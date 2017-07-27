Photos: Several Steelers Show Up To Camp In Style

For the first day of camp, you gotta make a grand entrance, right? That’s what many Pittsburgh Steelers did on their report day to camp.
Ryan Shazier, even still waiting on that big contract, already looks new-money with this sweet Porsche.
Ryan Shazier pulled up to @Steelers camp in this @Porsche. It’s can’t-afford-it blue. pic.twitter.com/OiFu3VsSvL
— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) July 27, 2017
As usual, Antonio Brown wins the “my life is better than yours” award, showing up in a reported 1931 Rolls Royce, driven by chauffeur.
Antonio Brown arrives in style @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/AQLn3POBIP
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) July 27, 2017
But James Harrison stole the show. Maybe alerting all quarterbacks this year to call 911, he drove a St. Vincent Fire Department Fire Truck, sirens blaring.
.@jharrison9292 easily wins best #SteelersCamp entrance. pic.twitter.com/DcWdRMYXs0
— Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) July 27, 2017
Stephon Tutt’s ride is a little less flashy but is the perfect vehicle for a big defensive linemen.
And I….well, I’ll be showing up in this.
You win again, NFL.