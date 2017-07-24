Hot Topics

    Ranking The Steelers’ Starters: 6-4

    By Josh Carney July 24, 2017 at 09:30 am


    Getting closer and closer to the finish line of the long off-season and the start of training camp at St. Vincent, we’re wrapping things up here at Steelers Depot in the “Ranking the Starters” series.

    In the last installment of the series, I took a look at No. 9-7 of the Steelers’ starters (out of 24). Today, I’ll take a look at No. 6-4.

    Here we go.

    Starters:

    No. 24 – Jordan Berry
    No. 23 – Ross Cockrell
    No. 22 – Eli Rogers
    No. 21 – Jesse James
    No. 20 – Artie Burns
    No. 19 – Vince Williams
    No. 18 – Bud Dupree
    No. 17 – Chris Boswell
    No. 16 – Ramon Foster
    No. 15 – Alejandro Villanueva
    No. 14 – Javon Hargrave
    No. 13 – James Harrison
    No. 12 – Sean Davis
    No. 11 – Martavis Bryant
    No. 10 – David DeCastro
    No. 9 – Mike Mitchell
    No. 8 – Maurkice Pouncey
    No. 7 – Cam Heyward


    No. 6 – Marcus Gilbert, OT

    Out of all five starters along the Steelers’ offensive line, Marcus Gilbert is by and large (at least in my eyes) the best player of the group.

    After coming into the NFL looking more like a defensive lineman than a svelte offensive tackle, Gilbert made a big transformation and has developed into a standout right tackle in all of the NFL.

    A road grader as a run blocker and one of the most consistent pass blockers on the right side, Gilbert has become one of the steadiest linemen in all of football, and possibly one of its most underrated.

    Steelers fans know just how great Gilbert is, but I think this is the year that No. 77 puts the league on notice.

    No. 5 — Stephon Tuitt, DE

    After the loss of Cam Heyward for the season midway through the year, Tuitt blew up down the stretch for the Steelers, playing a huge role in Pittsburgh turning into one of the best defenses in football in the second half of the season.

    The Notre Dame product finished with just 4.0 sacks, down from 6.5 in 2015, but Tuitt really stood out last season against the run, living in opposing backfields week after week, turning in consistent performances down the stretch.

    With another year under his belt and the return of Heyward opposite him on the Steelers’ defensive line, a big year could be in store for Tuitt.

    No. 4 — Ryan Shazier, ILB

    Look, I know Shazier still struggles to make tackles on a consistent basis, but the Ohio State product simply lives in opposing backfields snap after snap and has become one of the hardest linebackers to block in all of football due to his first step, athleticism and speed.

    It’s true that Shazier led the Steelers in my missed tackles tracker last season, but the third-year pro still finished second on the team in tackles (87) behind Lawrence Timmons.

    With Timmons heading off to Miami this season, Shazier will take on more of a leadership role for the Steelers and should — if he stays healthy — make a case for All-Pro honors.

    Last Season:

    No. 6 – Ryan Shazier
    No. 5 – David DeCastro
    No. 4 – Le’Veon Bell

    • Bryant Eng

      1. Brown
      2. Bell
      3. Ben

    • BlackAndGold97

      Depends on how you interpret this. Splitting hairs here, but…

      From an importance standpoint: 1)Big Ben 2) Bell 3) Brown
      From a talent/production standpoint: 1)Brown 2)Bell 3) Big Ben

    • Charles Mullins

      I understand why, but MB is way underrated here. He is going to destroy people this year. By the end of the season we will be talking about him at 1 or 2.