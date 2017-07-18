Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers Offered Bell More Than $12M Per, $30M Over Next Two Years

    By Dave Bryan July 18, 2017 at 10:59 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to get an 11th hour deal done with running back Le’Veon Bell on Monday and now he’ll play under the $12.12 million franchise tag in 2017. While neither Bell nor his agent have publicly revealed what the Steelers best offer was, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network apparently got a hold of the numbers.

    According to Pelissero’s sources, the Steelers best offer to Bell averaged over $12 million a season and would have paid the running back $30 million over the course of the first two seasons and $42 million through 2019.


    If those numbers are indeed correct, Bell would have likely averaged a little more than his $12.12 million franchise tag amount per year and obviously the first two years of the deal would have paid him more than the nearly $27 million he stood to earn over the course of 2017 and 2018 under the tag.

    What we still dont know is how much of the Steelers offer was fully guaranteed and when it comes to players not named Ben Roethlisberger, that amount is usually just a signing bonus. It sure would be nice to see the full layout of the offer, but these numbers are probably all we’re ever going to get.

    Regardless of whether or not Pelissero’s numbers are correct, the deal obviously still wasn’t rich enough to entice Bell to sign long-term. Perhaps he really does believe he’s worth $15 million per season.

    All things considered and knowing how the Steelers have done contracts in the past, it appears as though their best offer to Bell was a fair one. Bell and his agent, however, obviously thought otherwise.

    “I’m not in a rush to sign for something I’m not valued at, if I feel I’m worth more than what they are offering me,” Bell told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com Monday evening.

    • WARisHELL- DuDu Shits-Poopster

      He’s inviting the tag again next year turning this down. Does he really think he’ll be just as good or better in two years? Big mistake on his and his agents part IMO.

    • NinjaMountie

      Wow, I don’t see the logic in turning that down. Unless he does honestly think he’s worth double the next highest paid RB.
      Interesting to see how this plays out for him.

    • RickM

      I actually side a little more with Bell having read that. The contract amount is fair to generous, but it’s a short deal. AP got a $100M over 7 years. Suggesting to Bell that he settle for a 3 year-deal is unusual, and basically says we want to capitalize on your prime years and nothing beyond that. So in two years, Bell has to go through the same negotiation process again. I was sure they would give him 4 years at age 25. I can see why he turned it down.

    • CP72

      More than fair deal considering Bell’s circumstances. Who knows what the future will bring. I get that Le’Veon is gambling on himself, but they tried to make him the highest paid running back by 4 million per season. That’s no slap in the face.

    • CP72

      Dont forget that Bell has missed 16 games from suspension and injury. They offered to make him the highest paid running back in the league by a good amount despite that fact.

    • SteelersDepot

      It was likely a five or six year offer. TP just mentioned first three year cash flow

    • CoaltownSteeler

      He is a unique talent and extraordinary player, but maturity and decision making are not his strongpoints. If he holds out, they should shop him now. The team is too loaded for an ongoing distraction. If he reports and the full effort is there, keep those numbers on table after the season, but he is likely gone…

    • Rob

      Im glad they stopped where they did. I love Bell, and hope he stays a Steeler for life, but there’s no way in hell anyone should pay a RB more than what they offered. Sure the length, isn’t optimal for Bell, but thats why they packed so much cash in there. It’s a tradeoff.

      I think the best case scenario is to let the David Johnson deal get done to gauge the actual market for a RB. And let that anchor negotiations. He’s free to bet on himself, and I hope it pays off. I don’t think either side made a terrible decision.

    • RickM

      I have said that time and again and it should have affected the bottom-line salary. But it doesn’t justify a 3-year deal. That’s showing very little confidence that you see the guy as a long-term Steeler.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      I am going to make the following predictions:

      1. The offer after this year will be no better than it is now when it comes to total dollars or average dollars per year.

      2. Bell is playing his last season with the Steelers.

      He would have been getting 4 million more on average than the next closest RB but he implied they don’t and didn’t place a proper value on him. Crazy. He better hope Conner doesn’t show he can produce just as well behind this line because if he does….his value in the open market will go down.

