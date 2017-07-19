Hot Topics

    Richard Sherman Believes Le’Veon Bell Made Right Decision To Reject Steelers Offer

    By Dave Bryan July 19, 2017 at 10:16 am


    Even though he probably knows about as much as the rest of us do about the contract that Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell turned down recently from the team, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman believes the former second-round draft pick out of Michigan State made the right decision in doing so.

    Sherman, who for a while now has been very outspoken on several subjects pertaining to the NFL, posted Tuesday night on Twitter that it is in his belief that Bell’s decision to turn down the reported five-year offer from the Steelers that would have averaged over $12 million a season and paid the running back $30 million through the first two years and $42 through the first three was the correct one.

    While several important specifics such as fully guaranteed money related to the reported deal turned by Bell aren’t yet known, the Steelers long history of only providing guaranteed money in the form of signing bonuses for non-quarterbacks more than likely held true with Bell.

    Being as Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown received a signing bonus of $19 million in his recent mega-deal, which by the way was reportedly the only guaranteed money given, odds are good that the signing bonus Bell turned down was less than that.

    Even if Bell’s recently turned down contract only included a $15 or $16 million signing bonus, it’s easy to speculate he would have earned at least $18-$20 million in 2017 as long as he didn’t do anything stupid. Additionally, Bell was virtually guaranteed to see the $30 million through the first two years of the deal. Virtually guaranteed, however, is not fully guaranteed.

    While the Steelers might not pay the level or percentages of guaranteed money that other teams around the league currently do, they have a long history of paying out a large majority of the higher-dollar contracts they sign players to.

    While Sherman believes that Bell made the right decision to play under his $12.12 million franchise tag in 2017, there’s no guarantee right now that he’ll see a second tag in 2018 in the amount of $14.5 million. Sure, there’s a decent chance that ultimately happens and especially if Bell has a tremendous upcoming season and remains fully healthy in the process.

    While Sherman infers that the Steelers tried to bully Bell into a long-term, fluffed-up contract, he is forgetting that the organization still has easy control of the running back’s future over the course of this season and next. Bell might have even done the Steelers favor by turning down the Steelers most recent offer if he ultimately plays on back-to-back franchise tags and at a high level.

    Regardless of what Sherman and you and I think, Bell turning down the Steelers recent offer isn’t going to change how the organization does business contractually in the near future. Sherman, along with several other NFL players, are probably currently of the belief that the league can somehow be muscled into eventually providing fully guaranteed contracts much like their NBA counterparts currently receive.

    The current CBA agreement that was ratified in 2011 expires after the 2020 season and there’s no indication that it will be extended by both sides in the meantime. If the NFLPA wants to push to fully guaranteed contracts come that time, players better be prepared to sit out a long, long time and still be prepared to eventually lose their battle.

    Time will tell if Sherman is right in his belief that Bell ultimately made the right decision to turn down the Steelers offer.

    In case you’re curious, the four-year, $56 million contract extension that Sherman signed with the Seahawks in 2014 only reportedly included $12.431 million in fully guaranteed money. The rest of the reported $27.569 million in guarantees at the time covered injury only at first and that amount did not become fully guaranteed until February of 2016. Perhaps he shouldn’t have allowed himself to be bullied into signing that deal.

    • Jeff McNeill

      He should have turned down his fluffed up contract.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Like all of us; Sherman expressing an opinion. Everyone will find out within the next year or two whether Le’Veon made the right decision.

    • Conserv_58

      Sherman has a serious lack of perspective. As a working class stiff that lives on a budget and whom has to watch every penny I have a big problem with agreeing with Sherman’s and Bell’s positions. I say, cry me a river. These guys are making tens of MILLIONS of dollars to play a game while the average NFL fan has to scrimp, save and make sacrifices just to be able to afford to attend one game. The majority of NFL player’s careers end in their early to mid thirties and they never, ever have to worry about making ends meet the rest of their lives, as long as they aren’t fools with their money. I understand all about market value and such, but to see pro athletes refuse to sign a record breaking, multi-million dollar offer chaps my behind. I wish I could have just one of those game checks Bell will be making.

