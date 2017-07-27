Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers Sign T Alejandro Villanueva To New Contract

    By Dave Bryan July 27, 2017 at 01:59 pm


    Well, that didn’t take long to materialize.

    According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva will report to training camp on time and sign a new four-year contract with the team when he does.

    Villanueva, who has been the Steelers starting left tackle since midway through the 2015 regular season, had previously been exclusively tendered a $615,000 one-year contract a few months ago.

    After initially being signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 as a a former undrafted free agent, Villanueva worked as a defensive end with them after playing numerous positions on both sides of the football at Army.

    Following his release from the Eagles, Villanueva was signed to the Steelers practice squad where he proceeded to switch to tackle. He ultimately made the Steelers 53-man roster ahead of the 2015 regular season and took over as the team’s staring left tackle after then-starter Kelvin Beachum was lost midway through the year to a knee injury.


    No details concerning Villanueva’s newest contract have been released, but we’ll make sure to pass them along to you as soon as they surface. Villanueva stood to earn nearly $5 million at most over the course of the next two seasons due to his limited accrued seasons in the league.

    Villanueva’s new deal will reportedly run through the 2020 season. Villanueva is currently 28 years old and will turn 29 in September.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Jay Clam 2021

      Super happy for him.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Adam Schefter reporting this as well. At 2:56pm, he tweeted: “Steelers signed OT Alejandro Villanueva to a four-year deal, per source.”

    • Jacob

      They didn’t have to but you have to appreciate how the Steelers are treating him right.

    • Sam Clonch

      Now get hot on Tuitt’s!!

    • Luis Grove

      Great news

    • Chris92021

      Yes! As a member of Steeler Nation and an Army veteran, Big Al is one commissioned officer I can actually root for! Our offensive line is now set and ready to go, baby!!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      4 years seems long with hawkins there. his contract will be up before al’s.

    • Sdale

      Big signing for the future of our Oline. I think he’s going to be a top 10 LT, if not top 5.

    • The Tony

      Al is a proven starter, Hawkins is not

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Hawkins is unproven and guys will get banged up. He can always play the right side if something is wrong with Gilbert

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i didnt say he was. the fact is that with big al signing a 4 year contract that pretty much nullifies the draft pick of hawkins unless hawkins replaces due to injury or replaces hubbard.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Most importantly a reasonably priced left tackle who we don’t have to worry about off the field

    • 6 ring circus

      Big thumbs up! Thanks, Le’V…

    • Sam Clonch

      4th round seems like a good place to draft for OL depth. It’s not a pick that even makes the team all the time (remember Doran Grant?).

    • Sam Clonch

      You seen $$$ value yet?

    • WreckIess

      It was going to happen regardless.

    • Sam Clonch

      Lol, long term deal probably pushes Lev’s cap hit this year to around $7 mill, and next years to $11ish. Spreading out signing bonuses goes a long way.

    • 6 ring circus

      I know, but there is nothing like yeast in your bread to make it rise, pun intended!

    • Conserv_58

      Good for AV and the Steelers. That’s one less distraction. On to Stephon Tuitt’s extension.

    • CP72

      Yeah the guy is a great story. I come from a military family so AV is a personal favorite.

    • VaDave

      Thanks for your service.

    • Rob

      Lets go Big AL !! He deserves every penny.

    • LucasY59

      Good way to start camp!!!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      true but prior to getting injured in college he was said to be a first round talent. so meh. i was hoping along the lines of a 2 year. 16 mill 6.5 per 3-5 mill guaranteed.

    • CP72

      Any guesses on the amount….I will go 4 years 20 million.

    • NinjaMountie

      Nice!!! That was my big concern. Now it’s time to enjoy the reports from camp.

    • dany

      That chair is too small for him steelers

    • The Tony

      I hope it’s that cheap

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      That’d make him the 23rd-ranked LT in the league in average contract value. Can’t see them going that low. DeCastro makes $10mil/yr, Pouncey makes $9mil, Gilbert makes $6mil, Foster makes $3mil. I think the Steelers give him a 4-year extension, bringing his annual contract value to $6.5mil/year. So, 4-year, $32mil extension.

    • ryan72384

      Where is he signing the contract? The pic looks like he’s in a dark old classroom inside an abandoned school house.

    • Sam Clonch

      I can understand that. Think it’s full on “win now” mode. Trying to get another ring while we have the QB and RB to get it done. FO doesn’t want to rock the boat?

    • Sam Clonch

      I’m assuming it’s a dorm room at Latrobe. Saint Vincent College. So close enough!