    • RickM

      I don’t get that impression from his tweet. There’s no reference to a Year 4 or 5. You may very well be right, but the tweet doesn’t suggest it’s a longer deal.

    • SteelersDepot

      Rick, I would bet my house the offer was longer than 3 years.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I’m all for Le’Veon Bell trying to get as much as he can; he has limited time to maximize his income. On the other hand, the Steelers need to ensure they have cap space to afford he other players. My hope is that Bell decides to show his value by showing up to camp and helping the team to get that 7th. At same time, if he does that,hope Steelers reward him accordingly.

    • RickM

      I go by what’s initially written, by you folks or others. I seldom infer what isn’t there. But I appreciate your confidence.

    • SteelersDepot

      If it were just three years he would tweeted averaged $14 million. Your choice, but I guarantee the offer was at least for 5 years which is the max amount of time a signing bonus can be stretched out for cap purposes.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Just wow.

      That’s more than fair. Bell talks about resetting the RB market…YOU ARE. That’s 50% more than the HIGHEST paid RB. That’s like OBJ getting 26mil/yr next year (50% more than AB) Or Rodgers getting 38mil/yr (50% more than Derek Carr)

      I’m always for players getting their money. They should, especially Bell. He deserves to get paid after his very cheap 4 year contract. Injuries and suspensions aside. He still outplayed his contract.
      But turning down 12mil/yr is just not smart tho. I don’t want this to become a Mike Wallace situation but Bell might’ve just started walking down that path.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I would think Bell would jump at 3 year deal. He would avoid a 4th year with a huge unguaranteed salary and hit FA again at age 28 instead of 29 or 30. Maybe I’m wrong, but I think it would maximize his opportunities that way.

    • Noel

      Don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya

    • 6 ring circus

      I forsee Bell being the next Steeler “great” to take his ball and go play
      elsewhere. Belichek is already drawing up his next contract.

    • joe triplehorns

      If these numbers are for sure, TRADE his stupid a$$!!!!

    • Steeler Nation!

      By the time we beat their ass this year and next, Brady will be done and so will Bellicheat.

    • steelburg

      It’s standard to do a 4 or 5 year deal the impression I got was the writer explaing how much would be paid out over the first 3 years. I think you got it confused on this one I agree with SteelerDepot.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Belichik signing a RB to QB money? That’s what you forsee? You should take your crystal ball to the store and demand a refund.

    • steelburg

      He is trying to reset the market for running backs and I think he is asking for to much. This was a smart play by the team. Wait a year and see what other top RB sign for and go from there. I think 12 million is more then enough and the next closet RB is around 8 to 9 million if I’m not mistaken.

    • nutty32

      PSA: any contract year that is not guaranteed is of 100% benefit to the team and a one-way burden for the player.

      Despite all of this, can’t really be mad at LB for sticking to his guns and standing up for what he believes he’s worth. Honestly, unless a player holds out WHILE UNDER CONTRACT, there should be zero ill will from any objective minded fan. Slavery was outlawed in the 1870’s and we’re all free to seek our fortune. Although, I read that communication facilities were so bad at that time that most African Americans in Texas didn’t know the civil war was over and continued to toil in bondage for another 10 years.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Now that would just be silly

    • falconsaftey43

      If ture (no idea where he would have gotten the numbers from, but can happen), practically speaking I think Bell should have taken it, as I think it’ll be hard to get more. BUT garunteed money is the big key, and it’s not addressed here. Either way, both sides did what they thought was right by them.

    • NinjaMountie

      Shoot, I don’t care if they hold out under contract. It’ll annoy me as a fan but it’s their right.

    • george

      Right 42 divided by 3 is 14 not 12. Maybe the stumbling block was guaranteed money?

