    Ranking The Steelers’ Starters: 24-22

    By Josh Carney July 3, 2017 at 10:30 am


    We’re in the dog days of summer here at Steelers Depot with training camp just weeks away.

    With that said, it’s time for me to pick up on a series on the site I started last summer: Ranking the Starters.

    Last summer, it was quite controversial and very confusing for most readers to understand how I built the list, so I figured I’d tweak a few things and lay it out clearly here.

    First off, this list is my personal rankings of the 24 starters (including two specialists) based on my evaluation of their talents and what they bring to the team. Last summer, I tried to rank them based on perceived value to the team, and that seemed to throw everything off, so I’m not doing that again.

    Second, I’ll rank the starters based on Pittsburgh’s standard 3-4 defense (three linemen, four linebackers, four defensive backs), but I’ll change things up offensively and go with the a three-receiver set and one tight end, eliminating the fullback position (no hard feelings, Rosie Nix).


    Now that that’s all cleared up, let’s jump right into the list, starting with No. 24-22.

    No. 24 — Jordan Berry, P

    This is no knock on Berry. It’s just that a punter is difficult to put ahead of guys who play 70+ percent of the snaps week to week when all you’re asked to do is punt the ball away 4-5 times a game.

    Last season, I rained praise on Berry week after week for how much he improved and really seemed to flip field position for a young, growing defense. Often times it helped out immensely as Berry was able to find his groove as a punter and really show off that strong Australian leg.

    However, Berry ranked just 16th in the NFL in net average per punt (40.2 yards), so he has to improve his hang time and directional kicking. Overall though, Berry was very solid last season, solidifying the punting position for the Steelers.

    More of the same will be expected this season.

    No. 23 — Ross Cockrell, CB

    Last summer, Cockrell ranked 24th on this list and caused a lot of outrage, considering his success at cornerback was closely tied to the success of the Steelers’ defense against the pass.

    I labeled Cockrell as a JAG (just a guy) and felt that if the Steelers could find an upgrade in training camp, he’d be out of a starting job.

    Needless to say, that didn’t happen and he had a decent year opposite rookie Artie Burns, handling a majority of the No. 1 duties early in the year until Burns was ready for a heavier workload.

    He’s not a flashy corner and doesn’t rack up interceptions and pass breakups like you want your cornerback to in today’s NFL, but he’s a smart player that rarely gambles on plays and makes solid tackles on the boundary.

    I’d like to see him get his hands on the football more (just two career interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries), but I’d be asking Cockrell to be something he’s not.

    With all that said, if things play out like the Steelers expect this season, Cockrell will likely be passed on the depth chart at some point in the season by one of rookie Cameron Sutton or veteran free agent signing Coty Sensabaugh.

    No. 22 — Eli Rogers, WR

    For now, I have Rogers pegged in as the starting slot receiver in Pittsburgh’s three-wide sets.

    Make no mistake:  Rogers is a great team guy who busted his butt to get into the position he is. But sometimes there’s a better player (JuJu Smith-Schuster) added into the mix who is likely to take your spot at some point.

    Last season, Rogers started the year on fire, hauling in nine passes and one touchdown in the first three weeks of the season against Washington, Cincinnati and Philadelphia before then missing Weeks 4 and 5 with injury.

    From there, things sort of slowed down for Rogers, who returned for the game at Miami before then missing the New England game.

    Upon his return, Rogers went on to catch 35 passes and three touchdowns in the final nine weeks of the regular season before then hauling in 13 passes in three playoff games.

    He’s a dynamic player in the slot who runs great routes and seems to have some tremendous rapport with Ben Roethlisberger, but his time could be dwindling in the slot with the addition of Smith-Schuster through the draft.

    Last Year’s Rankings:

    No. 24 — Ross Cockrell

    No. 23 — Jordan Berry

    No. 22 — Robert Golden

    • falconsaftey43

      Hard to settle things without the entire list to see how it all stacks up, but 1st impressions, not bad.

      I think Rogers is clearly better than James on offense, so I’d have him at least swap him there.

      Cockrel, to me is still a better player than Burns, but Burns obviously has the higher upside.

    • CP72

      Not sure at the end of the season that Cockrell was the better than Burns.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Wait a minute, falconsafety43 – I call foul here! Weren’t’t you just laying in to me a few days ago for rating Rogers as in the discussion for the worst offensive starter?

      I guess it is easier to criticize each other more severely than the writers.

      At least now i know I’m not the only one with this opinion.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, I just said in this post that I think Rogers is clearly better than James. I think James is their worst starter on offense. Where am I contradicting myself?

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, that’s a little harder to say. I’d have to go back and watch specifically just the end of the season on Burns. He got a lot closer to Cockrell, that’s for sure. I’m hoping/expecting he’ll pass Cockrell this season.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I said that exact same thing as your response in my posts (that James was the worst). I also said Nix/last year’s #2 WR’s might be in the running for worst. My statement that you took exception to was that Rogers was likely also in the running. i invite you to look back at the thread.

