    A Reminder From Dick LeBeau That Pressure Is More Important Than Sacks

    By Matthew Marczi July 15, 2017 at 09:00 am


    I already wrote earlier today about how a key stable of the core Dick LeBeau zone-blitz defense is the ability of the inside linebackers to have a diverse skill set that includes an aptitude for rushing the passer, and how it is imperative that the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to demonstrate that ability.

    While LeBeau has been out in Pittsburgh for three offseasons now, it would be hard to argue that his imprint on the team is not still very strongly felt, even as his defense is slowly integrated more and more every year into the vision of his protégé, Keith Butler, and of Head Coach Mike Tomlin.

    LeBeau helped create the zone blitz and is responsible for mastering it, making it a staple around the league by the success that he had with it in Pittsburgh. He has become synonymous with the style, and the Fire X blitz of the inside linebackers crossing face up the middle is a cornerstone of it.

    Another cornerstone of LeBeau’s philosophy on defense is the belief that pressure is just as important as sacks, and that is something that I want to talk about today. The Steelers have in recent years had success in jacking up their sack numbers, but they have not yet been able to generate the consistent down-to-down pressure that is required in their system.

    Pro Football Focus posted a graphic recently that illustrates just how important pressure is, charting over the course of the past 11 seasons the discrepancy in passer rating between passes thrown from a clean pocket versus those thrown from under duress. It should go without saying that this down not include sacks, since a pass cannot be thrown when a quarterback is sacked.

    You absolutely do not have to sack him. If you affect his timing, his vision, his rhythm, his follow-through—if you can do that, consistently pressure that guy, those sacks are going to come to because the guy that’s good enough to get that pressure is going to finish a certain amount of those plays”, LeBeau once said.

    “You’re not going to be successful with a pass defense if somebody’s not around him speeding up his delivery. A lot of our best, best games come when we may only have one sack, but our guys are chasing the quarterback around”.

    A quarterback that’s running under duress is generally not as accurate as the guy back there throwing seven-on seven”, the defensive mastermind said. And the data in the aforementioned graphic makes that pretty obvious.

    While there has actually been an improvement of passers throwing under duress the past few years, they have generally produced a passer rating between 60 and 65. Quarterback kept clean have only been improving over the past decade, nearly combining for a passer rating of 100 last year, but consistently in the 90s.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Doug Sawyer

      if that was his philosophy it was pretty stupid …while pressure is helpful a high quality QB will beat that …they don’t beat sacks and fumbles from sacks

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Very true! Also disguising coverage is also key, because some of these guys are too smart for their own good, so give them a look to make them think they know w

    • RickM

      Of course he’s right. You’re going to hurry a guy far often in a game than sack him because QB’s often get the ball out before the hit. But putting any pressure on a QB disrupts his reads and forces him to throw off-rhythm with more incompletions and INT’s. My guess is that hurries lead to more turnovers (INT’s) than sacks (fumbles). Sacks do of course result in lost yardage.

    • thomas hmmmm

      That seems like a pretty stupid statement when you consider pressure is what leads to sacks. Without pressure you have no sacks and no fumbles from sacks not to mention an increase in ints. So
      DLB’s philosophy is on point while your statement misses the point.

    • Craig M

      In reality the number of sacks a team gets will be a small portion to the applied number of pressure instances on a QB, IMO. Gone are the days of Deacon Jones and his 20+ sacks a year simply due to the quality of athletes nowadays and the changed rules. So though a sack is the intended outcome the true Mode average of pressure, figures more into the overall front scheme in the attack. One- it is more difficult for the Off. to address pressure coming from several areas than one main attack point (a whole bunch of dudes instead of a Deacon Jones) and 2nd- sacks produce absolutely a minimum of turnovers (from fumbles) whereas messed up timing will have a better chance of producing multiple interceptions over the course of the season. And so I deduce that turnovers are a far better result over sacks to the outcome of a game- understandably being the right sack at the right time could be the decisive act for a win on an individual basis. And pressure should be the crux of Def. strategy. Master LeBeau has once again taught us Grasshoppers well. 🙂

    • Jeff McNeill

      Of course you know better than one of the best defensive coordinators of all time.

    • Jaybird

      I think actually think it has to be more than pressure- you have to hit the QB hard. Make him hurt a little, bruise some ribs or a shoulder. Even if you don’t get the sack , the wear and tear of a good beating affects the QB’s mind and body.
      Pressure is good, sacks are good, but black and blues are better.

    • Jeff McNeill

      The last 10 years there has been 4 20+ sack guys and 3 with 19.5.

    • Craig M

      Ditto!

    • Craig M

      Yes I agree, demoralizing the QB is the key.

    • cencalsteeler

      Of course LeBeau is right, but how do you combat pressure? Get rid of the ball in under 2.5 seconds. How do you get rid of the ball in under 2.5 seconds? Spread out your offense and if your lucky, the Defense is playing zone coverage. Starting to look familiar (AFC championship)? You have to create pressure on the back end of the D, too. In other words, coverage needs to be tight as well or your just pissing in the wind.