    • SteelersDepot

      If the $30 million number through first two years is true, it would be unfathomable for Bell not to see that money and not even knowing what the signing bonus was. Suspension or serious injury only would have prevented it and even so, I bet second year base likely had some injury only guarantees in it. Still not knowing the full details, I think I would have signed this reported deal.

    • nutty32

      I think the issue is that LB would make a lot more than $8 mil guaranteed after that 2nd tagged year.

    • nutty32

      This published report kind of guarantees that the Steelers will be tagging Bell again next year so long as off-the-field issues don’t make it untenable.

    • SteelersDepot

      The first year of this reported deal likely included $18-$20 million ( total I have preached for a while) in 2017 and while not all fully guaranteed, he’s seeing all of it.

    • NinjaMountie

      Yeah, bro, I have to go with everyone else on this one. I took it as him just giving us what he would make during the first 3 years. As others have pointed out if it were for only 3 then it would have a higher per year avg. Also, it would be just stupid to sign him to 3 years.

    • nutty32

      I see the sticking point as what’s guaranteed after the first $26 mil that he’s already practically banked off the tags.

    • NinjaMountie

      Yup. He’s only getting game day checks now. No signing bonus or anything…yuck. Just makes no sense to not take that deal.

    • cencalsteeler

      I am a fan of Bell, but I am a bigger fan of the Steelers. The franchise is the winner here. Bells approach clearly took the burden of risk off of the teams shoulders and he now carries it on his own. Risky move. As they say, he literally should have taken the money and RUN!

    • nutty32

      Yeah, how dare he not realize that he will be tagged next year and earn $26 mil for the 2 years + open free agency. Only Ricky Williams and Master P would take the $30 mil for 5 years.

    • Steeler Nation!

      That’s right! Let’s Ring the Bell as often as needed for 2 years to win a title or 2. Without regard to long term wear and tear. We can draft a RB in 2019, and Conner can still be the backup.

    • cencalsteeler

      Totally agree with your edited comment. Here lies the question…Was he looking so far down the road at resetting the market, that he didn’t realize how good of a deal was just laid out in front of him?

    • ThatGuy

      That’s where the agent should come in and explain these things.

    • Darth Blount 47

      “It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off for him.”

    • george

      The 30 mill was for the first 2 years.

    • nutty32

      yeah, but he’s tied to that contract for the full duration of its term. he’s locked in if he outperforms, but is freely cut if he underperforms. in other words, everything beyond the first 2 years is a liability for Bell, not a favor.

    • capehouse

      Bell said they didn’t use the injuries against him, so no.

    • Sam Clonch

      Article says that the deal offered would have paid him more over the next 2 years than he could have made by being tagged. So…..

    • nutty32

      4 million more in exchange for being tied down to 3-4 additional years.

    • Big White

      IF the report is relatively accurate Bell is crazy not to sign that deal. Perhaps this is why Tomlin was gleaming when pressed the other day, knowing the weight of the offer.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      He’s currently guaranteed nothing until he signs this year’s tag. Then, he must still perform to earn it next year and then perform next year to get big $$ thereafter. It is a BIG bet by him that he will both perform well and stay healthy!

    • JNick

      I think the issue was years, not money. I’m willing to bet they offered 4 at the most and he wanted more. Or he really thinks he is valued at $15 mil per. Which is crazy. Either way, I’m putting this as a 75% chance he won’t be a Steeler after this year. Mainly because his track record is to to end the year on the bench.

    • WilliamSekinger

      From the tone coming from Bell, I’d say he’s a little shocked he not a long term Steeler. I also sense he may even be a little upset. Sounds to me like he needs a new agent. His current agent clearly had no clue what he was doing.

