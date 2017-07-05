Hot Topics

    Steelers CBs Ranked 3rd In NFL In Yards Per Coverage Snap Per PFF

    By Matthew Marczi July 5, 2017 at 08:20 am


    Welcome to Bizarro World, in which the Pittsburgh Steelers actually have good cornerbacks. At least, that is what a statistic that Pro Football Focus posted yesterday would have you believe. Now, bear with me before you fly into a rage and start going on a rant about how the notion that the Steelers have good cornerbacks is just further proof that Pro Football Focus is a terrible outlet full of terrible people. Let’s look at the statistic to start with.

    The specific statistic referenced is yards allowed per coverage snap during the 2016 season. To make it clear, this refers to the number of receiving yards that the Steelers’ cornerbacks gave up as a group divided by the number of snaps that all of them played, combined.


    PFF posted a graphic detailing the three groups of cornerbacks who faired the best in the league in this metric. The Broncos were, to nobody’s surprise, far and away the best, allowing just .83 yards per snap in coverage. So if all of their cornerbacks combined played 1000 snaps, to make it simple, they would have surrendered 830 yards as a group.

    The second-most successful team was rather distant, coming in at .99 yards allowed per snap in coverage, and that would be the Bengals. But the Steelers were directly behind them, posting a 1.00 even figure for yards allowed per snap in coverage.

    So what this statistic tells us at a very bare minimum is that, on a per-snap basis, the Steelers’ cornerbacks were among the most successful groups in the league in terms of limiting yardage. This could come in the form both of limiting the number of successful receptions as well as limiting the gains after receptions are made.

    While the defense as a unit did finish somewhat in the middle of the pack—though somewhere toward the top of the middle—in terms of passing yards allowed, this statistic does jive with some of the observations that we have made previously about how their opponents picked up yards against them.

    The straight fact of the matter is that the Steelers were among the worst defenses in the league when it came to defending the pass against running backs and tight ends, with the former being the worse culprit. They surrendered 787 receiving yards to running backs, fourth-worst in the league, and 956 yards to tight ends, which was 11th, but still significantly poor.

    Now, generally speaking, cornerbacks do not spend much of their time covering running backs and tight ends. This means that the Steelers had bigger issues with their linebackers and safeties in coverage that they did, specifically, with their cornerbacks.

    With that in mind, it is not completely absurd to reckon with the notion that their cornerback group was among the more efficient in the league in terms of giving up yardage in coverage. Because defenses were finding so much success beating their other defenders in coverage anyway. So there’s your rain on the cornerback parade.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • VaDave

      This goes to my point of being weak up the middle. Our DL needs to be forcing double teams on an inside out basis,and disruptive. This would allow for our linebackers to be able to drop further and faster into coverage, they also would have less to cover as running backs are more likely to stay in to block.

    • falconsaftey43

      Also have to consider how they attribute yards surrendered. We play a lot of spot drop cover 2, so I’m sure quite a few receptions are in a zone hole, where it’d be really hard to assign those yards to a single defender. That said, they did give up the 6th fewest yards, and 2nd fewest TDs to WRs. TEs and RBs were much more of the problem (although a I’m willing to bet a big part of the RB problem was CBs missing tackles in the flat.)

    • Uncle Rico.

      Unless I’m misunderstanding, wouldn’t skew favorably towards the teams that employ the most subpacks, extra DBs.

    • Michael James

      That’s right, but I also think our LBs are part of the problem. Shazier still has yet to put it all together on a consistent basis. Right now he’s phenomenal in one game and shaky in another game (especially in coverage). Timmons wasn’t really the greatest cover LB last year either.
      To me, an exceptional LB is still the heart of a defense (like Kuechly in Carolina etc.). That’s why I’m a bit sceptical this year. I like Shazier, but more of a partner to the main guy, if you know what I mean. Him and Williams don’t really install confidence in me.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      If the Steelers were getting off the field more consistently on third down, I’d be much more excited about these numbers. They’re somewhat encouraging, but only to a point.

      As for running backs, the defense was ridiculously vulnerable to screens. I certainly hope they patch that up.

    • VaDave

      Interesting take on Shazier. With a player like that, you have to keep him clean. I’m not so sure our DL such that it was is always up for that task. As for the heart of a defense, IMO, it’s the middle of the defensive line, and we haven’t had that in a long time. What make guys like Kuechley are the guys up front. I’ll will agree some of our linebacker play has been exposed.