Hot Topics

    Senquez Golson Leaves Practice On Cart With Apparent Hamstring Injury

    By Dave Bryan July 30, 2017 at 04:23 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers third-year cornerback Senquez Golson just cant seem to stay healthy.

    Golson, the Steelers former second-round draft pick out of Mississippi, had to be carted off the practice field of Saint Vincent College late during the team’s Sunday training camp practice with an apparent left hamstring injury. Golson was reportedly injured during a special teams session.


    Golson has yet to play in either a preseason or regular season game for the Steelers since being drafted in 2015. His rookie season was wiped out by a shoulder injury and his 2016 season was lost to a foot injury that he suffered during the team’s first padded practice last year.

    Head coach Mike Tomlin will likely address Golson’s injury in addition to all the other bumps and bruises suffered during Sunday’s practice in about 30 minutes from now.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • WreckIess

      Of course he did..

    • Rob H

      Not all that bothered by it, since I wasn’t counting on him this time. At this point I just feel bad for the guy, I don’t recall in all my years of watching football ever seeing anything like it. I’ve seen plenty of guys who could never make it through a season without getting hurt, but never any that couldn’t make through training camp, this poor guy can’t even make it through 1 practice in pads.

    • Bo Spring

      Dude can’t catch a break! Oops, better not say break…. how about stretching really good before, during and after practice. I had high hopes for him but DAMN!

    • Big Joe

      Well, it just doesn’t seem like it’s going to work out for him. He had to stay on the field and he just can’t get thru the early days of training camp. Can’t win a position on the 53 like that.

    • Tracy L Trent

      un-fukin-believable………he must be scared to play….no one can have that bad of luck….wow……what a waste of a 2nd rd pick he was….reminds me of the wr a few years ago…i forgot his name …and for gd reason

    • NickSteelerFan

      Quick recovery sir!

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Can’t make the team if he’s always in the tub

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Annnnd there it is. That should end the golson knocks gay off the roster nonsense.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Can someone go get Depot’s Shane Mitchell another computer monitor… cuz I’m pretty sure he just smashed his last one into tiny bits.

      I was proud of Golson making it this long. I thought 2 days was a pretty decent accomplishment. Maybe “next year,” he can make it to week 2.

      Seriously though, his name is forever now Senquez “Glass Joe” Golson.

    • SteelerFanInMD

      I agree. I feel bad for him. Guy just can’t catch a break. The Steelers are probably going to waive him injured.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      He’s done

    • Paddy

      Conner hurt too left shoulder injury according to Tomlin & Pompeani

    • Matthew Marczi

      Mike Tomlin said he wasn’t concerned about the injuries of anybody who left practice today and chalked them up to either the heat or soft-tissue things. This isn’t the end of the road for Golson, so don’t write him off yet.

    • dany

      I bad, I feel horrible for him. Dream totally crushed by injuries

    • Dorian James

      Bad luck

    • walter

      I see Golson is still impressing his coaches. I cant help but wonder why someone that has a chance to play in the NFL would want to purchase a rowdy night club and i wonder how much a distraction it is.

    • walter

      I cant help but think its his fault this time

    • Justin C

      dude just go away you china doll

    • OIF3gunner

      What? He owns a nightclub?

    • walter

      I think he was arrrested for having a gun in his bag and he said he needs it for his night club.

    • Matthew Marczi

      He’s an investor in a nightclub.

    • walter

      He may not have been arrested but he was stopped. I have to search for it when i get back home

    • The Chin

      Copy and paste

    • Rob H

      Odd, usually when somebody leaves on a cart, it’s not good. I guess in this case they just didn’t want him walking up that hill at St. Vincent’s. Good though, the more competition at that position the better.

    • ND_Steel

      News out of camp has not been so good…I don’t follow Pats at all, but they don’t seem to react as much to the drama…

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Limas Sweed

    • StolenUpVotes

      Let’s hope for the best

    • walter

      Shane Mitchell and Romel Roze, the latter who has been bugging me everyday on how great Golson is and how impressed his coaches are just because i said he is not a lock to make the 53. Im really getting tired of it.

    • walter

      Yes part owner in a night club. He also apparently felt the need to work security and carry a gun. No law against it but i cant help but wonder why he would want the distraction.

    • gdeuce

      who is they?

    • walter

      Im hoping the best for Golson. I just wish we would hear something positive about him.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      seriously.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      the best would be golson gone so we dont have to focus on him anymore.

    • RickM

      I know what Mike has said. But very few players who grab the back off their hamstring and are carted off are back in a few days. Usually it’s 2-4 weeks because you can tear it if you come back too soon. Tough luck for Golson if he is out for an extended period. I was looking forward to him having a legitimate shot to compete.

    • Rocksolid20

      Yep those two are always riding us about Captain Hot Tub comments .
      What say now guys . How will he take Gay’s roster spot ?

    • Matthew Marczi

      A cart usually isn’t a good sign, but of course always isn’t. Remember, Severin was just on a cart after being unable to complete his run test on reporting day, but he was activated from PUP and practicing two days later.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Well, Alex did mention a nice play he made in practice prior to his leaving. He also said that he looks as though he has been moving fine, not slow or cautious (prior to leaving of course).

    • StolenUpVotes

      Or how about him being healthy enough to contribute? Good lord. It’s not like the dude woke up this morning and said I want to get injured today