    • Reader783

      Mindboggling decision by Bell to turn this down. The Steelers can tag him for 3 straight years and pretty much pay him the exact same amount of money that he would get in the first 3 years of that deal. Assuming he got a 5 year deal, at worst I think it was 4 years, 50MM (for just over 12 a year as reported yesterday), I can’t fathom why he turned it down or why his agent let him. The Steelers hold ALL the leverage still; we have shown we are willing to PAY for a tag for 3 years, so we are willing to tag him for 2 more years if it comes to that. So Lev chose to be on 1 year deals back to back to back as an NFL RB with injury and suspension history? Mindblowing rejection of a great deal. The only fathomable reason is that he thinks he is worth 16MM a year, and seeing that the tag price as it stands right now is already super inflated (thanks to the terrible AP and Charles deals) I don’t get it. Hopefully he figures it out.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      If he is tied down for those additional years, he gets an additional approx. $20MM.

    • Ross McCorkle

      Wow… way more than i figured they’d offer. He says he wants to be a steeler for life, but thats the most we will offer him unless he get slike 2600+ all purpose next year. What a dummy.

    • capehouse

      Well I was saying the negotiations should start at the tag amount, and it doesn’t appear the Steelers went much over it, so not really surprised he didn’t settle for their best offer.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I will guarantee he won’t be a Steeler by 2019 (unless he comes back to earth with more reasonable demands).

    • Alex Kozora

      Rapoport just tweeted it was a 5 year deal.

    • JNick

      And the Steleers offered him a fovor considering that much guaranteed money for a guy who has missed a full season in his first 5 years is a huge liability to the team. I said in the other post and I’ll say it again. He seems willing to ignore the risk he poses to the team with his off field behavior and decisions, plus his injury history. It’s on him.

    • Dorian James

      Sounded fair to me, oh well. Enjoy him for one more year

    • JNick

      No, this was the year for his long term contract. Unless he turns a huge page this year, I don’t see how he is offered more. Not after another 350-400 touches.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Too high for a RB! Non-exclusive franchise in 2018 and let him walk thereafter (if we don’t get a 1st in return next year with that tag).

    • JNick

      They added 4 million over the tag amount in the first two years. At a completely inflated tag number as it is. I’m sorry, but he’s placing a crazy bet on himself at this point.

    • Reader783

      The tag is already super inflated. The highest paid back right now is making 9MM, it’s just inflated due to AP and Jamal Charles. And we all see how those deals turned out for the teams.

    • Sam Clonch

      Which still averaged $4 more per year (50% more) than the next RB. Poor him!

    • JNick

      Perform. I’d take that bet
      Stay healthy and clean: No way

    • lyke skywalker

      Mike Wallace number 2.

    • RickM

      I agree. Unless 42 divided by 3 has suddenly changed to 12, you’re right.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      FWIW, I believe the Steelers offered too much and we are lucky he rejected it!

    • JNick

      So then if all this is true, it’s either “Imma get 15” or the guaranteed money.

    • Big White

      James Conner 21 catches in 13 games. Time to touch base with DeAngelo.

    • capehouse

      That storyline is what’s super inflated.

    • Dave Walden

      Thank you! Everyone is skipping or ignoring the guaranteed aspect of the deal. None of these sources are mentioning how much was guaranteed. The team probably only guaranteed the first year of the deal. I don’t think the steelers low balled him neither. I just hate that everyone is bashing Bell without all of the facts. This happens to the players all of the time. Everyone looks at them like they are greedy idiots.

    • Reader783

      What?

    • Hagen Rinde

      he has to sell a lot of records for that…. crazy

    • Dorian James

      Thank you!! I would have offered 10 and no more

    • Sam Clonch

      If true, there seems to be no reason they wouldn’t tag him again next year if he plays well, right? They were willing to give him more money anyways.

    • JNick

      Yup. As far as I’m concerned the “I want to stay a Steeler” is just a lie. It’s “Imma need 15”. At least Wallace was truthful in the fact that he wanted paid. I can understand/respect that.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I agree on health and maybe on performance but he is 2yrs closer to his prime years closing after 2 years of betting. Even if healthy and performs, market may still not be at $12MM+ for top Res. Lots of gambles.

    • capehouse

      Projecting Bell’s contract based on what the next highest RB is making. That’s old news. It has no bearing on the situation. Obviously.

