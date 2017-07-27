Hot Topics

    Photos: Several Steelers Show Up To Camp In Style

    By Alex Kozora July 27, 2017 at 02:31 pm


    For the first day of camp, you gotta make a grand entrance, right? That’s what many Pittsburgh Steelers did on their report day to camp.

    Ryan Shazier, even still waiting on that big contract, already looks new-money with this sweet Porsche.


    As usual, Antonio Brown wins the “my life is better than yours” award, showing up in a reported 1931 Rolls Royce, driven by chauffeur.

    But James Harrison stole the show. Maybe alerting all quarterbacks this year to call 911, he drove a St. Vincent Fire Department Fire Truck, sirens blaring.

    Stephon Tutt’s ride is a little less flashy but is the perfect vehicle for a big defensive linemen.

    And I….well, I’ll be showing up in this.

    You win again, NFL.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • The Tony

      hahaha not bad Alex

    • Conserv_58

      Love Deebo’s choice of rides.

      The Lumina…eah.

    • Biggie

      Surprised Harrison didn’t show up pushing the Fire Truck.

    • Charles Mullins

      Tuitt is looking jacked. Hes always had a bit of pudge on him and it looks like he has been working on tightening up. Good for him.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      AB sure is a prima donna, for a guy with no Super Bowl rings. Let’s hope that changes this year.

    • Alex Kozora

      Yeah…that’s my reaction to.

    • Alex Kozora

      That’s his conditioning test.

    • dany

      Whoever arrives in a bus or taxi is my new favorite player. I’m not one to complain about s***, but most of those rides are ridiculous

    • IndianaCarson

      Cars are like people-it’s what’s inside that counts. We all know what good stuff resides in that Chevy Lumina.

    • Rob H

      I noticed that as well, they probably told him the more weight he could drop, the better, and the guy has proven that he wants to be great. We have been gradually expanding what we ask the d-lineman to do in this defense since he was drafted, from focusing on tieing up blockers and stopping the run, to getting after the QB and disrupting plays in the backfield. I expect that to continue evolving even more this year, to include keeping three lineman on the field in the sub packages a lot more often.
      They just need to get that man signed!!