    • Reader783

      Pretty much the way the cookie crumbled here. We drafted Hawkins because we were unsure of AV, Hawkins got hurt and AV proved himself, so he got the deserved extension. Such is life.

    • CP72

      Club had quite a bit of leverage. Fully expect it to come in on the low side.

    • NW86

      It doesn’t nullify anything. Hawkins is essentially looking to be the swing tackle (replacing Harris from last season), and that will make him absolutely worth the 4th round pick. He could even provide depth at guard too. I don’t know why people keep wanting to pencil him in as a starter when he hasn’t even made the 53-man roster yet.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Oh I agree. But I think $20 mil is too low.

    • Frank Cordaro

      Happy for Big Al hope Tuitt is next

    • Darth Blount 47

      DAY. OFFICIALLY. MADE.

      Yeeeeeeesssssss!!!!!!!

    • John Phillips

      We signed Him for four years, his peak years probably. what more can you ask for? five years, if he still healthy, he’ll be shooting for the moon, and someone else will overpay.

    • John Phillips

      Exactly, can’t have too many good offensive tackles.

    • John Phillips

      Amen

    • Darth Blount 47

      Me too. Super happy and proud. This is now a great day.

    • 6 ring circus

      Now, being the consummate professional that he is, he is going to go out and play like he is trying to earn every penny, not like he just got paid and can rest on his laurels. I am excited about this o-line and the protections they are going to provide while 7 is spreading the ball around. Here We Go, Steelers…

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Woooo-Hooooo!!!

    • People seem to forget that Hawkins can also play guard. He could easily be Foster’s replacement.

    • John Noh

      So happy for AV! May not be the best the Steelers ever had at LT but he may be my favorite – close call between him and Jon Kolb.

    • Darth Blount 47

      4 years… 24 million

      Perfect deal for both sides. Hometown discount. And good faith by the Steelers to give him a new deal this year in the first place. Really happy!

      Here we go Steelers, Here we go!!!!!!!

    • WeWantDaTruth

      It looks like he is sitting at an elementary school desk. 🙂

    • Darth Blount 47

      4 years, 24 million.

    • TroymanianDevil

      4 years/ 24 million.. pretty good deal for both sides.

    • rystorm06

      Pretty cheap contract, I thought it’d be higher. But great signing for the Steelers.

    • John Noh

      Yep! I hope it will “encourage” Ben to stick around and play out his contract.

    • stan

      I was actually thinking it would be lower given how much leverage the team has. However, if any guy on the roster deserves a little extra cash, its Big Al.

    • Dshoff

      I also thought that it would be higher. Great job Steelers, and congrats to AV!!

    • dany

      I’ve seen bigger chairs in kindergarten

    • TroymanianDevil

      Let’s hope so! .. He’s also got over 21 millions reasons to keep playing each year

    • Rob H

      Yea, and I can’t get over the irony of a guy signing a 24 million dollar contract in a cramped little dorm room that he’ll be living in for the next month!!
      I love the fact that the Steelers still do this every year, rather than holding camp at there own facility, like so many teams have started doing.

    • JohnnyFootball

      “No leverage”

      Guess –

      2017 – 615k (not cap but just putting it here because we are buying these years out)
      2018 – 4m (same)
      2019 – 6m
      2020 – 7m

      4/17ish.

    • TsarPepe

      4 years, $24 million, according to Fowler

    • JohnnyFootball

      So that is 10m in each of the 2 FA years. With zero of it guaranteed by that point.

    • T3xassteelers

      YAY! Good news, finally!

    • Lil Smitty

      If he makes a couple Probowl in the next four years, he could get $15 Million a year by then.

    • Spencer Krick

      Talk about earning it! Way to go Big Al!

    • Big White

      Army Ranger > Rap Album

    • Ray3

      That is one enormous human being!

    • nutty32

      Wow. Glad to have AV set. He really took a hair cut. Thought he’d do better since his situation wasn’t exactly covered by the CBA when it was drafted (unlike Bell who’s sitch is exactly addressed) & he’d catch a break with OL guys doing well on the age curve, but heck $24 Mil is set for life is set for life.

    • SoCal Steeler

      Figured it was coming but Great news! Left a little meat on the table for Tuitt, Shazier and maybe another shot at LeVeon next year.
      Really glad we got Villy for at least 4 more years and I’m glad he got some stability for his family.It’s too bad that all of the veterans who serve our country can’t get something like that.

    • RickM

      $5M to $6M a year over 4 years always made the most sense if they were going to extend him this early, and they went on the high end of it. Good for AV.

    • Russell Stauver

      Couldn’t agree more with your comment. His work ethic and attitude instilled by the US Military is much better than the usual collegiate draftee that failed to master the English language and centered more around self over team.