    • JNick

      Johnson is going to set the market. Bell ain’t gonna like what he sees.

    • Reader783

      Why does it have no bearing?? It shows what the market rate is for a running back. In fact, it shows what the market rate is for the BEST RBs in the game at the moment. He’s a great running back, but the market is the market.

    • JNick

      Bell is basing his contract on old, inflated and dead contracts. Which is worse?
      He’s trying to set the market and aimed way too high. Now he’s gonna wait and watching someone else set it.

    • Dorian James

      Maybe he wants to stay true to his rap lyric LOL

    • capehouse

      Oh ok. That’s why the Steelers offered him over $12 mil and he declined.

    • JNick

      Maintain his cred. “Imma need 15” is different than “Imma sign for 12”

    • capehouse

      No he’s projecting his on the future.

    • Reader783

      Ya I mean denying a contract doesn’t mean that’s your value. Like if I walk in to a store and offer them $10 for a laptop and they deny it, that means that I have changed the market value of a laptop? No

    • JNick

      How can you come to that conclusion?
      If what AP/Charles got was too much, and he’s sitting on an inflated tag trying to beat that number – with players making much less than the tag and a couple of good RBs getting contracts in the next 1-3 years – how do you conclude that he is projecting the future. And if that was his conclusion, he projected way high.

    • Ross McCorkle

      I doubt it was an agent problem. Bell said “I won’t take less than I’m worth” he is trying to be a martyr for the RB market. I bet it was the other way around. His agent was probably livid at Bell for declining this offer.

    • Drizzle97

      As a Steeler, I wish we could have gotten it done, but I TOTALLY understand BOTH sides! Depending on how much was in the signing bonus, he shouldn’t have taken it! Regardless of those “hype” numbers. They could cutt him and NOT any of that is his!

      Hopefully they get it done next year (after been take a reduction/re-structure to stay on for a couple more years)

    • nutty32

      yeah, but if he wasn’t tied down and performs he’d get much more than $20 mil on the open market.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Perhaps, but it is the agents job to adequately explain the market to his client and ensure the client doesn’t have unrealistic expectations going into a contract negotiation.

      But, who knows like you said Bell could have very well turned down the offer in spite of his agent. If that happened, Bell is just not very bright.

    • PaeperCup

      Being tied down to $14mil a year…dang that’s rough. In 4 years that will still be a top5 salary, but can we say in 4 years he’ll be a top 4 back?

      If it’s that important to be paid what he deserves in 4 years, then maybe he needs year to year contracts…in which case he still won’t be making much more, but will have to move city to city, and never have a home.

    • JNick

      I don’t understand his side unless he is simply focused on getting that 15 mil per and his comment yesterday of “I guess I need to get better” is as acknowledgement of his need to improve his stock/status to get what he wants.
      Otherwise I would be shocked if he is a Steeler after another two seasons and surprised if they re-tag him next year.

      I don’t see a situation where the offer from the Steelers is much better next year. This was his best chance at a great contract from the Steelers.

    • nutty32

      I repeat: no players want extra years unless it comes with a guarantee/bonus.

    • Drizzle97

      Disagree, you can put previsions and incentives in a contract to protect yourself from “off field” things or missing games. It’s on both and I don’t think they are far apart. It will probably get done next year. He gets a raise and to prove he can stay on the field, now his price goes up more, but we’ll be ready to cutt a few and re-structure some to get it done!

    • Ross McCorkle

      I honestly agree. Before this, I was on team “sign him no matter what”, but looking at it, we really can’t afford what he wants as we near a QB transition. Tag him until Ben retires and then move on.

    • RickM

      You can only tag for two years.

    • nutty32

      Buying insurance against injury and betting on yourself is not a foolish option either. IMO the extra security the team offered is just not enough to walk from the extra potential income. I don’t blame the team or Bell; just how the current RB market is.

    • Ross McCorkle

      They will almost certainly retag him next year

    • SilverSteel

      Amen brother. ABs insane contract was enough. To add another 15 mil would have hurt this teams future signings. Dodged a bullet with Bell.