    • Jeff McNeill

      It’s easy for Sherman, and us, to talk about someone else’s money. Us fans did not and will never be in the situation to accept or turn down that money. Sherman has been there and took the “fluffed up contract” so I think when you did not do what you are advocating someone else do, it is much less credibile on his part. Put your own money where your mouth is Mr. Sherman.

    • The Chin

      Screw Richard Sherman

    • RickM

      The world would have stopped revolving if he felt otherwise. Man, now “bullying” is being offered a contract with $20M guaranteed. Guys like this need a reality check.

    • Addison

      all these players are so high on themselves it sickening. Nobody in this world is going to feel bad for him if he doesn’t make it though this season. I can’t imagine what it would be like that I left $42 million dollars on the table because of my pride. I don’t think I would be able to swallow that pill.

    • RickM

      Their constant desire for a pity parade is rather exhausting.

    • rystorm06

      Yeah that’s fine. Realize this is a business and give Bell over 400 carries this year, you know, so he can “prove his worth”. Then draft his replacement next year to compete with Conner

    • NinjaMountie

      I understand and respect that the players want to battle for a bigger piece of the pie but they need to realize that the the owners will always have the power.

    • Chris92021

      The Steelers are smart to leak this info. It makes Bell look like a sorry, selfish ingrate, especially since most people in within the fanbase think the players are sorry, selfish ingrates anytime any one of them thinks they are worth a lot of money. The river should flow both ways. If teams can cut players for subpar performance at a snap of a finger, then players should be able to ask for more money if they outperform their contracts. Bell is betting on himself but I bet most in the fanbase will talk about what a bad person he is because he had the gall to turn down a multi-year contract.

    • george

      It was 30 million guaranteed first two years according to reports. So if they tag him this year at 12.2 million and next year at 14 million Bell comes up 3.8 million short over the next 2 years.

    • nutty32

      Agree. Steelers did just enough to maintain credibility with its players & fans. Rooney > Dan Schnider

    • Steeler-Drew

      This coming from a player who is already promoting a player strike 3 years in advance. Give me a break!

    • Chris92021

      Welcome to professional sports, where the billionaire owners can make most of the fanbase turn on young superstar athletes into villains at a drop of a hat.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Sherman should stick up for Bell whether he believes he is right or wrong. They are both players in the ‘players union.’ Having said that, I think Sherman is getting hung up on the guaranteed money without looking closer into the fact that Bell probably gave up more short term guaranteed financial stability than he stands to gain. Regardless, Sherman is beating the drum for more guarantees for players and this was a good opportunity to get his message out there. Like it or not, Sherman is a great promoter. That’s all this is.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The next CBA negotiation is going o be interesting.

    • Ross McCorkle

      Who in their right mind would offer much in the form of guarantees to someone who has been suspended twice and had season ending injuries twice. They just ignore that fact? Braindead.

    • Chris92021

      No, it won’t. The players will roll over like they always do.

    • RickM

      Players either need to go back to school to take math, or they have to realize that 53-man rosters are far different from 15-man (basketball) and 25-man (baseball) rosters. The starting economics are miles apart.

    • JohnB

      If youre the best at your job you should be paid that way. No matter if you’re a ditch digger or football player. Most players in professional sports worked their butts off most of their lives to be the best of the best only for their career to end before they are forty. That deserves something.

    • cencalsteeler

      Dave hit the nail on the head here with the NFL players looking over the fence with envy at what contracts these NBA players are getting. The ripple effect is already being seen now over here in the NFL. The second problem is Bell seeing the wr position making more than the rb position. He probably feels (and I do agree with him) that rbs value should be higher than that of a wr. Of course, theres elite wr’s who deserve more than an average rb, but collectively he’s sticking his neck out for the rb group as a whole.

    • Jeff McNeill

      The reports did not say anything about guaranteed money they just said what he would make in each of the first three years and the second, barring something drastic would most probably be received by Bell.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      That contract would have made him the highest paid running back though. What’s your point?

