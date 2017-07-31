Hot Topics

    Steelers Injury Report: Jones, Tuitt, Shazier Unable To Finish Monday’s Practice

    By Dave Bryan July 31, 2017 at 05:00 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers just wrapped up their fourth training camp practice of 2017 at Saint Vincent College and Monday’s session produced a few new minor injuries for the team.

    According to head coach Mike Tomlin, quarterback Landry Jones suffered an abdominal strain of some kind during Monday’s practice. Additionally, defensive end Stephon Tuitt was unable to finish practice because of an ankle injury and the same goes for linebacker Ryan Shazier, who according to Tomlin, had a heat-related illness during the session.

    Tomlin didn’t provide much of an update on the several players who were already dealing with injuries but did confirm that running back James Conner (shoulder) and cornerback Senquez Golson (soft tissue) were both sent back to Pittsburgh for further evaluations.

    “That evaluation has happened and I don’t have that information, yet. So, no update on when they’ll return. When I get, you’ll get it,” Tomlin said.

    As previously reported, Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) was able to go through individual drills with the other wide receivers prior to the team portion of practice getting underway. We’ll see if he’s able to return to practice on Wednesday.


    Wide receiver Sammie Coates (knee) remains on the Active PUP list but did catch passes from the JUGGS machine prior to practice getting underway.

    The Steelers are off on Tuesday.

    • Iulo

      Thanks good, day off tomorrow!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      droppin like flies.

    • Rob H

      All these minor injuries don’t even phase me, and like I said about Golson, I wasn’t counting on him anyway, so whatever happens with him happens. Conner I really want to hear a good prognosis on though, I think he can really help us this season, and hope the more time he can get during camp and the preseason, the better off we’ll be heading into week one.

    • PaeperCup

      Dang, three people that can force turnovers.

    • Ray

      With that thinking anybody can be a Golson. Injuries don’t stump the talent that i wish for recovery and not cutting

    • I’m in Colorado, so I’m not ‘up’ on Latrobe weather. Is it that hot?!! Also, anyone hear whether Bryant’s status is changed?

    • Looks like Fort and Dirty Red will get more time with #1s. As long as Williams and Shazier don’t lose too much time, our D might come out of this stronger re depth.

    • Stas

      that’s pretty clutch

    • Jason

      I’m not sure why everyone thinks Connor will be such a big contributor. Not that he isn’t capable but we had the best back up RB in football last year and he never touched the ball because Tomlin refuses to spell LeVeon.