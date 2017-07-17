Hot Topics

    Pittsburgh Steelers All Underrated Team: Defensive End

    By Alex Kozora July 17, 2017 at 08:30 am


    New series we’re kicking off to take us throughout the summer. We’ve written about the best players in franchise history and the most underrated on the current edition but we’ve never gone through the list of most underrated position-by-position. Not the best ones to ever wear a Pittsburgh Steelers’ uniform but ones who fans have – and shouldn’t – forgot.

    Flipping over to the defensive side of the ball.

    Keith Gary/DE – 1983-1988

    Throughout this series, we’ve journeyed through almost every era of team history. The Pre-Noll times, the 70s dynasty, the 90s run, and everywhere in the 2000s. The only decade we’re missing are the 80s. A forgotten time in history and for good reason. The success couldn’t match what the 70s did and what the 90s would accomplish. Thanks to guys like Gary, it wasn’t always terrible, and honestly, better than what’s remembered.

    Keith Gary in Pittsburgh nearly never happened though. A first round pick by the team in 1981, he opted against playing in the NFL, signing with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes. He spent two seasons there before making his NFL debut with the Steelers in ’83.


    Jot a list of defensive ends in Steelers’ history – since sacks were made official, anyway – with two seasons of 6.5+ sacks. It’s a short one. Keith Willis, Cam Heyward, Aaron Smith, Ray Seals, and Gary. Gary is probably the forgotten one on this list; Seals may be too, but I didn’t consider him for this honor after spending just two years with the team.

    In 1983, Gary burst onto the scene with 7.5 sacks. 6.5 more came in ’86. But his production was steady throughout recording at least four sacks in four of his six seasons spent with the squad.

    His most famous sack was also his most illegal. Gary nearly took Ken Anderson’s head off with a twisting facemask during a win in 1983. The photo made the front cover of the PPG’s Sports Section, though here’s a better look at it from the AP.

    In total, he finished his career with 25 sacks for the Steelers, basically matching the same output as Heyward. And Gary’s games to sack ratio bests Aaron Smith, Brett Keisel, Kimo Von Oelhoffen, and Stephon Tuitt.

    So when Mark Malone made you want to turn the knob on your TV, guys like Gary made the decade a lot more tolerable.

    All Underrated Team

    QB – Bobby Layne
    RB – John Henry Johnson
    FB – Dan Kreider
    TE – Eric Green
    WR – Ron Shanklin
    WR – Roy Jefferson
    OT – John Jackson
    OT – Frank Varrichione
    OG – Ramon Foster
    OG – Bruce Van Dyke
    C- Jeff Hartings
    DE – Keith Gary
    DE – Bill McPeak

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Excellent, like the nod to Bill McPeak too.

    • Big White

      Hey easy on Mark Malone. He did play in an AFC Championship against the fish in 84′, plus he’s in the Tom Selleck Look-Alike HOF.

    • Alex Kozora

      I figured you would.

    • Alex Kozora

      Malone will make the all-mustache team. Promise.

    • John Noh

      Going to put in my vote for John Banaszak, an underdog Steeler if there ever was one. Wasn’t the most talented but he played hard on every down he was involved in.

    • Alex Kozora

      A solid choice, John.