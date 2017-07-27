Report: Steelers Sign T Alejandro Villanueva To New Contract

Well, that didn’t take long to materialize.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva will report to training camp on time and sign a new four-year contract with the team when he does.

Villanueva, who has been the Steelers starting left tackle since midway through the 2015 regular season, had previously been exclusively tendered a $615,000 one-year contract a few months ago.

After initially being signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 as a a former undrafted free agent, Villanueva worked as a defensive end with them after playing numerous positions on both sides of the football at Army.

Following his release from the Eagles, Villanueva was signed to the Steelers practice squad where he proceeded to switch to tackle. He ultimately made the Steelers 53-man roster ahead of the 2015 regular season and took over as the team’s staring left tackle after then-starter Kelvin Beachum was lost midway through the year to a knee injury.





No details concerning Villanueva’s newest contract have been released, but we’ll make sure to pass them along to you as soon as they surface. Villanueva stood to earn nearly $5 million at most over the course of the next two seasons due to his limited accrued seasons in the league.

Villanueva’s new deal will reportedly run through the 2020 season. Villanueva is currently 28 years old and will turn 29 in September.

LATROBE, Pa. — No holdout for left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who is signing a four-year extension with the… https://t.co/xoStxzaX9B — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 27, 2017