      That said, it was an entertaining discussion, and I enjoyed it, so I don’t mind.

      I just wonder if you’re going easy on this writer because i took your comments the other day to at least stand for the proposition that Rogers is not anywhere near the bottom of our starting offensive talent.

    • falconsaftey43

      I guess it was just the context of the conversation that’s different. I’d agree that Rogers probably ranks 9th-10th best among the offensive starters (mostly because this offense is loaded). I just think there is a big gap between Rogers and James. I think James is clearly the 11th guy on offense, and whoever you slot into 10th, isn’t close. Basically, I think Rogers has already proven he’s a quality starter, while James so far has shown to be a poor starter. Sorry if my tenor the other day was different.

      I haven’t even thought of how to rank the offensive guys vs the defensive guys.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I was just surprised to hear that it sounds like you and i really were not that far apart the other day after all – I’d easily agree with E. Rogers at a 9th ranking (though I don’t think AV is the 10th or 11th). FWIW, I thought you had some pretty compelling arguments as to why Rogers isn’t near the bottom of our starting offensive talent depth! It certainly made me look at it again – though I ultimately still came to the same conclusion.

      Yeah, offensive vs. defensive is hard, so I, generally, don’t even try. Though, I personally think W. Gay is our #24.

      As for Cockrell vs. Burns, I agree with your comment above.

    • RickM

      I think Rogers is a little low. He caught 3 passes a game before the injury and 4 passes a game after it. He also had 13 catches in the playoffs. Everyone is beating the drum for JJSS and I think he’ll get some snaps. But I don’t buy that a late 2nd-round, 20-year-old college receiver is automatically a better player. I also think Ben and Eli were developing some pretty good chemistry as the season ended. I have Rogers ahead of James, Williams, Gay and Berry, and maybe Boswell as his 2nd year wasn’t as good, especially factoring in his kickoffs. Cockrell is a very interesting rating, as is your belief he’ll be surpassed during the regular season.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I also agree the offense is loaded and 9th on this O isn’t necessarilly a bad rating.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, it was a good discussion. I’ve been a little hard core on the defend Rogers train after some were suggesting he’d be the odd man out of the WRs to make the team. Sometimes I come out guns a blazing in his defense.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      It probably doesn’t help that I was one of the main ones saying he isn’t a lock. I continue to say that I think he most likely makes the roster, though!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Also, our discussion the other day has swayed me some more toward Rogers being even more likely to make the roster than I originally gave him credit for.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      This should provoke some commentary Josh and is an interesting approach. For me, I don’t put as much value on starters outside the quarterback and the offensive line anymore. As you point out, offensive & defensive packages will vary which will make quality back-ups as important as whomever is called upon to “start” the game. That said, once the top 24 starters are selected; I would be curious if any of the back-ups would be perceived as being bigger contributors than some of the starters.

    • falconsaftey43

      I was going through some efficiency number today, trying to find something good for James, and actually came away with some positives for him. Using successful play rate (45% of yards needed on 1st down, etc.) James wasn’t great overall, but did have the teams highest success rate on 2nd down at 63% on 16 targets (Bell was next with 60%).

      On all downs, Rogers came in 1st at 56% successful, Then Bell at 55%, AB 51%, Hamilton 50%, Green 47%, James 46%, Williams 41%, Grimble 38%, Coates 33%, DHB 25%.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I have taken the position in the past that James really isn’t much worse than the over-the-hill, late-career version of Heath Miller. That may be a bit of a stretch, but the point is, I don’t hate James – though, I do still think on this roster that he is the weak link.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Even I agree that Rogers may be rated a few spots too low on this list!

      If I’m reading right, I don’t think JJSS will appear on this “starters list” at all (this season) – meaning Eli is rated higher than JJSS for now.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I agree with the initial statement that Cockrell > Burns – even late in the season. I believe a month or so ago that Alex did an article that charted the statistical success of these two that clearly showed a lot of improvement for Burns, but also just as clearly showed Cockrell remained better.

      Burns may surpass Cockrell this season – he has the ability to do so. But, I don’t believe he ever did at any point last season and the data Alex provided completely backed that up.

    • RickM

      I think one of Josh’s reasons for rating Rogers this lowly is because he already feels JJSS is a better player. I don’t agree with that opinion. It’s based on college stats and as Limas Sweed proved, those stats don’t guarantee NFL success. JJSS could indeed be a better player; but already giving him that distinction strikes me as unusual.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I don’t know if you consider Nix a starter, but if you do, then I think he should be in these bottom few as well – for the same reason as the punter – he simply doesn’t play enough.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Yeah, I see what you’re saying. Though, I read it to mean he thinks JJSS will become better at some point this upcoming season but is not yet. If that is what he meant, then I agree with Josh that is the most likely scenario.

      I still think Rogers is rated too low on the list because I think Gay, James, Nix, and Berry (at the very least) are worse than Rogers.