Hot Topics

    Some Schmuck In Baltimore Wants NFL To Prevent Zachary Orr From Playing

    By Matthew Marczi July 1, 2017 at 05:40 am


    Okay, look, I know I have been writing a lot about the Zachary Orr situation over the past few days, but the fact that I’m churning out another one is really not my fault. This one chose me, because some Schmuck in Baltimore is now arguing, like a slighted girlfriend, that the NFL should not allow him to return to play.

    You may have picked up in the introductory paragraph there that I capitalized ‘Schmuck’, because the man behind the missive in this case is none other than Baltimore Sun scribe Peter Schmuck, who lives up to his name with his take on the matter.

    To be fair, it’s not an altogether reasonable take from a Baltimore perspective. You see, it was Baltimore’s team doctors and networking physicians who initially evaluated Orr after suffering an injury that led to the discovery of a congenital spinal issue that they determined would present a serious risk of paralysis should he continue to play.

    A three-year veteran, Orr elected to retire to the game as he was slated to become a restricted free agent, and because their own doctors made the determination, the Ravens’ front office was confident that the medical diagnosis was sound, and final, and thus did not even consider extending him a restricted free agent tender.

    Because they did not do so, however, he now is able to return as an unrestricted free agent with the ability to sign with any team with no repercussions toward them in the form of reimbursements for the Ravens. And for their part, there seems to be substantial, though not universal, belief that they should move on based on their original diagnosis.


    Schmuck asks, however, what has changed since then, and he seems to gloss over the fact that he has received multiple secondary evaluations of his condition and of the risks involved, and the simple reality is that it is an issue so rare that there is no real sample size from which to judge.

    Yet he believes that “it’s not worth the risk to his long-term health and the Ravens would be wise to stay out of the picture”, even though it is unlikely that he is privy to any of the details of their actual medical evaluation, or would even be able to understand it if he were.

    He also goes so far as to write that “NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, hopefully still stinging from the sport’s concussion scandal, should make sure” that he is unable to return to the game, which seems to be a rather strong take.

    An NFL team is not going to sign Orr if they give him a medical evaluation and reach the same conclusion that the Ravens did. It’s really that simple. Even from an economic standpoint, it makes little sense to invest in such a potentially combustible commodity, to remove as much humanity as possible from the equation. The league shouldn’t, and shouldn’t have to, intervene in the process.

    Reportedly, the Ravens liked Orr so much that they were already in discussions about a contract extension before it was revealed that he had this spinal condition. As a player and as a person, he is still extremely well-liked in Baltimore, and some there even would like to see him come back. But their doctors seem to have spoken, and some Schmucks want the league to speak as well.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • The Tony

      Unless Orr is linked to Pittsburgh or anyone in our division, I don’t really care. I get that there really isn’t much news to talk about currently.

    • pittsburghjoe

      I think it’s a great question to ask. Maybe they should consider preventing him from playing. The reward is that it prevents a jack$$$ response down the road like “I was misled” (Bus). With the way some post players are approaching other injuries like concussions, I would think long and hard before clearing this guy to play again. In a different era, I would probably just say he knows the risks and is assuming them. That does not work apparently by today’s NFL standards.

    • RickM

      Baltimore won’t pursue him because they’ll support their doctors’ decision and because they drafted Bowser and Williams. But if Orr signs a one-year ‘prove it’ deal with an NFL team and does well – and Bowser and Williams don’t impress – who knows, the Ravens may join the chase for him next year. As for Schmuck’s suggestion that Goodell should somehow get involved to forbid Orr to play, that’s a lawsuit waiting to happen. The decision on Orr rests with the player and the other teams’ medical staffs, and Schmuck knows that.

      He could have written a classy column that said ‘it’s too big a risk for the Ravens’ and defended the teams’ initial decision…adding ‘but as long as Orr and another team understand the risks, let’s see how it goes for Zach’. Orr did play hard for the Ravens for 3 years; he deserved some support at least. Instead the writer put on his homer hat, became bitter and called for Goodell to ban him. Schmuck seems to have acted like a schmuck, as you suggest.

    • falconsaftey43

      Teams can not clear him individually, but if the league came down with a ruling that he wasn’t allowed to play, they would get the crap sued out of them, because he’ll always be able to (and apparently already has) found a Dr. That says there is no added risk for him. So at that point it’d just discrimination.

    • Ray Powell

      Not to mention that they probably don’t have the cap space.

    • RickM

      Likely not, for sure. But I don’t think any team right now is going to make a significant financial commitment to Orr so the cap dollars may not be all that significant. A low-risk, prove it deal seems the most likely scenario. I can’t see any team offering him a lucrative long-team deal. One year with an option seems the most logical outcome to me. But we’ll see.

    • AndyR34

      Nice pick-up, Matthew! When I saw the headline I sai, well, B-more may have more schmucks per persons in the population, but we have a few as well. Little did I know that the schhmuck was a Schmuck. At least he is well-named!

    • HiVul

      Baltimore could have put him on the retirement list but they chose not to, can’t blame Orr for that. Hopefully the organization isn’t as bitter as this writer.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I go a step further unless he’s linked to Pittsburgh I don’t care. I could not care less what any other team does except when they are next on the list to play.

    • Ken Krampert

      That franchise is snake bitten. I see another non playoff and possibly losing season on their horizon.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      orr should not be allowed back in the nfl. period.

    • JNick

      Teams clear or not clear players based on their medical staffs opinions. I don’t think it’s a given that any team will sign him. But if you deny a player the ability to try because of one failed medical clearance you are opening yourself to litigation and also setting a difficult precedent in the future.

    • Conserv_58

      As of this writing, Joe Flacco’s contract comprises 27% of their total cap.

      On the day Ozzie signed Flacco to his contract extension I said, the ravens will rue the day they did that because the way the deal was written, they were not going to be able to afford to keep many of their core players. I also said at that time that it will be within two years before we see an exodus of vested veterans leaving because of the negative affect Flacco’s contract is going to have on their salary cap.

    • Conserv_58

      In this era of free agency players are, in affect, independent contractors.

    • Jake Marion

      The quote from Mr. Schmuck seems to say the opposite of the headline.
      It sounds like Pete S. is saying:
      Let Orr try out and do medicals with teams amd let the teams decide.This decisiom doesn’t require the league to intervene.
      Schmuck seems to thing that all team doctors league wide will conclude what Ravens’ team docs concluded.
      At first impression, it seems like Matt M misinterpreted the quote.

    • RickM

      Flacco’s current salary is only 13.89% of their 2017 spending, not 27%. You’re looking at the ‘dead cap’ hit had they released him.