    NFL.com Writer Predicts AFC Title Game Deja Vu, Hot Seat For Mike Tomlin

    By Matthew Marczi July 20, 2017 at 11:00 am


    It’s a new year, a new season, and a new start for all 32 NFL teams, but for as much optimism and ambition as there might be when no games are being played, some things often stay the same from one year to the next in the NFL for an extended period of time.

    In a light-hearted article projecting future headlines over the course of the 2017 season, NFL.com writer Jeremy Bergman predicts that the Pittsburgh Steelers will have déjà vu by the end of it at the hands of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

    In headline 44 of the article, he writes, “Tom Brady completes 37 passes in AFC title game romp over Steelers”. He already completed 32 passes in the 2016 season’s AFC title game romp over the Steelers, competing better than three quarters of his pass attempts, so it wouldn’t exactly be a stretch.

    Why does he predict this outcome? “Because why not?”, he writes. “Ben Roethlisberger drops to 3-8 all-time against the big-brother Patriots”. Based on projections, it is quite reasonable to assume that there is a high probability of the Steelers and Patriots meeting again the AFC Championship game.

    But after that is where Bergman’s projection gets a bit wonky.


    “After a 12-4 season by the Steelers, Mike Tomlin‘s job security is suddenly in jeopardy”, he concludes his headline segment for the AFC Championship game beating. “Tommy Boy’ll do that to you”.

    But the Steelers’ ownership won’t. Pittsburgh has not fired a coach since 1969. Nobody living has fired a coach in Pittsburgh, literally. Surely every owner is going to have a breaking point somewhere, but for the Steelers, it is not going to be “back-to-back appearances in the AFC Championship game”.

    As much as many fans actually would like to see him go, Tomlin is not going to be in jeopardy of losing his job if he reaches the AFC Championship game again this season. If he were able to make it that far and still face the threat of unemployment, then he would already have to be regarded as concerned about his job security, and quite frankly, he isn’t.

    Tomlin is probably more likely to retire after the 2017 season than he is to be fired if he reaches the Conference Finals again, and that is very unlikely to happen. He is still just 45 and his wife would get on him if he thinks he can retire at such a young age.

    Aside from the idea that Tomlin’s job security will suddenly become an issue if he has a successful season, Bergman’s projection of a repeat showing in the AFC Championship game is unfortunately far from unreasonable. I do think the offense should be much better equipped to turn it into a shootout, but it would take a near-flawless performance to win, in my own projection.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I don’t think a 4-12 season would have his job in jeopardy.

    • Jon Crissinger

      Lol they act like we’re the chargers and going to go all Marty Schottenheimer on Tomlin. They went 12-4 and lost to the Pats haha

    • Rick McClelland

      I’d say he could actually be wrong about his prediction.
      I’m not a member of the Mike Tomlin booster club, but I also know he is a winning coach.
      My knock on Mike Tomlin is that his team seems unprepared at times. I personally would have insisted that in the two months leading up to the AFC championship game, that my coaches and I get together to game plan every day in preparation of the NE Patriots. If I could see it coming two months in advance, then certainly people who coach football for a living should have seen it as well.
      A few more wrinkles on offense and defense could have turned the tide of the game and made a complete difference in the outcome.
      I’m hoping the entire Steeler coaching staff has taken something away from that experience and know enough to start planning ahead. This should include but not be limited to Mr. Haley and Mr. Butler putting some new things into each unit that get practiced, but not played until that championship game.
      “Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak” (Art of War) This applies.

    • Jason Vancil

      I realize it was written in jest, but……..anyone who thinks the Steelers would fire a Coach off back to back AFC Championship games needs to give their head a shake.

    • ThatGuy

      Planning ahead for something you aren’t guaranteed. Makes complete sense!!!!!! I am going to go ahead and start planning what to do with my lottery winnings!!!

    • Eric Wagers

      That kind of approach is a great way to get fired, if you ask me. Planning for the game two months in advance?! That is dumb. Sure, they can put some thought into it now, in the offseason. Install plays in the playbook to combat the Patriots’ approach. Things of that nature. But literally preparing for the Patriots for any amount of time before being 100% sure they are your oponent? Dumb. And I imagine if the Steelers crapped the bed against a mediocre opponent before reaching the Patriots in the playoffs, Tomlin WOULD get fired if he admitted to such an approach. Thankfully, I don’t think he’s this ignorant.

    • RobE

      I am continually amazed at the amount of writers who write stories on the Steelers, yet have NO understanding of the organization. Tomlin isn’t getting fired, Cowher didn’t get fired after 3 straight losing seasons and 14yrs of not reaching the superbowl. The Rooney’s aren’t Bills, Browns, Chargers, Jets, or Redskins, they have a system that works and they stick to it

    • Mark

      They better win the regular season game in Pittsburgh to host the AFCCG. We are horrible in Foxboro

    • MP

      Maybe Bell doesn’t want to be a Steeler deep down because he thinks the
      chances of a Lombardi over the next five years is low.

    • Steve Johnson

      It is one thing to be beaten by a team. It’s another thing when your team looks completely unprepared, undisciplined and not focused. We’ve seen that from Tomlin’s teams far too often. What about not showing up and being prepared to face teams on the road, teams with sub-par records? I’m a Die Hard Steeler Fan, but I’m not optimistic Tomlin and his Coaches will ever be a match for Belicheck and the Patriots. So, I don’t expect the Steelers to beat the Patriots in December, 2017 or January, 2018 if they make that far.

    • Steve Johnson

      Cowher? Not to mention losing 4 AFC Championship Games at home as well.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      The Steelers can go 6-10 and Mike Tomlin will still be the coach next season. The AFC Championship game though seems like a safe bet at this point.

    • nutty32

      LoL – PFT is reporting that the Browns Stadium is being investigated for being a fire hazard. so Browns.