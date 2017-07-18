Steelers Bring In Local Coach For Training Camp Internship

It might seem like the most minor of moves but we’re nothing but throughout at Steelers Depot. Each year at camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers bring in several coaches on an internship basis. We’ve seen some bigger names in the past. Aaron Smith has worked at OTAs, Mike Sellers got mini-famous for still having the gun show, and I think Mark Bruener had a coaching internship before becoming a Steelers’ scout.

One of the coaches who will be in attendance this year is Cornelius Coleman. On Twitter, he announced the hiring.





Coleman was hired by Robert Morris in 2014 as an assistant coach. There’s a Steelers’ tie at play, too. RMU’s head coach and the man who hired Coleman is former Steelers’ defensive linemen John Banaszak, who has served in that position since 2013. Here’s what Banaszak said announcing the hiring.

“For us to get a man like Cornelius Coleman who has an awful lot of experience as a defensive line coach is going to benefit our football program,” Banaszak said. “He also brings valuable knowledge about some non-football specific university aspects with some of the prior positions he has held, which will also be very beneficial for us.”

That could mean Coleman will continue his work helping out the defensive linemen, aiding John Mitchell in Latrobe. Coleman played his college ball at local Waynesburg University and spent time in smaller, professional leagues after. Here’s a nice feature article for you to check out if you want a little more information on his background.

The Steelers report to camp next week. We, of course, plan to attend every practice and write out our daily reports on everything that happens.

h/t Ashley