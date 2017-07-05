RB DeAngelo Williams Set On Playing In 2017

With training camps around the NFL set to open in less than four weeks, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams remains unsigned. However, even though Williams has yet to find himself a new team, he still intends on playing in the NFL this upcoming season

“I’m definitely playing football,” Williams said Tuesday during an interview with Adam Schefter of ESPN on his weekly podcast. “I guess you could say I’m waiting on the phone call. I guess you could say that, I mean, not guess, you can say that. I’m waiting on the phone call with a G.M. or head coach, or whoever decides they need my services. I’ll be ready. You can rest assured of that. I work out every day. I keep in shape because I know once that phone call comes — when it comes, not if — I’ll be ready to step up and deliver.”

Williams, who turned 34 in April, spent the last two seasons with the Steelers and during that span rushed for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns on 298 carries. He also caught 58 passes for 485 yards and two touchdowns during those two seasons that included him starting 14 regular season games in place of Le’Veon Bell.

For now, the Steelers appear to be set at running back after selecting James Conner in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and signing veteran free agent Knile Davis during the offseason to potentially backup Bell. Additionally, Fitzgerald Toussaint will be back in training camp looking to fight for a spot on the 53-man roster.

While Williams continues to look for another NFL job, he recently participated in his first professional wrestling match this past weekend and told Schefter it was probably his last one at that. Williams explained that he decided to wrestle to fulfill a wish of an uncle of his who passed away several years ago. Williams effectively told Schefter that he is now retired from wrestling.





One would think that Williams will ultimately find a job between now and the start of the 2017 regular season as a few injuries are bound to happen at the running back position during training camp and the preseason. With that said, Williams said he’s already ruled out playing for four teams but refused to name them when asked to do so by Schefter. He hasn’t, however, completely ruled out a return to the Steelers.

“I like the Pittsburgh Steelers, man, I liked my time there,” Williams said when asked if there’s a team he would consider the perfect landing spot for him. “It was fun. I liked the coaching staff, I loved the front office. I loved the city, man, like, it was great vibes. I like Pittsburgh. I’m not saying that’s where I’d like to finish my career because that was the last team to have my rights. Quite naturally, people say you’re only as good as your last showing, or the last team you’re on, but that was the last team I was on and those memories are very vivid for me right now. So, I would have to say the Pittsburgh Steelers. It does help that they got like great players over there too.”