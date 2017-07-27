Hot Topics

    Report: Villanueva’s New Four-Year Deal Totals Out At $24 Million

    By Dave Bryan July 27, 2017 at 03:03 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers signed tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a new four-year contract upon his arrival to training camp on Thursday and now a few numbers related to the deal appear to be surfacing.

    According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Villanueva’s new four-year deal totals out at $24 million and if indeed true, that’s roughly what I predicted it to average a year several months ago. Rapoport, however, is the only one reporting these early figures so in no way should they be considered official due to his checkered history.

    Villanueva really didn’t have much leverage when it came to negotiations with the Steelers as he was set to earn roughly $5 million at most over the course of the 2017 and 2018 seasons due to his limited accrued seasons in the league. He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent next offseason had he played in 2017 under his exclusive rights tender of $615,000.

    In case you’re curious, $6 million per season is exactly what fellow Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert currently earns per season.

    We still dont know what kind of cash flow and guarantees Villanueva received as part of his new deal but odds are good that only the signing bonus was guaranteed. I will pass along the full contract layout as soon as it is made known.


    https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/890659238116081664

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      I had him at 5yrs/$32mil. Glad we could get him for 5yrs/$24.6mil. Definitely a deal.

    • LucasY59

      Its a good deal for both sides, I wanted it to be for around 6/yr but was worried it would be closer to 8 (because of the market price for a starting LT) Al gets $ earlier, and the Steelers save some $ in the long run

    • Ed Smith

      Agree. Nice to see a starter focused on winning Super Bowls and not “resetting” markets at their position. Character counts, hire ex-Rangers!!

    • Rob H

      It’s a four year deal, not five.

    • CP72

      The Steelers have a reputation as a conservative organization. While they do have some pretty stringent guidelines concerning negotiations they will pay for performance.

    • O’Neal

      Av and his agent obviously understand leverage in negotiations. Leveon didnt.

    • CP72

      Yeah cuz Le’Veon has all of it.

    • O’Neal

      He has none, except to not play and make zero dollars

    • CP72

      Gonna get 26 million over two years or hit the free agent market after this year and get 15 million per season. It’s a no lose situation.

    • O’Neal

      He could very easily lose, injury, suspension, performance…

    • CP72

      I didn’t say it wasn’t a gamble, but the ball is definitely in his court.

    • O’Neal

      Well, gamble and no lose are opposites

    • CP72

      Fair enough. Let’s keep this about the guy we did sign. God knows there are 15 other articles about Bell.

    • Ray Powell

      Well, it’s not necessarily just character. He didn’t have the leverage that Bell has. He’s 28 and wouldn’t have been an unrestricted free agent for two years. At thirty, he would be less likely to get this kind of deal. Seems to me that this is more about the Steelers character. It is a shame that Bell doesn’t appreciate that, though.

    • colingrant

      If true, both he and Gilbert are value signings.

    • PapaJuju

      What you are not factoring in is the wear and tear over this year or next year. What if he is injured yet again this season?

      What does that do to his prospects moving forward? You know MT is going to run his wheels off, just like Willie Parker.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Four year extension + 1 year contract = five year deal. Or is he not under contract?

    • dennisdoubleday

      New contract starts now