    • Reader783

      Omar Khan diss track on the next album?

    • NCSteel

      Amen brother, “Can I borrow your pen ?”

      This sounded like a fair offer based on the reporting. At some point, from the Steelers point of view, you have to think about your ability to sign other players on your team to keep your core within strikingly distance of elite status. I side with the player getting paid until it reaches beyond the realm of common sense. Tag, you’re it LeVeon 2x ? I doubt it.

    • JNick

      And no teams want guaranteed money throughout the full length of the contract. That’s why it’s a negotiation. You rarely get exactly what you want. Bell got nothing but that tag, and he hasn’t even signed that yet.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Maybe – depends on health and off-field issues and how much wear/tear teams see him having and RB market at that time. But, you’re right, it could pay off – just a lot of risks.

    • JNick

      The thing is, I don’t think he will end this season without some injury. And they aren’t going to up his numbers next year and less he does something he hasn’t done yet. Play a full season. You can try and negotiate provisions and clauses, and maybe they did, and maybe that’s why he turned it down. At this point, I think he signed his fate unless he really does prove he’s durable.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      If this is true I am glad he didn’t accept. IMO he isn’t worth 12 a year. Or I should say, I don’t think the position he plays or specific value to the Steelers is worth 12 mil a year. As good as he is that would be overpaying him and I hope they have a solid replacement in mind for after the season.

      I can’t see Bell changing his mind on how much he thinks he is worth.

    • NCSteel

      Ya know, after doing the math, you might be right.

    • Reader783

      Ya but that’s the point of contracts. Win for both sides. Bell mitigates his risk by accepting money up front. Steelers mitigate their risk by paying him less in later years.

    • Ross McCorkle

      I look forward to reading his “grass isn’t always greener” article in 3-4 years from now when hes performing average on some 2-14 team that can afford to pay an rb 15m.

    • JNick

      We haven’t seen what the Tuitt/Alejandro contracts look like. I don’t think it’s a given at over 14 million

    • Jeff McNeill

      And if he gets in trouble off the field, gets hurt, loses a step, or underperforms then it is a bad gamble. It’s not my money though and I don’t begrudge him trying to get what he thinks he’s worth. I think this is his last year in Pittsburgh.

    • PaeperCup

      Why would he get that much? know one makes that per year

    • Steeler Nation!

      It was a very solid offer. Going to pay him 50% more than the next highest paid RB. He can say he’s a RB and a WR. But his touches and his injury history say he’s a RB. He should’ve signed it and remained a Steeler for life. I still say he may sign for more money, but won’t see it all. His career and his money would’ve lasted longer in the black and gold. His choice, but a bad one. Tag X 2!

    • Reader783

      He is definitely right. The 3 year value of that deal was pretty much the exact same as the value of tagging him 3 straight years. We have left the door wide open to tag him 2 more years in a row if need be, mitigating the team’s risk substantially in the process.

      I just hope we extend Tuitt before camp so that the tag is free to use on Bell if need be.

    • JNick

      They already overpaid Brown. Who despite his me-me-me attitude has never had the issues Bell does. No way you can overpay both of them. Bell had his chance.

    • Ross McCorkle

      There are 0 OLs in the league that are athletic enough to be comparable to what we have in PIT. Bell thrives behind those types of lines. Bell is a dumbass.

    • JohnnyFootball

      When only the signing bonus is guaranteed 1 year 2 years 5 years 6 years really means a pile of nothing. It doesn’t matter of the deal was 50 years long, if there was only 15m in true guarantees it means nothing. Nothing past the 1st year essentially would be “guaranteeed” and they would essentially be team options after that. Call me the least shocked person in the world he declined.

    • Jones

      Bell’s not signing means his agent didn’t get the commission on the deal for the highest paid RB in the sport. I’m sure his agent would’ve been gently encouraging him to sign…

    • JNick

      I didn’t see anything about only one year being guaranteed.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Given Bells previous troubles and his rap lyrics I think it is safe to assume he isn’t all that bright.

