    Pittsburgh Steelers All Underrated Team: Safety

    By Alex Kozora July 26, 2017 at 12:44 pm


    New series we’re kicking off to take us throughout the summer. We’ve written about the best players in franchise history and the most underrated on the current edition but we’ve never gone through the list of most underrated position-by-position. Not the best ones to ever wear a Pittsburgh Steelers’ uniform but ones who fans have – and shouldn’t – forget.

    Finishing the defense with the most underrated safety.

    Howard Hartley – 1949-1952

    Better than Mel Blount. Better than Donnie Shell. Better than anyone else in Steelers’ history.

    That’s Howard Hartley. At least, in one respect. A trivia question you could give 99% of fans a million answers to and still fail to get the right answer. It’s Hartley who has the best games to interception ratio in franchise history. 45 games. 25 interceptions. Eat your heart out, Jack Butler.


    Yes, it’s true Hartley played in a far less passing proficient era. But the late 40s, early 50s wasn’t the beginning of throwing the pigskin. Just four years after Hartley was done, Johnny Unitas and Bart Starr debuted in their league. Many still consider Johnny U the best quarterback in NFL history. Otto Graham was in the middle of a Hall of Fame career. There were good quarterbacks.

    And there were good safeties. Like Hartley. He broke into the league with Washington in 1948 but ended up in Pittsburgh the next year. For three seasons, ’49 to ’51, Hartley led the Steelers in interceptions. Has that been done since? Honestly, I’m asking.

    In 1950, he nearly led the entire league. Hartley picked off ten passes, finishing one behind the NFL leader that year. Only Blount has had more in a single season.

    Like so many players from this time period, Hartley’s career in the NFL was short, spanning just five seasons. But oh man was it sweet. He would be named to the Steelers Legends Team to celebrate the Pre-Noll era.

    All Underrated Team

    QB – Bobby Layne
    RB – John Henry Johnson
    FB – Dan Kreider
    TE – Eric Green
    WR – Ron Shanklin
    WR – Roy Jefferson
    OT – John Jackson
    OT – Frank Varrichione
    OG – Ramon Foster
    OG – Bruce Van Dyke
    C- Jeff Hartings
    DE – Keith Gary
    DE – Bill McPeak
    NT – Gary Dunn
    OLB – Mike Merriweather
    OLB – Bryan Hinkle
    ILB – Jerry Shipkey
    ILB – David Little
    CB – J.T. Thomas
    CB – Deshea Townsend
    S – Howard Hartley
    S – Ryan Clark

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • GoSteelerz

      I’ve heard of Hartley, but hadn’t thought about him in years. Thanks for bringing to light some special players that deserve to be remembered.

    • Froggy

      For three seasons, ’49 to ’51, Hartley led the Steelers in interceptions. Has that been done since? Honestly, I’m asking.

      Well, you mentioned Jack Butler, Mel Blount, and Donnie Shell. Butler led the Steelers in interceptions three straight seasons (’56 to ’58). Blount did the same in ’76 to ’78 (tying with Glen Edwards in ’77). Shell had his turn in ’82 to ’84 (tying with Dwayne Woodruff in ’82 and Rick Woods in ’83).

      And Troy Polamalu had a four-season run in ’08 to ’11, with ’09 being a tie with Ryan Clark, and ’11 being a three-way tie with William Gay and Ike Taylor (each having a measly two interceptions).

      In checking the record books I see that Bill Dudley played 26 games for the Steelers in ’42, ’45, and ’46, tallying 15 interceptions, which is a slightly higher rate than Hartley had.

    • nutty32

      Didn’t know about Hartley – thanks for the write-up! But Ryan Clark???? Outside of 90’s kids, not sure any other segment of the fan base appreciates him to confer on him any kind of award. He hit hard & got due credit for it, i thought. IMHO, Darren Perry was one of the most underrated Steelers of all time, regardless of position. Lupe Sanchez & Gary Jones also deserve some love for what they did. I’d nominate Rick Woods for most hated steeler if such a category were to exist. The only thing Rick was good at was sucking up to Chuck Noll.

    • Alex Kozora

      Ha…well, I should’ve looked into that closer. Thanks Froggy.