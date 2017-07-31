Steelers Injury Report: Jones, Tuitt, Shazier Unable To Finish Monday’s Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers just wrapped up their fourth training camp practice of 2017 at Saint Vincent College and Monday’s session produced a few new minor injuries for the team.

According to head coach Mike Tomlin, quarterback Landry Jones suffered an abdominal strain of some kind during Monday’s practice. Additionally, defensive end Stephon Tuitt was unable to finish practice because of an ankle injury and the same goes for linebacker Ryan Shazier, who according to Tomlin, had a heat-related illness during the session.

Tomlin didn’t provide much of an update on the several players who were already dealing with injuries but did confirm that running back James Conner (shoulder) and cornerback Senquez Golson (soft tissue) were both sent back to Pittsburgh for further evaluations.

“That evaluation has happened and I don’t have that information, yet. So, no update on when they’ll return. When I get, you’ll get it,” Tomlin said.

As previously reported, Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) was able to go through individual drills with the other wide receivers prior to the team portion of practice getting underway. We’ll see if he’s able to return to practice on Wednesday.





Wide receiver Sammie Coates (knee) remains on the Active PUP list but did catch passes from the JUGGS machine prior to practice getting underway.

The Steelers are off on Tuesday.