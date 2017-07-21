Hot Topics

    Ryan Shazier Explains Why AB, Bell Are Among The Best In The Game

    By Alex Kozora July 21, 2017 at 08:30 am


    There’s no question to Steelers’ Nation that Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell are at the top of their position. But it’s nice to hear the why, especially from those who play the game. For the Players’ Tribune, Ryan Shazier listed the five toughest guys he’s faced and both those names made the list.

    On Brown, Shazier said it all comes down to a supreme work ethic.

    “He wants to beat you more than anybody I know in the NFL. Way more. Way, way, way more. There is something inside of him that I’ve never seen in another player. After practice, you’ll see all the guys running in, and AB will be out there catching balls on the Jugs machine. Boom. Boom. Boom.

    But. But! There’s levels to this. A lot of guys will stay out an extra 20 minutes hitting the sled or the Jugs or the bag just to show the coaches that they’re putting in the work. The difference with AB is that every single rep, he’s going 100%.”

    Brown is – at absolute worst – a top three receiver in the league and for my money, and probably yours, the best in the NFL.


    Even in a “down” year last season, he still hauled in 106 receptions for nearly 1300 yards and twelve touchdowns. By the end of the season, he’ll have over 700 career catches, 9000 yards, and may touch 60 touchdowns. Soon enough, he’ll break every single Steelers’ receiving record. By the end of his career, it’s probable he’ll be a top ten receiver, all-time, in receptions and yards.

    To a more nuanced point, Shazier explained what makes Brown so good.

    “The only way I can explain it is that the sharpest route runners — guys like AB, Emmanuel Sanders, T.Y. Hilton — they don’t “elaborate” on their breakdowns. They don’t sell it. They’re economical. There’s no exaggeration. They just plant one foot, and it’s like they teleport two steps away from you.”

    The news on Bell over the last week has been less than stellar. The debate over if he should’ve accepted the Steelers’ long-term deal, when he’ll decide to show up for training camp. But we can’t forget how good he is, the best back in the league because who is the most complete. Shazier knows as well as anyone.

    “He’s not just a running back, though. He’s a wide receiver and a running back. Le’Veon is going to get his rushing yards, but if you start stacking up the box, he’ll motion out of you and start playing receiver. But he’s not a decoy — he’s killing you out there.”

    That’s the same argument Bell is making to reach a mega contract, perhaps up to $15 million per season. Since entering the league in 2013, Bell’s 227 receptions are second most on the Steelers, only trailing Brown. For backs league-wide, he ranks second to Matt Forte’s 250 catches. And for all positions, Bell ranks 12th 38th.

    Of course, the most common discussion with Bell last year revolved around his patience and ability. The difference is that Le’Veon has the vision and the patience, but he also has the physical tools to stop-and-start like nobody else in the NFL. Most running backs don’t want to stop their feet and load back up behind the line of scrimmage. But with Le’Veon, he can be almost standing still, then do his jump-cut and slip through a tiny hole at full speed. to wait for holes to open up.

    Shazier concludes that Bell is “changing the position” and that you’ll see a lot more in the mold of him over the next decade. Ryan Shazier: great linebacker. Pretty good agent.

    The rest of the list includes the best offensive line, tight end, and linebacker he’s watched/faced. There is a Baltimore Raven on this list too so Shazier isn’t going full-homer here. We’ll link it again. Worth your time not only to get his opinion but he delves into some solid X’s and O’s for you football junkies out there.

    • James Lee

      I don’t know that Bell is necessarily “changing the position”. Marshall Faulk was a great receiver and racked up a lot of yards doing so and that was years ago. I think Bell is special… but then again, so is the offensive line.

    • falconsaftey43

      I think Bell is 38th in receptions since 2013, not 12th.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The more I think about it, the more I lean toward paying Bell. When it comes to truly special players…difference makers (which I believe he is), you keep those guys around. They make your entire team better, and they are NOT easily replaced. Guys like Von Miller are special. Guys like Rob Gronkowski are special. Guys like Julio Jones and Antonio Brown are special. Guys like Le’Veon Bell are special.

      I don’t want a Jay Ajayi or a Melvin Gordon behind the Steelers’ line (the type of good-but-not-great player). I like watching defenses lose their minds facing the best.

      And knowing that Ben’s years are limited, it would be nice to give the next Steelers’ QB an All-Pro running back and receiver to work with.

    • popsiclesticks

      I don’t know that Marshall Faulk lined up at WR 100 times a year and ran slants. I do know, however, that Dalvin Cook does this.

    • srdan

      One thing is running slants in college. Plenty of people have done this. Not many in the NFL do it

    • Jim Foles

      It seems the OL allows Bell to be patient and wait for his hole… What was the Steelers OL rated last year??

    • dany

      Maybe since 2014? Or maybe it was just 2016. Over 4 years that sounds wayy too high

    • Alex Kozora

      Yeah I meant to change that before I published. My fault.

    • popsiclesticks

      Well, Cook runs the whole route tree. I think he’ll do it in the NFL if they use him like that. I’m just sayin’, I didn’t see much of this a few years ago.

    • popsiclesticks

      Agreed, within reason (as I’m sure you do as well). I want to keep Hall of Fame types in B+G. If he plays two tag years and goes 100%, that may be enough…but this isn’t like letting Mike Wallace walk.

      100% as well on your special players thing. People say “Belichick would trade Bell”, and disagree – why doesn’t he trade Gronk? I’d actually bet that if Bell were a free agent, Belichick would use all that cap space and bring him to NE.

