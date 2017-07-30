Hot Topics

    Ravens Lose Two More Key Players To “Potentially Significant” Injuries

    By Alex Kozora July 30, 2017 at 11:21 am


    Breaking: the Baltimore Ravens.

    No literally, they’re falling apart.

    It was a rough offseason for Baltimore. Losing several key pieces to free agency. Tavon Young tearing his ACL, shelving him for the season. Seeing the likely end of Dennis Pitta’s career, their top third down threat, to a hip injury. Kenneth Dixon lost for the year to a knee. Joe Flacco is expected to miss some time.

    Working their way through camp, another pair of Ravens may have suffered serious knee injuries. Tight end Crockett Gilmore and cornerback Maurice Canady to “potentially signifcant” knee injuries. From The Baltimore Sun.

    “Tight end Crockett Gillmore and cornerback Maurice Canady are dealing with potentially significant knee injuries sustained during Friday’s practice, sources said. The Ravens are still determining the severity of the injuries, a process that has become all too familiar over the past couple of months.”


    It’s nearing absurdism to think the Ravens could lose another tight end. Gillmore has battled a grocery-list of injuries since the start of last season. A broken back, a bum hamstring, and then two shoulder surgeries during the offseason. Now, an issue with his knee.

    Left on the tight end depth chart include Maxx Williams, coming off a “rare” knee surgery, Nick Boyle, suspended for parts of last year, and UDFA Ryan Malleck.

    Canady was expected to take over slot duties left by Young’s abscence. But if he’s out for an extended period of time, Baltimore becomes thin on options. They may wind up turning to a couple of ex-Steelers. The team signed Brandon Boykin back in June following Young’s injury. They also have Al-Hajj Shabazz, an outside corner and special teamer.

    Injuries on the offense further weaken the worse side of the ball. And another blow to the defense removes from a strength. At this rate, they’re going to lead the league in players on injured reserve. And might end up being near the bottom in games won.

