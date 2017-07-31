Hot Topics

    Shoulder Injury Mars Impressive Showing For James Conner

    By Matthew Marczi July 31, 2017 at 09:00 am


    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back James Conner has not had the best of luck during his first offseason so far. He sustained a hamstring tweak during rookie minicamp following the draft that had him sidelined for most of the spring during OTAs. Now during the first padded practice, he suffered a shoulder injury that at least initially has him in a sling.

    Not that that should be held against him. These things do happen. But it is not doing him any favors spending so much time watching practices from the sidelines rather than being right in the thick of it. And, of course, he has a golden opportunity at the moment with Le’Veon Bell not being present.

    Still, he did seem to impress both his coaches and onlookers yesterday during the team’s first padded practice prior to his needing to bow out after sustaining a shoulder injury. In fact, multiple beat writers chronicled Head Coach Mike Tomlin getting in on the James Conner fandom during the backs on backers drill.

    While the quotes vary, the head coach seemed to say something to the effect of “who wants a piece of 3-0”, 30 being Conner’s jersey number. By that time, he had already taken a handful of reps in the drill and impressed.

    According to Aditi Kinkhabwala, offensive coordinator Todd Haley then quipped to the rookie back, “it’s awfully quiet, James”, with no defenders stepping up to the plate to take him on. You might be aware that Conner also has a bit of a defensive-minded background in his football history.


    That was not the only area of the field in which he opened some eyes, but you will have no doubt gotten the scoop already in Alex Kozora’s daily practice recap, and on the podcast. He has not had the opportunity to get on the field much, but he has shown nothing so far when he has been that indicates he didn’t deserve to be taken in the draft where the Steelers got him.

    He is an easy person to root for, and not simply because he overcame his battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He has the highest-selling jersey, but that only interested him for about a second. He is not interested in being the football player who beat cancer. He just wants to be a great football player.

    But that doesn’t mean that he is not using his unique story to help others, which is something that he takes very seriously, and is something that we have covered previously on the blog. It would be hard to argue that he didn’t wind up in the right place.

    Let’s hope that he doesn’t have to miss too much time with that shoulder injury which is reportedly serious enough to get him sent back to Pittsburgh for further evaluation Monday morning. One way or another, the Steelers will need him at some point this season, and when they do, it would be ideal that he will have gotten in as much work as possible. He is already somewhat behind the eight-ball in that regard.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Jacob

      I really don’t like the live, hard tackling in training camp. There is a reason other teams don’t do it.

    • Conserv_58

      This is the NFL, not pee wee or high school football. That’s also a reason why those teams keep losing.

      I’m a full believer in the philosophy that former Steelers head coach, Chuck Noll preached to his players. “You practice like you play.” If a team practices soft then they’re going to play soft and visa versa. That’s how many of coach Noll’s former players have said that practices were so tough that playing the games was a lot easier. It’s also why the Steelers have the reputation of being a very tough and physical team.

    • Ralph Wagner

      James Conner is learning the players he is running against are bigger and stronger in the pros than in college. It’s up to him to improve his technique and get bigger and stronger as well.

      Go Steelers

    • JB Burgess

      Colbert and Co. draft pick. #soft

    • Jacob

      The Steelers also need to also practice to win. You can’t win if your guys are getting injured in training camp before they even play their first professional game.

      Also, for some reason the Steelers were known as a really good tackling team up until they started to implement live tackling in training camp a few years ago. After that, they have had tackling problems at the beginning of each year. I don’t know if it’s because some players on offense are willing to go down a little easier, which gives a false impression for the defense or if some defensive players are afraid to injure their teammates or what. But it certainly has not resulted in better tackling.

    • jeff kopay

      So Ben, Pouncey, Bell, Heyward, Dupree, etc. are all “soft?” Injuries happen man.

    • falconsaftey43

      You’re seriously calling James Conner soft? get a clue.

    • Rupert

      JB Burgess #clueless

    • LHW

      I detect sarcasm in JB’s post. Another guy a few replies up said something to the effect of Conner might play hard, be big, fast, and strong himself but he has to (and will) learn this ain’t college – even the practice squad guys are faster, bigger, and stronger than the college competition. He too will get bigger, faster, and stronger with NFL level training.

    • jeff kopay

      I guess? I know a lot of fans didn’t like the pick.

    • Jones

      They were known as a really good tackling team under Noll, too. I wonder if he implemented live tackling in training camp? …

    • Jr Weilacher

      So much for whatever perceived leverage this gave the FO on Bell

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Look at the injury reports coming from other teams. I don’t know if steelers have higher than average injury rate but they are not alone when it comes to players getting hurt.

    • Michael Conrad

      I don’t like the OTA and Mini camp and the light training camp one a days. Plus all the personal trainers the players use.
      The NFL and NFLPA need to get back to practicing football but its not going to happen because of concussions and their effect long term.

      I think the injuries happen because , running , bending ,lifting taint football. Football is football playing and hitting and starting and stopping and all that goes into it. In shape and in football shape are two different things.

      I’m sorry to report this but Steroids and other PED’s serve a purpose. They add streanth.

      They are banned and should be but to me you have players who beat the system and some don’t.

      We as fans will just have to live with the injuries and as a coach you have to say next man up.
      This is why its important to have solid backups and also give players playing time.

    • Michael Conrad

      I think he was pushed into the Gatorade cart. I’m a little worried with this being his second injury hope its only a week he is out hate to see him miss the first game.
      JJSS was not touched and twisted a ankle. Sutton is out .Golson was on ST and pulled up lame. Adams could not finish. That leaves Watt and Allen and Dobbs out of the draft still practicing. I’m not counting the long snapper. Conner is not soft and will be fine.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      This would be an interesting analysis. Both:
      A. Overall
      B. Rookies

      See where the Steelers stack up vs the rest of the league when it comes to both Rookies and everyone else getting injured in camp. Would be cool if the info is there to go back 3-5 years too.