    • JohnB

      That’s his job. My point is stated above. Follow the bouncing ball.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      You’re talking as if they didn’t offer him a contracted that reflected him being the best at his position. What more should they offer?

    • Jeff McNeill

      Unquestionably. The NFL players get 59% while the NBA gets 57% and MLB 52% according the an article I read. As you point out, the math works against the NFL.

    • Jeff McNeill

      He should have stuck up for the players when it was his money on the line.

    • Chris92021

      The players will talk tough now but when the time comes, they will roll over like they always do. The only thing that might change is the commissioner likely will not have the unilateral power to punish players anymore. Other than that, nothing will change. Heck, Sherman will likely be out of the league by the next CBA.

    • Jeff McNeill

      WR are worth more if you ask me. While they touch the ball less, the elite put up comparable numbers and their career lifespan is longer. Unfortunately for RB the rookie wage structure hurts them more than any other position.

    • JohnB

      I not talking that way at all. I’m stating that he deserves to be paid. And he, or any professional sports player, shouldnt have to defend themselves for not working for 30k a year.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      None of what you said about anyone outside of the National Football League is relevant. Nor does anyone (Especially Bell or the Rooneys) particularly care about the condition of your behind.

      The only things of relevance in this entire situation is what Bell was making, was offered, feels he is worth, what he could be making in a year or two as a FA, what other backs in the league are making, what they could be making in a year or two, the Steelers’ salary cap and roster, and their philosophy on paying players. Thats it. Nothing else matters. Not your chapped *** or the good, penny-pinching american people.

      The only person with a lack of perspective is you and anyone else who doesn’t realize athletes get paid proportional to the revenues their respective leagues generate. Period.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Did they offer him 30k a year? I don’t understand, what is your basis for this point?

    • Brian Miller

      If the FO did offer what was reported, and the first two years were guaranteed, then I really do agree that they will franchise him next year, and probably do nothing but offer the same contract offer from this week. After 2 more years of wear and tear, 300 + carries, and him being 2 years older, what is their incentive to increase the offer? Plus they can potentially save $$ by keeping him franchised in year 2. Bell could very easily be hurting his long term value.

    • JohnB

      Ok I guess i’ll recap for you. I was talking to Conserv who wanted to go on about how the fans make so little and the evil athletes get paid so much and that they should stop crying. That’s why I stated my reply. Not to the offer. Not to the article. Get it?

    • RickM

      Very much agree. I feel that the success of RB’s is often somewhat dependent on their O-lines. Yes RB’s need good vision to see holes, but that’s not an extraordinary gift. With WR’s they have no help out there. They either have the skill to beat their man or they don’t. I’m not suggesting that Bell isn’t far above the normal RB, but I understand positionally why WR’s get more money.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      There’s a point to be made there. I think he’s up after this year. Let’s see what he does…

    • Walt Dongo

      one of the core attributes of social media. is it September yet?

    • Actually, it seems that you’re only looking at it from your perspective. Sherman’s is much closer to Bell’s than any of ours. Don’t be jealous of their pay. They fill stadiums and sell merch, destroy their bodies and incur CTE. They deserve to try for as much as they can.

      Also, the average NFL career is less than three years, not into their mid thirties. And they should sign it because it’s a multi-million dollar offer? It chaps your behind if they refuse? I’d argue that you actually don’t understand market value and such if that’s your position.

    • Limousine Liberal

      Oh, well if Richard Sherman says so…

    • steelburg

      Tag him this year, and next and I think they should look to trade him for a first rounder and possibly a 4th rounder next year while he is on the tag. That we they get maximum value for him and they could also replace him with a first round RB with 2 1st round picks next year.

    • Limousine Liberal

      The alternative to making many millions of dollars is the ghetto so, yeah, they’ll eventually submit to the will of the billionaires.

    • steelburg

      So all NFL players are headed back to the ghetto in 2020? That statement shows how (dumb) I mean how bright you really are keep it up. Word of advice if you don’t speak or post people won’t know how dumb you actually are or sound.

