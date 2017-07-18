Hot Topics

    The Pittsburgh Gambler? Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Comfortable Betting On Himself

    By Dave Bryan July 18, 2017 at 02:00 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is a gambling man and especially when it comes to him betting on himself. If you want proof of that, all you need to do is look at the reported contract from the Steelers he just turned down.

    If the Tuesday numbers that Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network passed along on Twitter are true, and there’s no reason to believe they aren’t, Bell turned down a five or six year contract offer from the Steelers that would have paid him $30 million in the first two years and $42 million through the first three. That’s a lot of damn money and $14 million per over the course of the next three to be exact. Even so, most of it wasn’t fully guaranteed.

    While we dont know the full layout of Bell’s reported offer from the Steelers, logic tells you that he probably turned down roughly $18-20 million in 2017. While all of that first year money probably wasn’t fully guaranteed, he really would have had to do something stupid not to get it all. For all practical purposes, the same really goes for the $30 million he would have earned through the first two years of the deal. Outside of another suspension or a very serious injury, he was more than likely going to see that money.

    Now, Bell enters 2017 with the notion that he’s already going to earn nearly $27 million at the very least over the course of the next two seasons thanks to possible back-to-back franchise tags and possibly even more than that should he work out a long-term deal with the organization a year from now. Should, however, Bell ultimately not receive the $14.5 million franchise tag from the Steelers next offseason, he is betting that another team will be willing to pay him way more than $18 million in 2018 as an unrestricted free agent to sign with them as part of long-term deal that will average well over the $12 million-plus per year the Steelers reportedly offered him. Additionally, he is betting that that new deal with another team will have second-year earnings that would bring his three-year total (2017-2019) to way more than the $42 million he would have received during the same span of years with the Steelers.

    So, what happens if the Steelers tag Bell next offseason and they fail to work out a long-term deal with him again by this same time next year? Well, Bell will have pocketed just shy of $27 million come the end of the 2018 season and he and his agent will dare the Steelers to place a third consecutive tag on him, which will be the equivalent to the quarterback franchise tag amount. That’s not going to happen, so Bell would become an unrestricted free agent in 2019 at the age of 27 looking for one last big payday from another team. He would, however, need to get more than $15.5 million in year-one of his new deal in order for his gamble to pay off and as long as he stays healthy and keeps his nose clean, that shouldn’t be a problem, at least as we sit here today.


    Is there a drawback to Bell’s gamble? Well, first, he must remain healthy and out of trouble with the league office moving forward and he really can only control one of those two things. As for him potentially staying healthy, he’ll need to do so while likely touching the football at least 300 more times in 2017. If the Steelers tag him back-to-back years and fail to work out a long-term deal with him, he’ll probably need to touch the football roughly 650 or more times prior to hitting free agency in 2019. Any substantial drop-off in production or missed games due to injury will undoubtedly hurt his future market value to some degree.

    In short, Bell and his agent are betting that nearly $27 million is already in the bank even without a long-term deal and that amount is just a little more than $3 million shy of what the Steelers were willing to pay him over the course of the next two. That’s a worst-case scenario in their eyes and they’re gambling that earnings over the course of the next three years will be much more than the $42 million he would get from the Steelers and that he’ll earn even more through years number four and five. I haven’t even touched on possible outside endorsement deals that Bell probably stands to get and perhaps he already has a few to help offset his recent gamble.

    Instead Bell being nicknamed “The Juice”, perhaps “The Gambler” is more fitting for Bell moving forward into his career. While you might not agree with his decision to turn down the Steelers offer, hopefully you can see now why he probably did. He’s betting on himself.

     

     

    • falconsaftey43

      Nice breakdown Dave. I appreciate you always making these details clear to us fans.

    • Bob Francis

      Thanks, Dave. I can see both sides. I think we as Steelers fans have gotten used to team-friendly contracts that it might chafe a bit that Bell walked away from a very fair offer. But I can see Bell’s point that for his production in all three phases – run, pass, and block – he’s worth a premium price that he’ll surely get on the open market if he gets there uninjured. All will be fine if Bell reports and plays hard this year and maybe next. I worry a bit that he has incentive to protect himself this year, but I know he also has incentive to show other teams he’s worth more than what he just turned down. I know there’s almost zero chance he sits out a year, but frankly, I can see the incentive for him to withhold services in hopes the team moves on now. Extremely unlikely, but it’s in the back of my mind.

    • george

      I hope his agent did as well of a job as you did in explaining this.