    • popsiclesticks

      Very highly, particularly once Bell came back and got into his groove. I think they benefit each other.

    • James Lee

      I would personally rank us 2nd behind Dallas.

    • NickSteelerFan

      I feel like as long as they both stay healthy, watching Ryan Shazier and CJ Mosley play out their careers for the Steelers and Ravens could be as exciting as Polumalu and Reed were!

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Availability is the best ability.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Very true. People only seem to imagine Bell leaving in free agency and signing with a struggling team (Texans, Rams, Jets, Lions) for big money. But what if he signed with a winner? A team who wants to make their already great team even better? What then?

      Pirates fans, for instance, complain endlessly that the front office doesn’t make any big moves to bring in game-changing players or big-name free agents. But here the Steelers are with the good fortune of having the league’s best back (a superstar), and fans are so quick to say, “Eh, let him walk. We’ll grab a first-round back and be fine.” Really?

      And speaking of replacing Bell, let’s look at a sample of the rest of the 2013 running back draft class, shall we? A class, by the way, that was considered deep at the time.

      Eddie Lacy: Flashed early in his career, then fizzled out in Green Bay. Can maybe rejuvenate his career in Seattle. Maybe.

      Giovanni Bernard: Talented, but not a workhorse, and has dealt with a fair number of injuries. Seems destined to always (at best) be a backup or complimentary piece.

      Montee Ball: Ha ha ha ha ha.

      Andre Ellington: Converted to wide receiver after being unable to secure the backfield and stay healthy.

      Marcus Lattimore: Injuries forced him from the game.

      Mike Gillislee: Talented, but has only played a backup role until now. We’ll see if he can be the lead dog in New England.

      (Basically, it’s Bell and then a bunch of names. But to hear fans, great running backs are easy to come by.)

    • popsiclesticks

      I did the same thing in another debate, and I also looked at 2012 – that RB class was even worse. If you got Doug Martin or Lamar Miller, you are in ok shape. Anyone else and you still need a RB desperately. People see some great RBs going late in drafts and think oh, there are great RBs everywhere! Not true – most of them suck.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I almost can’t say his name. Trent Richardson. Drafted fourth overall in 2012, then traded for yet another first-round pick! I will grant anyone that running back is a deeper position than quarterback, but when it comes to true game-changing talent? Pickings are slim and NEVER guaranteed.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think AB’s work ethic has ALWAYS been undervalued by Steeler Nation. And after he was attacked by all sides for the video, I had to be sure to be the one to point that very fact out to everyone who came at him. Sure, in some respects they aren’t connected, but in other ways, they are. You can’t on one hand claim that he’s a bad role model for other teammates and not a leader, and then acknowledge that he works harder than anyone else, setting the example how to train, learn, and work.

      As another man of faith, I personally find AB to be extremely refreshing. That boyish exuberance combined with grown man skills. I can see why the FO chose to invest highly into him. He’s shaved a ton off of his 40-time from his Combine. And has learned how to extract every single ounce out of his body and mind. Scary to think, he could even have a few better years left, if this Offense is healthy (Ben/O-Line) and Bryant takes a bit of the coverages away.

      Bell is a beast. And I think we can all agree, that IF he hadn’t been Burficted (and Nelsoned), his career numbers would be extraordinary. I doubt ANYONE would have a problem paying Bell whatever amount he required, if we could take his career averages when playing, and extrapolate them over those missed games (even if you docked a little off of them for natural regressions). He’s special. He’s shown he has unique abilities to play the RB position in a very different way. His style is his own, and has garnered a lot of praise from people who watch him.

      No offense to James Conner or anyone else. But we just don’t have another Le’Veon Bell on our horizon. And I know that RB’s are more often plug and players out of college than most. But I just don’t think I want this team having to spend those valuable 1st and 2nd round picks, trying to hit a double or a triple, when we already have a homerun hitter. Tag the man next year. And if God forbid Ben walks, that instantly opens up a lot of cash. And if Ben returns, hopefully it will be in order to repeat as Super Bowl champs. And Bell will see that Pittsburgh IS where he needs to be, 4 life.

    • Charles Mullins

      Bad ass source article.

    • JNick

      I don’t know if pickings are slim or if the chance of getting a potential HOFer at any position are generally low.
      Jordan Howard, Zeke Elliot, David Johnson, Jay Ajayi , obviously Bell and possibly Gurley if last year is an aberration – are all very good backs taken in the first couple rounds.

    • Dorian James

      He may have been referring to his start-stop ability. When talking about changing the game. On that top 100 show that one kid from the charger said he tried to emulate his style and caught a epic fail, sounds like it’s starting already

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah but also taken in the first 2 rounds recently were guys such as: TJ Yeldon, Ameer Abdullah, Bishop Sankey, Isaiah Pead, Chris Henry, Ryan Williams, LaMichael James, David Willson, Montario Hardesty, Montee Ball, Mikel Leshoure, Brian Leonard, Jahvid Best, Christine Michael, Shane Vereen, Brandon Jackson, Daniel Thomas

    • James Lee

      Dorian, no doubt Bell is one special player. I’m not doubting that!

    • Where’s the trophy? The most recent one in the case was won by the team with Willie Parker, Santonio Holmes, and James Farrier–none of whom claimed to be “the best in the game” or sought to be paid like it. Again…where’s the trophy?

    • Dorian James

      Did I say something wrong? I can’t find my post.

    • falconsaftey43

      Really? So you have to win a Super Bowl before being asked to be paid according to your talent/market value? What exactly is your point?