    • Jeff McNeill

      The article does not say it was just a three year deal it says what was offered in each of the first 3. It could be just 3 but it does not say that.

    • PaeperCup

      Yeah, that’s good money even for his line of work. I’m guessing a lot of the drawback is in the language. Always the toughest part. It’s easy to offer $14mil a year, with no guarantee of having to pay any of that after year 1.

      I really really hope he didn’t turn it down because he thinks he’s worth more per year.

    • Jeff McNeill

      It does not matter what we think is fair it’s his money and he does not like the total deal.

    • Reader783

      Right, non-QBs can only be tagged 2 times. Good catch.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Agent gets his commissions when Bell gets $$. He is taking same risk. Idk if it is by choice or not, but if I were his agent, I would’ve threatened to quit if he didn’t sign that offer.

    • RickM

      I obviously want him to be healthy and productive throughout 2017. But another groin or knee surgery and he’ll be getting $8M to $9M in free agency in 2018, if that. There’s a threshhold for what teams will ignore. Surgeries in three consecutive years will easily exceed that threshhold.

    • WreckIess

      So from everything I’ve read, the contract was somewhere around 5 years 60 million and like the article says, $30 million in the first two years. The issue was a low signing bonus and low guaranteed money. An interesting point that I saw someone make was the fact that by Bell declining the contract this year, he gets a chance to be tagged next year which gets him around 26-27 million in two years obviously fully guaranteed. Bell’s agent probably used that as a starting point when discussing the guaranteed money for the new contract and the team was probably unwilling to guarantee Bell that much.

      That would make sense as to why he didn’t accept the deal and if he stays healthy and drug free that same deal may be on the table next year, also. If not, he goes elsewhere and makes that or more money. I know a lot of fans don’t like it, but it’s a good move for him if he’s betting on himself.

    • Gerald Brown

      Agree

    • Hagen Rinde

      who cares but yeah, seems likely…

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Mr. McNeil, first, I’m not trying to pick on you in particular and I hope you don’t take this personally.

      Second, I’m sorry for poking my nose where it doesn’t belong.

      However, I feel compelled to say, that I for one detest these types of replies (though I guess my opinion is not the one that matters??). Our opinions are what these comments sections are for. So, I hope everyone will quit making comments like this!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      He better make it one of the first songs on the album. Might get injured before he finishes recording and not get it on there.

    • Reader783

      While we don’t know the guarantee, you’re probably right that was the stopping point on the deal. In the end, the Steelers just couldn’t risk a 5 year deal with a player who has missed 1/3 of this career and guarantee what Bell probably wanted. Back to back franchise tags will pay *less* than what the first two years of that deal offered, so in the end the Steelers still hold leverage and actually leave this negotiation with less risk.

    • Reader783

      just having some fun

    • PaeperCup

      That is totally fair. IF that’s what it is. But all this talk about the RB market makes me think he wants a little more as well.

      I’m surprised there wasn’t more guaranteed. Didn’t Lesean mccoy have like $20mil guaranteed

    • Jeff McNeill

      It is not possible for me to take your comment personal. I don’t mean that people should not comment. I mean that what we think is fair for him is not what matters. I think what is being reported as details is a fair offer as well. But what I think is fair for him does not matter either. He apparently did not think it was fair and that is all that mattered.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Until he signs that tag, he is guaranteed nothing. When he does he is guaranteed $12MM not 2years of tag. if he performs, Steelers can also offer non-exclusive franchise tag in year 2 (if they offer at all) and shave some off the $27MM guarantee you refer.

      In today’s market he is asking too much! And, though his risks could pay off (as it is getting closer to doing for K. Cousins), it could also backfire big-time or more likely work out not much different.

      Too risky and too many ifs. Also, too pricey for Steelers even if he wins his bets. Steelers are the winners of his rejection of this contract.