    • Steve Volk

      I get it, but see it as too big of a bet. That deal the Steelers offered would already have reset the running back market, averaging nearly twice what the next highest running back is paid right now over the next three years. I wish we knew what Bell wants, specifically, because you’ve got to figure it was a lot more than what was on the table. Otherwise, if it was close, you take it and—no pun intended—run.
      I never want to slam a guy for “betting on himself,” and certainly that is one way of interpreting Bell’s decision. The other way to interpret it is that he is being unrealistic about how much any team would actually be willing to pay him. Under these circumstances, I’m not clear on what the Steelers would have to offer at the end of the year to make it seem worth Bell’s while to sign on the line which is dotted.
      Dave, you love breaking this stuff down, and I’m sure you’ll offer more thoughts on this as it goes along. But your initial take here, that he is betting some team will pay him significantly more than 18 million to play in 2018, if he was an unrestricted free agent, seems to get right to the crux of the issue. I think you must be exactly right. But I just can’t see anyone paying him that kind of money, and that’s why I say this is a bad bet on his part.
      He looks like a Steeler for 1 or 2 years and who knows beyond that? Draft James Conner on your dynasty teams, friends. I have him in two leagues, including one in which I also have Bell, and that is an investment that looks like it could pay off.

    • RickM

      I think he’s foolish to take that gamble with two knee injuries and a groin surgery. I’ve seen the argument ‘that they were contact injuries’, but that’s what will happen to him in the future, contact. And teams know the collective wear and tear on a RB before he enters seasons 6-10. But it’s his prerogative.

      Frankly, I think he’s gambling that teams will forget everything they know about injury patterns and lifespans of NFL RB’s. I don’t really see him being tagged next year by the Steelers. I think that he and his agent will let it be known in no uncertain terms that that would be unacceptable. The Steelers won’t want a malcontent on their roster and will let him head to FA.

    • walter

      Its kind of a shame because Bell is a likable person, trains hard and he wanted to stay a Steeler. His comment that he needs to get better is irrevelent to his contact offer. The Steelers offer was more than fair. I think the Steelers should take a gamble in 2018 if Bell has a great year, his head continues to get bigger and he refuses to sign. Place the NON-exclusive tag on him in hopes of receiving 2 first round draft picks. Its a gamble but the worst that can happen is we get Bell for another season. It that cant be too bad.

    • Steeler Nation!

      He can’t be a malcontent at that point or he won’t get paid later on. He already has health issues, drug issues, rapping about $, and cannot afford any more bad press. He asked for this prove it deal. The Steelers have him by the balls next year too if they want.

      It’s a huge gamble he and his agent are taking. Steelers can keep him thru his 6th season. For a RB, that’s a life and a half. He will be very fortunate to recoup the money he just turned down. Like trying to draw an inside straight.

    • Jeff McNeill

      A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. I agree with every word. I hope he plays great and he stays, but I think this will be his last year in Pittsburgh. I wish him the best however it turns out.

    • Hagen Rinde

      thx Dave!
      I do think that he is gone next year. It’s a shame but so be it.
      Happy days in Jacksonville….

    • Hagen Rinde

      btw.. Bell gone, Bryant gone, Ben gone.. Time to focus on defense i guess…

    • RickM

      He won’t be viewed by the ‘league’ as a malcontent. If he and his agent make it clear that he doesn’t want to play a second year and risk injury without a long-term deal, other teams would understand. It’s just whether the Steelers would capitulate and I think they would knowing their past behavior. But we shall see.

      I agree that he should have taken the current contract. But he’s on a mission not only to re-define the RB salary scale, but to shatter it. For a guy who has missed between 25% and 30% of his potential games, it’s an unusually bold move IMO.

    • O’Neal

      Sad to say but it may be the 1980s all over again, hopefully we get another ring before the window is closed and ohio is running the afc north

    • JT

      Good for Bell. It’s sad to see so much of the fan base turn on him already. If this is what it takes to motivate him, I’m all for it. Make the Steelers pay by having the best year we’ve ever seen.

    • Hagen Rinde

      at least just one more year hearing the word “patience” in any broadcast 400times…over and over..

    • Steeler Nation!

      The Steelers still will hold the cards. And if he wants to get paid, he may have to play on the tag. If he chooses not to or doesn’t play his butt off, it would undoubtedly cost him a lot of money. There’s the gamble he’s chosen.

    • george

      What about the transition tag? Wouldn’t that let him go but give the Steelers a draft pick?

    • dany

      Hey, I hope his gamble pays off. That would man he continued to play lights out and likely without injuries and suspensions. That just raises the chances this team has won a super bowl, or two!

    • RickM

      I think a Transition Tag allows the team to match an offer sheet, but if the team chooses not to match they lose the player and gets no compensation. Someone can correct me if I’m wrong. Transition tags aren’t used much for that very reason.