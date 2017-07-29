Steelers 2017 Training Camp: 2nd Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Saturday 7/29

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back on the field of Greater Latrobe High School on Saturday for their second training camp practice of the 2017 season and our very own Alex Kozora and Tim Rice will be in attendance once again. Throughout the day, I will live blog his tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Saturdays practice later on in the evening in addition to some great pictures from Tim.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

