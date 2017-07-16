Hot Topics

    Schefter: Steelers Not Close To Signing Bell Long-Term With Deadline Looming

    By Dave Bryan July 16, 2017 at 12:17 pm


    The deadline for the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign running back Le’Veon Bell to a long-term contract extension is almost 24 hours away and while anything can certainly happen between now and Monday’s 4PM EST cutoff, it doesn’t appear as though the two sides are close to a deal at the time of this post.

    According to Adam Schefter of ESPN on Sunday, Bell is one of three players still wearing the franchise tag who are not close to consummating new long-term contract extensions with their respective teams. Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson are the two other players.


    Deadlines usually spur actions and so quite honestly, it’s not surprising that Bell and the Steelers have yet to work out a new long-term deal so far. However, it’s worth noting that the last time Bell’s agent, Adisa Bakari, represented a franchise tagged running back in 2012, that player, Matt Forte, ultimately signed a long-term contract extension with the Chicago Bears on the day of that year’s deadline.

    Bell was issued the $12.12 million franchise tag just ahead of the start of the 2017 league year in March and has reportedly yet to sign the tender. While he has been recovering all offseason from groin surgery, Bell decided to stay away from most of the team’s offseason practices and mandatory minicamp, which wasn’t mandatory for him being as he isn’t currently under contract.

    Should Bell ultimately not get signed to a new deal by Monday’s deadline, expect the discussion about him to turn quickly to whether or not he’ll show up for training camp on time. While it would be Bell’s right not to report to training camp if he hasn’t signed his franchise tag tender by then, he really doesn’t stand to gain anything by holding out being as the deadline for a new deal will have passed.

    Not signing Bell long-term before Monday’s deadline could ultimately result in the Steelers using the franchise tag on the running back again next year. The amount of that tag would be well over $14 million, however.

    For now, continue to tap your fingers on your desk and stare at your Twitter feed for the next 24 hours for any new developments on Bell’s contract situation.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Michael Mosgrove

      shocker.

    • RickM

      I’ve said I think a deal will get done, but if it doesn’t it won’t break my heart. Reasonable or not, his groin surgery bothers me as soft tissue injuries for RB’s are never a good sign. Especially groin ones as RB’s put so much stress on the area with their continual plants, cuts, etc.

    • WARisHELL- DuDu Shits-Poopster

      If you’re on the fence about signing Bell to an extension. I’d like you to take a moment and imagine him in a Ravens uniform, or god forbid and Patriots uniform. Tell me that doesn’t sway your opinion.

    • Jaybird

      You can’t overpay him just becuase you don’t want to see him in a Ravens uniform . Let them overpay for him , not us. And the Ravens are in no shape cap wise to sign a player like Bell. We’ve got Bell for two years at 26 million if we want him .
      And for the record I think Bell is incredibly talented. I just don’t want to potentially mortgage the future to sign him to a long term deal.

    • WARisHELL- DuDu Shits-Poopster

      I didn’t say anything about overpaying him.

    • nutty32

      At least Big Al might get done after the deadline passes.

    • Steeler fan in NE

      Preach it brother

    • Michael Pearce

      Dont forget Tuitt..

    • WreckIess

      At this point, you can’t really blame either side for not reaching an agreement. The team probably isn’t willing to break the bank over a guy who’s had some issues staying on the field and Bell is more than willing to bet on himself. I’d be disappointed if he’s not a Steeler next year, but I can’t deny that both sides have a point.

    • walter

      it looks like we might have to overpay him to keep him. I think 26 mil for 2 years is overpay