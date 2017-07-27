Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Training Camp: Reporting Day Live Blog And Highlights

    By Dave Bryan July 27, 2017 at 09:35 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers are reporting to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe today and the the move-in process will begin very soon. In order to keep you abreast of all of the comings and goings ahead of the annual Mike Tomlin press conference, I will update this post with some Twitter highlights from the team, media and players as they happen.

    • ThatGuy

      Any Bell sightings?

    • steelmann58

      Have you see a very tall OT yet arriving?

    • Iulo

      doesn’t matter… Hawkins is already there!!!

    • steelmann58

      Hawkins is not going to take over that spot at least this season

    • steelmann58

      Hope he at least shows up he not going to practice as we know but show up with your teammates

    • ThatGuy

      Exactly… help mentor Conner.

    • NinjaMountie

      Lets not get too silly with the ” it doesn’t matter, next man up” line of thought.

    • NinjaMountie

      Hmmm…starting to wonder about AV. Maybe he was told to report at the last possible second of the day to make a mini-statement. We’ll see. I don’t think holding out would be in his best interest. Then again, Bell turned down his more than fair (some might say overly generous) contract so it’s hard to tell what people are thinking at times.

    • Bryant Eng

      There is literally no good/valuable purpose for Bell being at camp. I hope he is in Miami getting a massage and having a drink. I say take the first 3 weeks off. Conner needs snaps, not a mentor.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Some could, and have said, not generous enough.

    • Bryant Eng

      Some might also say “under generous.” Although “we the people” like to say athletes are OVER-paid, professional sports may be the only private-sector industry where there is a salary cap. Most players are probably UNDER-paid given the dynamic of the market place. There really isn’t a good argument to be made that an owner should get HALF of all earnings, simply because they were born into good fortune or bought themselves a t(oy)eam lol.

    • Jeff McNeill

      We don’t complain that Jeff Bazos is worth 90 billion but if Bell wants 15 million we seem to take it personal when he turns down 12 million. He has to do what he thinks is best, just like all of us would do if it were our money.

    • NinjaMountie

      I haven’t read many articles that agree with your under generous theory. Actually, I haven’t read one (out of many) but I’m aware there may be a few silly people out there.
      As to the owner/player money ratio…we’ll just agree to disagree on that one, too.

    • Jeff McNeill

      If people knew what you make they could say they think you are overpaid too.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m certain some would. I doubt that it would be very many. You are also confusing what I said. I didn’t say anyone was overpaid. I said a contract may have been overly generous and that’s based on the current RB market.
      Also, this is a silly argument.
      I’m on record of saying that I don’t blame Bell one bit for trying to get all he can. I just think he made a miscalculation and it’s entirely my own opinion. Maybe I’m wrong and maybe I’m right. Only the future will tell.