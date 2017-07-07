Hot Topics

    Mike Mitchell Called One Of League’s Most Overpaid Players

    By Alex Kozora July 7, 2017 at 12:31 pm


    For the fans who don’t like Mike Mitchell, this is your article. USA Today recently deemed Mitchell as one of the Top 15 overpaid players in the NFL. Author Steven Ruiz of For The Win ranked him 15th on the list of those making far too much money.

    Ruiz writes:

    “Mitchell is a hard-hitter who is just a little too reckless to be making the kind of money he’s getting from Pittsburgh. He gives up far too many big plays and he doesn’t force enough turnovers to make up for it. Mitchell isn’t even in the top-10 safety discussion but only Devin McCourty and Earl Thomas make more at the position.”

    Mitchell signed a relatively modest five year, $25 million deal in 2014 but after restructuring his deal in 2015, the team is feeling the effects of his cap number rising. He counts $8.135 million against the cap this year and next, giving him the third highest cap hit of safeties (there are certainly many safeties with bigger contracts and will soon count more than him).

    Looking at contracts from an average yearly value, Mitchell comes in tied for 23rd place behind the likes of Jahleel Addae and Barry Church.


    He is one of the mostly hotly debated players on the Steelers’ roster. Some people, I’ve certainly put myself in that camp, are fans of his hard-hitting style and leadership he brings to a generally youthful secondary. But others, such as Ruiz, point out the missed tackles, and lack of impact players. Interceptions have certainly never been his strong suit. Only ten in his career, four of those coming in three years with Pittsburgh. He also failed to force a fumble last year, which was a particular disappointment.

    Mitchell wasn’t the only AFC North player included on the list. Brock Osweiler tied for 4th and Joe Flacco topped the entire list, a cap hit of $24.55 million in 2017.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • lyke skywalker

      We like hard hitters.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, that’s why you don’t just look at cap hit. The guy is actually the 23rd highest paid safety, that’s much more in line with his ability.

    • Robert E Lil

      I don’t know or care too much about the cap stuff – I mean good for him for making as much as he can.
      But what I DO know is that guy wouldn’t sniff a Steeler uniform if Chuck Noll had a say. And that’s base solely on his play – not even all the other non-sense Mitchell brings to the table

    • Robert E Lil

      I like tacklers

    • SteelersDepot

      Using his cap number is just plain silly as he restructured to help the team and that inflated that number in future years. He still only makes $5 million this season.

    • kamil

      Mike can play ..he’s not the gtreatest but he fits what we do and he’s Damn good at it

    • Robert E Lil

      No he isn’t

    • kamil

      Explain how isn’t he

    • pittfan

      Your first line has me cracking up

    • kdubs412

      Mitchell is definitely in receivers’ heads when they come across the middle and has earned his reputation as a big hitter, but I agree that his deficiencies are pretty glaring when comparing him to other safeties. Four interceptions in three seasons from a FS just isn’t cutting it, and off the top of my head I know one of those was off scott tolzien in a game that was already pretty well in hand, another on an Andy dalton arm punt he caught off a cockrell deflection. Just last year he got absolutely smoked by Mike Wallace after taking a bad angle, took another bad angle on the zeke Elliot screen pass TD and got schooled by Brady for being over aggressive in the AFC championship. He would do better as a box safety where his physicality would come into play more.

    • pittfan

      That bears looking at. (SS)

    • John Volpe

      Hard hitters that know there angles. Mitchell couldn’t take an angle to save his life.

    • Robert E Lil

      Is he in the right places at the right time? No. Not even close. How many times is he caught out of position because (see AFC championship game but that’s just happens to be the last game he played).

      Is he a fundamentally good defender (can he tackle)? No. He’s not a tackler. He tries to blow people up instead of tackling. No better example than him getting absolutely embarrassed by Kyle Juszczyk in the Ravens game. Although admittedly, Mitchell won the game for us by allowing the Ravens to score so easily so quickly (otherwise they would have run out the clock)

      So I guess if that’s what you mean by fitting in well then…

    • kdubs412

      Ultimately I think Sean Davis ends up as the FS of the future. As somebody who’s not the biggest Mitchell fan, I’d hope that would happen starting this year but realistically I think they won’t make the switch til 2018.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I could not agree with this post more.

      I wish we could switch Davis to FS and Mitchell to SS. I’m of the belief our secondary would be rather significantly upgraded if we did!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Again, I could not be more on the same page with you! I wrote my comment about switching them before I read this post.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      This is less about his play and more about his demeanor, but I cannot stand his absurd celebrations after tackling someone that just made a big gain or picked up a first down. He does that a lot!

    • Jeff McNeill

      Since he is really the 23rd highest paid at his position, he is in line with his talent. I am no expert but I have read Alex about the no stat things he does like assuring the young guys back there are doing their assignments, which increases his value. It is impossible in today’s game to not have holes. Perhaps next draft they will upgrade his position.

    • JB Burgess

      Colbert & Co.