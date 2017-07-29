Hot Topics

    New Phone, Who Dis? Bell Never Answers Ben

    By Alex Kozora July 29, 2017 at 09:55 am


    Everyone knows Le’Veon Bell isn’t at training camp. Yet to sign his franchise tag, he’s able to report when he chooses to without financial penalty from the team. Leading up to Thursday’s report date, several Pittsburgh Steelers reached out to Bell in an attempt to convince him to show up. That included Ben Roethlisberger. But according to Big Ben, per the Trib’s Joe Rutter, Bell never answered back.

    Choosing not to show up is one thing. But not communicating with your quarterback is an ugly look. Roethlisberger was frustrated when Bell showed up for OTAs and minicamp. You can only imagine how he feels about him not being there for the start of camp.


    “I’m not worried about the chemistry, but I wish he’d be here just because he’s one of the pieces to our puzzle,” Roethlisberger told the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo in May. “I know he can’t participate because I don’t think he’s 100 percent healthy, but it would be nice to see him here just in terms of the chemistry and learning and being a part of this process. But obviously, it’s up to him.”

    Bell will definitely show up, make no mistake. Probably shortly after the team breaks from camp and heads back to Pittsburgh. But one of the “untold” consequences Mike Tomlin referred to might involve a couple of questions from his quarterback.

    Bell, by the way, is still in Miami training with his cousin, Jalen.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Craig M

      I hope this doesn’t turn into a soap opera/ can of worms. I hope everyone just lets this play out in its own due course because there are many things behind the scenes that we are not privy too. My interest is the playing time/ ability of the next man up scenario and sometimes the media gets caught up in not what’s important but what is attention getting thru unsubstantiated gossip.

    • Melly

      Great way to start camp. We(as a fan base) have been dealing w/ this guys suspensions, and injuries(which are not his fault). The guy has played 70% of the games since entering the NFL, but he wants to be paid 100% more than the next closest RB!?
      On top of it, the organization is dealing w/ the passing of Mr Rooney, and are legit contenders for the Super Bowl. He is a remarkable talent. It just peeves me off!!!!

    • Steelman72

      F*** him, his schtick is getting old. He’s not a team guy. We will draft a new rb1 next year. Supposed to be a great class anyway.

    • BurghInPhilly

      I think he’s a 1st ballot hall of famer, but Alex can we please call a spade a spade and acknowledge that Big Ben is a joke of a person, teammate and, above all, leader. At every single turn this dude has proven to be all about himself. He’s pathological about embellishments- broken thumbs, ribs and toes that weren’t. He’s about to go down the prolonged retirement Farve-like drama path. His work ethic is a joke. He “jogs” to stay in shape. At every point he interjects “as a leader of this team…” Confident leaders don’t have the urge to constantly credentialize themselves. He’s been voted team MVP only once by his teammates. He still holds a grudge from 2005 at Peezy for the fact that Peezy called him out in the locker room. And I’m not going into the off-the field stuff. Yea, if I was Bell I wouldn’t answer his text either.

    • BurghInPhilly

      Not that I’m abolishing Bell. I think he should’ve signed the contract, but that’s his prerogative. Afterall, it’s a business and his next contract will likely be his only “big’ one. He knows the offense. He’ll be in great shape. No sense in risking an injury in his contract year. Not an ideal situation, but I think everyone in the organization understands it.

    • Steeler Nation!

      His teammates like Pouncey and Bell say he’s a helluva leader. Pouncey saying he doesn’t want to play without him says a lot to me. Ben had his struggles early, but you gotta drop that. Long gone. And I’m glad he’s trying to get Bell’s butt to camp. Bell will one day regret being such an ass himself.

    • John Noh

      Why don’t you root for the Eagles instead. It’ll work out better for everyone.

    • BurghInPhilly

      Oh uh, did I hurt your feelings?

    • John Noh

      No, I don’t know you or care what you think. I’m just voicing the likely opinion of many Steelers fans after reading your screed.

    • BurghInPhilly

      I agree. There are definitely guys that love him. I think he’s tough as nails. I’ll never forget that Bmore game when his nose got broken and then later he escaped the Suggs sack. That was nuts. Colon was another guy that loved him. Great football player. 1st ballot, but one can’t tell me he isn’t about himself at every single turn. He tries that fake modesty stuff, but he loves the drama and attention.

    • Jaybird

      You hate Ben we get it. No matter what he does you will take the opposing argument against him . AB can speak out in favor of bell showing up but I don’t hear you calling him out. And how the he’ll do you know how Ben trains. Have you ever seen Ben winded during a two minute drill ? Ever seen him throw up at the end of a game because he’s out of shape? The guy is totally respected by his O line , WRs and his coaching staff.
      Let’s call a spade a spade – your a Ben hater and no matter what the guy does won’t be good enough for you.

    • Steeler Nation!

      I disagree. I think he has always been about winning. Stats be damned. He takes chances and takes hits other QBs wouldn’t dare take. To win. And there have been few better at it.

    • SilverSteel

      But you know we gonna beat this dead horse until we’re all nauseated like we always do. 🤜🐎

    • Quan Hurst

      THANK YOU !!! FINALLY SOMEBODY HAS CALLED BB OUT! HE NEEDS TO GET BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD CAUSE WE HAVE THE PIECES FOR A BOWL RUN BUT BB HAS BEEN STINKING IT UP ON ROAD GAMES FOR THE LAST 3 YEARS