Roosevelt Nix Credits Coaching For Smooth Transition

Roosevelt Nix is known as the skull-crushing fullback and special teams ace. But it wasn’t that long ago that Nix was a nameless face, scratching and clawing his way to break into the league. That journey began as a linebacker too, not a fullback.

It wasn’t until the Pittsburgh Steelers scooped him up and turned him from longshot to starter. Reflecting back, Nix credits the coaching staff for molding him.

“I learn something new every day and my coaches have helped me progress,” he told This Week News, a local paper in his hometown. “It’s a good fit. They take the time with me, and I’m learning a lot right now.”

James Saxon has been his coach in the NFL, one of the members of the Steelers’ staff we don’t mention very often. Also credit Danny Smith for helping put Nix on his first path, special teams.

One thing I didn’t know, or didn’t realize, is that Nix and Bell were born in the same town – Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and born less than a month apart. They went to different high schools and obviously, different colleges, but they’re now united, a couple of Ohio boys who thrive in bad weather.





Nix is making sure to give back to his hometown too, running a free camp later this week. Athletes running camps are common place but too many charge high school kids for the opportunity; Steph Curry received criticism after charging $2000 for a basketball camp last year. Of course, Nix and Curry aren’t in the same stratosphere for talent but the point remains the same. Nix is making the opportunity accessible for anyone. And you have to give him credit for that.

Fullbacks may not last forever but Nix is enjoying the ride he’s on, competing yearly for a Super Bowl.

“It’s such a winning culture. Pittsburgh has a tradition of being great. Last year we made it to the AFC championship game. Every year I get a little more of a taste of winning and I want to get it done.”

With Bell healthy and eligible for the start of the year, he and the rest of the Steelers’ offense is poised to have their best season ever.