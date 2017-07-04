Hot Topics

    Remodeled Front Seven Tasked With Getting Home Without Help This Season

    By Matthew Marczi July 4, 2017 at 09:00 am


    It’s actually somewhat odd to think about, but it’s been a while—a handful of years, really—since the Pittsburgh Steelers last had an outside linebacker finish the regular season with the outright lead in terms of sacks with a number higher than five.

    James Harrison led the Steelers in sacks last season, but he had just five. Bud Dupree was second with four and a half, while Stephon Tuitt, the defensive end, finished third with four sacks. During the 2015 season, Cameron Heyward led the team with seven sacks, while Tuitt was right behind him with six and a half. Harrison once again had five.

    Jason Worilds in 2014 was the last outside linebacker to post more than five sacks in a season, tying Heyward for the team lead with seven and a half. Harrison also had five and a half sacks that year, and yet the team as a whole still had just a pitiful 33 sacks on the season.

    Ultimately, you have to go all the way back to the 2013 season to find the last time that an outside linebacker held the outright lead in sacks for the Steelers with a number greater than five, the year that Worilds recorded eight sacks and earned himself the transition tag. Heyward and LaMarr Woodley split second place with five sacks in a year in which they had just 34 in total.

    Harrison led the team with six sacks in 2012, a year in which they still only had 37. He and Woodley both had nine apiece, however, in 2011, and yet they accounted for more than half of the team’s sacks that season, finishing with only 35.


    We really have to go all the way back to the 2010 season to find that last time that the Steelers not only had consistent, quality play from the outside linebacker position, but also a consistent pass rush as a whole, of which quality play from the outside linebackers is generally a must.

    That year, the last time they reached the Super Bowl, Harrison recorded 10 and a half sacks, while Woodley added 10 of his own, but they got minor contributions from all over the place, including nine combined from their starting inside linebackers.

    The closest the Steelers have come to mounting consistent pressure since 2010 was in 2015, when they finished near the top of the league with 48 sacks. But in order to do so, they really had to put it together piecemeal, involving a lot of blitzing because they were doing little to win consistently with their conventional rushers.

    Has the pendulum finally swung all the way back in the right direction for the Steelers? Do they finally have the front seven personnel required to generate the kind of pressure that they need without overly relying on manufacturing the pressure? They have Tuitt and Heyward and Harrison and Dupree, but also Javon Hargrave, Ryan Shazier, and now T.J. Watt.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Dshoff

      Matthew, I’d just love to see some stats on how many people we rushed back in 2010. I swear we rushed 3 DL and 2 OLB (meaning 5) much more consistently than we do now. However, I wasn’t watching as closely back then. Do you have any guesses?

    • CP72

      There’s 4 first round choices (including Watt). Two 2nd and 3rd round picks. There has been significant draft currency spent on the front seven. It’s time for the return on investment.

      If your o-line has a weak link this unit a has the talent across the board to expose it.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Really great point. It’s been far too long since the OLBs were a force.

      Seriously, it again depends on whether the Steelers drafted guys they can help become that force. If Dupree and Watt can be the kind of duo that can combine for 20 sacks a year, things will be different for this defense.

      My hope is that we know by the end of this coming season.

    • Brenton deed

      Don’t forget McCullers and his spin move!

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      If the Stillers get solid pressure from the outside it opens the whole playbook up because you then have the opposing OL’s on their heels. Now sacks come in bunches…IMHO.

    • RickM

      I don’t know how the OLB pressure will pan out. Dupree strikes me as ‘what we routinely do’. We hear stories about all the work he’s doing in the off-season to improve his initial pass rush, but it seldom materializes. Maybe it’s just hearing season after season that Jarvis Jones was doing things to improve his pass rush and I’ve become skeptical about how much improvement is realistic. Don’t get me wrong. I love Dupree’s effort; he’s far better than JJ; and I think he’ll always get energy sacks when plays break down. But will he become a natural pass rusher? I doubt it.

      With Watt I have no idea. Some seem to feel that strong OT’s will handle him, but I’m not sure. The guy seems extra driven to succeed and he put up good numbers in 2016 for a guy who just converted to the OLB position. If he can be effective enough to divide snaps with Deebo, that’ll increase James’s ability to get to the QB as well, as he’ll be better rested. Overall, I’ll be disappointed if we don’t get more immediate pressure from the outside. But I kind of sense pressures and sacks will be spread across the Front 7 as we have good inside guys. I also think Williams (2 sacks in 4 games in 2016) is an upgrade over Timmons when it comes to blitzing.

    • john bennett

      Really good question at this time of the season, let me get back to you in January.

    • SilverSteel

      That’s right, Big Mac 2.0. But seriously I hope he is better. Such potential.