    • Amen. The idea that he should just sign a deal because most people will never see that kind of money is preposterous.

    • Daniel

      In NFL, you are one hit away from done permanently. I thought the Steelers’ offer was fair, so Bell should have taken it.

    • Limousine Liberal

      Sounds like you should have been better at football.

    • Limousine Liberal

      What percentage of NFL players would live in what you and I would consider a ghetto if it weren’t for the NFL? Genious.

    • Dorian James

      Maybe not this time. I think a lot of those guys are rightfully envious of the contracts that the NBA guys are getting. Some of the guys getting big money in the NBA are absolutely terrible or they only do one thing well.

    • popsiclesticks

      100%. It’s a debate where both sides are perfectly logical.

    • popsiclesticks

      Well, you can’t know that since it’s a hypothetical, no one knows what you consider a ghetto, and you picked the absolute worst word of that post to misspell.

      But ignoring that, do you actually believe that the large majority of graduated scholarship D-1 football players live in “the ghetto”?

    • popsiclesticks

      Early-to-mid 20s, you mean.

      The whole “I worked hard, earned it and it’s mine!” ideal seems to go out the window with pro athletes. If I were the absolute best salesman or engineer in my field or whatever, I’d make millions and heck, I could smoke weed too if I wanted to.

      Why should a player take any contract offered to him just because it’s bigger than LeSean McCoy’s deal?

    • popsiclesticks

      Would he get significantly more on the open market? Yes, in all likelihood. So who cares if it’s higher than Doug Martin’s deal? The franchise tag has already made him the highest paid RB, and it’s based on other RB salaries. It’s more coincidence than anything.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Significantly more than 12 million a year for a running back? You’re delusional.

    • Chris92021

      You are right. However, the NFLPA is by far the weakest players’ union among all four major team sports in North America. They were the last to get free agency (1993) and they still don’t have fully guaranteed contracts. They never will either because the NFL owners will never let it occur. The football players can complain about the “absolutely terrible” guys in the NBA getting a lot of money but nothing will come of it. And really, let’s face it, there are a lot of “absolutely terrible” guys who already make a lot of money in the NFL. Most of them play quarterback.

    • Jon Chorba

      It just never ceases to amaze me that Steelers players don’t put enough weight on how good of a situation they have in Pittsburgh or on what kind of legacy they can leave behind. The financial difference between what the Steelers apparently offered and what he potentially could get on the open market is what, $10 million guaranteed? Obviously that’s a lot of money and I’m not the guy to make that call for Bell or for anyone else…but all I can say is..is it worth it? Who’s gonna pony up that kind of money for Bell? It’s either gonna be a crap team with tons of cap room like Cleveland looking to make a splash or it’ll be one of those “on the verge” teams that feel like they are one player away, like Miami or Washington, who will just screw themselves over long term by having pisspoor cap management.

      There’s a reason why the Steelers are the Steelers. 3 head coaches in 40+ years, contenders every year, etc…the culture is obviously different there then in most places and they know how to put their talent in the best possible situation to succeed (for the most part). Isn’t that worth a lot? You can always make more money doing other things (investing, endorsements, etc…) but can you put a price on championships and legacy? Apparently you can and it always leaves me scratching my head.

    • popsiclesticks

      You could take umbrage with the use of the word “bully” but he’s the best RB in football, he’s been paid peanuts relatively for 4 years, and the team is trying to give him less than he could earn on the market by using the leverage of keeping him from actively realizing his true market value (which he’s never once been able to do) by delaying the point he’ll actually get to do so. In a business sense, it is bullying and all teams do it.

    • popsiclesticks

      So the Steelers are the high-water mark he’s going to see contractually? The team that actually has leverage? I’d hate to follow such a dumb team if what you said is actually true.

      Because if it is, they could have just resigned him for $12 mil a year, easily got the deal done because we’re delusional if you think any other team is going to offer that and never used the franchise tag in the first place.

      The cap number, by the way, is based on actual contracts.