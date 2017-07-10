Steelers Left Off List Of Best WR Tandems In 2017

Hot Topics

    By Matthew Marczi July 10, 2017 at 09:00 am


    You’ve probably sat through an offseason before, so you know what it’s about by now. Prior to the draft, it’s 90 percent mocks, nine percent discussing the mocks, and one percent for assorted other information. After the draft, it’s 90 percent lists, nine percent discussing the lists, and one percent for assorted other information. At least that’s how it feels at times.

    Especially when presented with another list, such as one from Reggie Wayne for NFL.com, compiling his top five wide receiver duos entering the 2017 season, a list from which the Pittsburgh Steelers are conspicuously absent.

    In Wayne’s estimation, the best duo in the league right now resides in New York, between Odell Beckham, Jr. and free agent signing Brandon Marshall. Noting Marshall’s presence in the red zone (though he had just three touchdowns last year), he writes that “both of these players will demand the full attention of opposing defenses”.

    Second on the list in his reckoning is the duo of former Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and his teammate, Demaryius Thomas. Both players had around 1000 yards and five touchdowns last season. Not their best numbers, but that was in a transition year at quarterback.

    Rounding out the list are Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson in Tampa Bay, Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree in Oakland (for now), and finally, Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns in Jacksonville.


    And the Steelers can’t get on this list?

    There are two things in particular that stand out to me. For one thing, in 15 games, Antonio Brown bettered or very nearly equaled the scoring output of every duo on the list short of Evans (who had 12 on his own, as did Brown) and Jackson. If I recall correctly, this game is still ultimately about scoring points.

    Another thing that stands out is that, aside from the Jaguars, who are easily the least qualified to be on this list, all the other entrants onto the list have at least one free agent. Two of them are free agents who have yet to play a game for their team.

    The Steelers have homegrown talent in Brown and the returning Martavis Bryant to chew on. Sure, you could argue that pundits would be afraid to pick the Steelers because Bryant hasn’t played football in a year, but you would think they might at least get a passing mention.

    Not that I’m all that hung up about the Steelers’ exclusion from this list, but it’s just hard to imagine so many not regretting their decision not to consider them when they look back upon the 2017 season in hindsight, because it seems pretty unlikely that their duo won’t turn in a top-five performance.

    And it won’t depend on the integration of a player who has yet to even play a snap for the team.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • americanpatriot

      Just another reason why I seldom read any of this stuff. Too many empty subjective opinions from too many empty heads with an agenda.

    • CP72

      You’re the defensive coordinator…you’re losing sleep over AB and Martavis or Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns? That’s an easy answer.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Haha…who cares what Reggie Wayne thinks and says. He’s still bitter about when we knocked him out of the divisional playoffs back in 2005 en route to our 5th ring baby. AB & MB are not only the best in the league, they have the potential to be one of the best duo to ever play the game and Reggie knows that.

    • Steve Johnson

      I don’t agree completely with this assessment, but I’m not surprise the lack of respect the Steelers Wide Receivers are getting this offseason. Too much talk about how good they can be, too much talk about scoring 30 points a game, and too much talk about being a Top Rated Offense (Haley & Big Ben). The Steelers have an abundance of WR’s, but besides Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant, too many question marks moving forward. However, if M. Bryant can stay clean, #7, #10 and #84 all remains healthy for 16 games, I think everybody’s # 1 vote will be the Black N Gold after 2017.

    • Zarbor

      Actually, I wish they would keep off of every one of their list. I love when no one respects our talent or our team. I hope they continue to throw shade on us. Personally, I hate when we are talked about all the time or put into conversations with other teams like the Patsies.

      Stay low, be humble, bring your lunch pail and go to work on these fools. Its the Steelers way to the 7th.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That’s ok. But they do have to see us tho!

    • john bennett

      Just another off season piece that means nothing and will amount to nothing in January.

    • Alan Tman

      NFL network guy usually have an agenda when doing these lists. He tried to say it’s because Martavis has been out a year. I think he was implying that he doesn’t think he would make it through the year.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I can understand Beckham and Marshall, as they’re both proven receivers with multiple years of numbers. Thomas and Sanders I have no problem with either. DeSean Jackson is wildly inconsistent, Hurns and Robinson each have one good year under their belts, and Cooper (for all the hype) seems to get consistently outshined by Crabtree since being drafted.

    • Rene Gonzalez

      Completely agree, steelers are better of as sleepers or underdogs since that’s when they seem to win more.

    • falconsaftey43

      Means nothing, but fun to talk about during down time.
      AB and Eli Rogers combined for 154 receptions, 1878 yards, 15 TDs. That’s 18 rec, 448 yards, 1 TD shy of being better than what any of those other pairs combined for last year. They ranked 3rd in rec, 5th in yards, 2nd in TDs among those other 5 pairs.