    • Drizzle97

      Well from his side, he’s NOT just a 2 down back or a 10 touches, decoy back. He ran MORE routes than Julio Jones last year, he pass and run blocks and he rushes in between the tackles and outside. So if you can’t just put him the “today’s” RB category and that’s what they offered. That’s why the talk of the value of the RB position came up. No other RB does as much, so his “value” is diff.

      He will, they will restructure and give him MORE guaranteed money

    • Matt Rippin

      I don’t get it. Let’s assume he goes out this year and delivers big time: stays healthy, sets the NFL record for total yards, Super Bowl MVP. (All legitimate possibilities, by the way.)
      He still gets tagged next year at $14 million. He still has to sign a long-term deal with Pittsburgh or hit free agency another year closer to 30. If he makes a deal, it will be for less than $14 million per. So he’s taking this chance, and the best-case-scenario is that he gets an extra million or so per year out of it. If he leaves in free agency, do you think he gets $15M per? Not unless the term is short or the guarantees are low.
      This was a mistake.

    • Flip Fisher

      Those numbers just do not work out to a realistic contract.
      5 years 60 million, now what does it take to get that?
      $20M signing bonus which is on the very high side.
      2017 $3M and $4M bonus prorated
      2018 $7M and $4M bonus
      2019 $12M and $4M bonus
      2020 $9M and $4M bonus
      2021 $9M and $4M bonus
      These numbers can be tweaked a bit, but not those last two with base salaries.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      OK, though I wonder if we are splitting hairs. I’m butting my nose out now!

    • Reader783

      Great points. Yup, if we tag him again he leaves in 2019 at age 27 going on 28. Hopefully they figure it out next year when they do this all again.

    • Steve Johnson

      He has been suspended twice for drug related issues, has never played a full season due to injures, clearly not durable. They offered him a contract that pays him $30M over the 1st two seasons (averages out to 15M per), 12M for the 3rd year, and that was not enough? The first two years would have paid him 50% more than the highest paid RB as of today, and that was not enough? See Ya! Trade Him.

    • WreckIess

      $26.5mil guaranteed on his last extension.

    • Steel B

      Wow. Run him till his wheels fall off, then let him walk in 2018.

    • PaeperCup

      that’s nice.

    • Drizzle97

      Nope, Wallace wasn’t a 10 WR at the time. He was just FAST. Bell number 1 RB. He’ll get his money from the Steelers

    • Steve Johnson

      They can find another RB in the Draft. He’s on his way to the Washington Redskins. Dan Snyder will pay him.

    • Drizzle97

      FAir for Every RB who’s on the field for 2 downs, or only rush outside or doesn’t pass block or run more routes than WR. Totally fair! For All of that, needs a little more Guaranteed money. Far as my STeelers. Good job! Give him raise this year, make sure he can stay on the field and restructure some contract next year and give him his due!

    • nutty32

      …..he gets cut….

    • WreckIess

      The point that was being made was operating under the assumption that he would be tagged twice which is sounding more and more likely. If not then he gets to test the free market and that contract would be the jumping off point, Sure there are ifs and risks, but that’s for both sides so you can see why Bell would want some more guarantees to protect himself. Both sides are right in this situation.

    • PaeperCup

      I don’t get the injury concern. First two injuries were contact injuries, that would put even The Bus on the table. The last one could be attributed to him getting the ball over 300 times in the season. He has stayed relatively healthy, hasn’t disappeared in the middle of season because of a stinger, concussion, or nagging injury.

    • Stout

      You realize you can take that EXTRA 4mm and do something like invest it, right? At some point you have to say 30 over 2 years with a signing bonus is better than 26 with 2 tags and no bonus, so, by not signing this he’s losing money over 2 years guarantees.

    • Gerald Brown

      Looks like Dave gets to keep his house….for now lol

    • nutty32

      Pretty sure that Bell would have taken a 5 year deal at $10mil/yr and NO bonus/up front money if all 5 years were guaranteed. What’s so hard to understand about the concept of illusory money that’s only real on paper as players can be cut at any time?