are mentally and physically ready to handle these challenges.

    • RickM

      Agree. You would think if this was a big deal to him he would have sought out Roethlisberger last month and cleared the air. But no, he waits a month and whines in the media about a statement from the summer of 2016. And suddenly he becomes the “victim” despite his multiple failed drug tests that let the team down big-time.

      We watched the same kind of attitude from Bryant on Twitter – whining about every possible slight. And now he’s just continuing it six weeks after he rejoined the team. And he’s getting sympathy for the whining. Classic.

    • Big White

      Agree with Martavis. Never liked public criticism of a teammate, coach or ownership. There is a better way.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      exactly.

    • VaDave

      I have a comment. Nuts!! Play ball. This isn’t a group of junior high girls here.

    • Jeff McNeill

      He must not mind public criticism because he did just that instead of having his man to man talk face to face.

    • RickM

      Touche. He’s doing exactly what he’s criticizing Roethlisberger for.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      the dude is whining that he was being held accountable. gtfo.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      no. they arent. not even remotely related and you cant even compare them.
      first off, bryant has never been in a position to be the leader on this football team.

      secondly, he admitted he didnt even try his first two years outside of games, to work on his body, his route tree or anything of the like.

      third. ben was young and was dumb for sure but nothing real came from it to hold against him.
      the tahoe incident where the woman straight told her friends prior to going out that she wanted ben’s kid and wanted to bang ben.
      the georgia incident where ben was stupid for partying with an underaged drunk girl that admitted in the grand jury testimony that she wanted money.

      fourth, its been well over a year and bryant is whining about statements from last year. what is the steelers mantra? dont worry about yesterday, last week, last month, last year. move on and prepare for the future.

      fifth. as far as ben, 2 allegations that led to nothing and a motorcycle accident in which BEN was hit over 7 years ago After ben had already played a handful of years for us. Bryant, got suspended twice, and injured within his first 2 1/2 years. and hasnt shown to be reliable, which is why justin hunter was brought in.

      sixth. pot calling the kettle black? bryant doesnt want to be held accountable? if that’s the case, he should take his money, get out of the nfl and go live his life. because if you can’t be accountable to someone who is trying to guide you, then you are darn sure not going to teach your kids how to be accountable either..

    • RickM

      2004-2006 was over a decade ago. Some folks really need to move into 2017 and let it go. They don’t have to forget it, but gee whiz cut the guy a break for turning his personal life around. If they can’t see he’s a changed guy, they’re either blind or prefer to ignore it.

    • WreckIess

      I get Bryant’s complaint on this, but I still feel that it’s not worth a story. Ben painted him as a liar and an overall disappointment in the media which is something that someone will obviously take offense to. So he wants to know the intent behind the words just for the sake of clearing the air.

      Other than that, there isn’t anything to the story. Bryant gave him like two short paragraphs about it which makes me believe this was part of a larger conversation that Graziano chose to cut down and place focus on the disagreement between Ben and Martavis.

    • PapaJuju

      Contrary to popular opinion, having kids does not automatically make you more mature.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Actions cause reactions, and you can’t control what those reactions will be.

      If he stays clean, none of this is an issue.

    • Cwallace

      Love our quarterback.Ben is still learning how to be a great leader with the press too. He forgets he had two very serious charges. …and they didn’t happen at the same time Did he lie to the media and us fans…hell I was disappointed in him when after Vegas we hearing about Milledgeville. F this s…let’s play ball. GoSteelers