    • Bobby Croom

      Deebo would have had more than 5 sacks if Porter didn’t impliment that horrible “OLB Split Equal Time Scheme”, giving Harrison and DuPree half the snaps and Moats and Jarvis “What a Waste of Time” Jones , the other half. I’m glad Tomlin finally stepped in and cancelled that split-time crap when he did last year and named Deebo and DuPree the starters. We surely would have gotten as deep in the playoffs as we did if it had continued that way. Porter is a loud talking bum, who played the position well, but don’t know crap about monitoring the flow of the game. We definitely need a better OLB coach. Geez.

    • Bobby Croom

      Deebo would have had more than 5 sacks if Porter didn’t impliment that horrible “OLB Split Equal Time Scheme”, giving Harrison and DuPree half the snaps and Moats and Jarvis “What a Waste of Time” Jones , the other half. I’m glad Tomlin finally stepped in and cancelled that split-time crap when he did last year and named Deebo and DuPree the starters. We surely would not have gotten as deep in the playoffs as we did if it had continued that way. Porter is a loud talking bum, who played the position well, but don’t know crap about monitoring the flow of the game. We definitely need to cut his behind and hire a better OLB coach. Geez.

    • FATCAT716

      😂😂😂😂

    • Bobby Croom

      …and as far as Le’Veon and his long-term contract request is concerned? Any running back who gets in the open field, just to get stepped down by a linebacker (not even a CB or Safety…a linbacker) before he gets to the endzone, IS A SLOW TRUCK WITH NO BREAKAWAY SPEED!! Once defenses gets use to his patience style of running, he’s gonna become garbage. If he ain’t happy with the 1-year deal? I say let his behind go and get an RB who has “Take It To The House” speed, who can score from 60 or 70 yards out. Tired of seeing “Le’Turtle Snail” getting stepped down from behind by linebackers, who wouldn’t be able to step down many of the other RB’s in The League.

    • Bobby Croom

      …and as far as Le’Veon and his long-term contract request is concerned? Any running back who gets in the open field, just to get stepped down by a linebacker (not even a CB or Safety…a linbacker) before he gets to the endzone, IS A SLOW TRUCK WITH NO BREAKAWAY SPEED!! Once defenses gets use to his patience style of running, he’s gonna become garbage and a highly paid casualty. If he ain’t happy with the 1-year deal? I say let his behind go and get an RB who has “Take It To The House” speed, with the ability to score from 60 or 70 yards out. Tired of seeing “Le’Veon Snail” getting stepped down from behind by linebackers, who wouldn’t be able to step down many of the other RB’s in The League. Now that I’ve posted these fireworks…you all can go and enjoy your 4th of July!

    • falconsaftey43

      What does this have to do with this article? Sorry Bell isn’t fast enough for your liking, but the Steelers’ and the rest of the league will continue to appreciate his unique and dominate skill set as the best RB in the league.

    • NinjaMountie

      There have been PLENTY of RBs that have had long, successful, HOF (some) careers that didn’t possess breakaway speed.
      Bell will continue to be a great RB for as long as he stays healthy. Defenses aren’t going to get “use” to him. That’s just silly talk.
      I agree with you that we shouldn’t break the team cap to sign him, though. I do believe we could do a good enough job of replacing him in the draft.

    • Quan Hurst

      Defense need a head hunter hate to day it but those are the respected defenses in the league

    • falconsaftey43

      I think Shazier and Mitchel both fill that role well.

    • GoSteelerz

      I think the talent is there, but it may take until midseason or so for everything to come together.

    • StolenUpVotes

      That crap people will reach for….let me tell ya

    • HiVul

      Ever hear of a guy by the name of Jerome Bettis?

    • Kevin Artis

      Do you see us drafting (double dipping again) at the OLB position next year?

    • RickM

      No, I’m sure they’re comfortable with Dupree. He got 4 1/2 sacks in 8 games last year so I’m sure they’ll feel comfortable with him even if most his 2017 sacks come on plays that have broken down. I think he’ll get 6-8 sacks based a lot on his motor (never gives up). As for ROLB, they’ll give Watt two years to prove himself and Harrison wants to play next year at 40. So I see only one OLB taken and it won’t be in the first Round. Round 1 will either be secondary or a QB. What’s your prediction?

    • Kevin Artis

      I think we need to continue to draft OLBs to replenish the cabinets. They don’t have to be in the first round but maybe 4th or 5th round.
      It really depends on what we see out of Dupree and Watt this year.

    • RickM

      I understand your thoughts. It’s a critical position. I would be a little worried about waiting till the 4th or 5th round. I might prefer the 3rd as decent ones are in limited supply. But as you say we’ll see how Dupree and Watt pan out.

    • Jimbo

      Have to wait and see. But with the pieces they added. doesnt look like it.