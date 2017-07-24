Ranking The Steelers’ Starters: 6-4

Getting closer and closer to the finish line of the long off-season and the start of training camp at St. Vincent, we’re wrapping things up here at Steelers Depot in the “Ranking the Starters” series.

In the last installment of the series, I took a look at No. 9-7 of the Steelers’ starters (out of 24). Today, I’ll take a look at No. 6-4.

Here we go.

Starters:

No. 24 – Jordan Berry

No. 23 – Ross Cockrell

No. 22 – Eli Rogers

No. 21 – Jesse James

No. 20 – Artie Burns

No. 19 – Vince Williams

No. 18 – Bud Dupree

No. 17 – Chris Boswell

No. 16 – Ramon Foster

No. 15 – Alejandro Villanueva

No. 14 – Javon Hargrave

No. 13 – James Harrison

No. 12 – Sean Davis

No. 11 – Martavis Bryant

No. 10 – David DeCastro

No. 9 – Mike Mitchell

No. 8 – Maurkice Pouncey

No. 7 – Cam Heyward





No. 6 – Marcus Gilbert, OT

Out of all five starters along the Steelers’ offensive line, Marcus Gilbert is by and large (at least in my eyes) the best player of the group.

After coming into the NFL looking more like a defensive lineman than a svelte offensive tackle, Gilbert made a big transformation and has developed into a standout right tackle in all of the NFL.

A road grader as a run blocker and one of the most consistent pass blockers on the right side, Gilbert has become one of the steadiest linemen in all of football, and possibly one of its most underrated.

Steelers fans know just how great Gilbert is, but I think this is the year that No. 77 puts the league on notice.

No. 5 — Stephon Tuitt, DE

After the loss of Cam Heyward for the season midway through the year, Tuitt blew up down the stretch for the Steelers, playing a huge role in Pittsburgh turning into one of the best defenses in football in the second half of the season.

The Notre Dame product finished with just 4.0 sacks, down from 6.5 in 2015, but Tuitt really stood out last season against the run, living in opposing backfields week after week, turning in consistent performances down the stretch.

With another year under his belt and the return of Heyward opposite him on the Steelers’ defensive line, a big year could be in store for Tuitt.

No. 4 — Ryan Shazier, ILB

Look, I know Shazier still struggles to make tackles on a consistent basis, but the Ohio State product simply lives in opposing backfields snap after snap and has become one of the hardest linebackers to block in all of football due to his first step, athleticism and speed.

It’s true that Shazier led the Steelers in my missed tackles tracker last season, but the third-year pro still finished second on the team in tackles (87) behind Lawrence Timmons.

With Timmons heading off to Miami this season, Shazier will take on more of a leadership role for the Steelers and should — if he stays healthy — make a case for All-Pro honors.

Last Season:

No. 6 – Ryan Shazier

No. 5 – David DeCastro

No. 4 – Le’Veon Bell