    Steelers Ranked 28th Most Valuable Franchise In World By Forbes

    By Dave Bryan July 12, 2017 at 03:28 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers were named the world’s 28th most valuable sports franchise, according to annual rankings released Wednesday by Forbes. The team is worth $2.25 billion, according to their estimates and that’s an 18 percent increase over their 2016 value.

    According to the rankings, 14 other NFL teams have higher valuations than the Steelers, currently, and that list is topped by the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots at $4.2 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively. The Cowboys, by the way, are listed tops overall on the list of 50 sports franchises.

    Also ahead of the Steelers this year in total valuation and in order are the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravens.

    On Forbes’ rankings last year, the Steelers were 29th overall with a value of $1.9 billion, a 46 percent change over the previous year.

    84 years ago this past Saturday the Steelers were bought by Art Rooney Sr. for $2500. They were called the Pittsburgh Pirates until 1940.


    • T3xassteelers

      LOL, no way 14 NFL teams are more valuable than the team with the most Super Bowl wins and one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports. How do they measure these things???

    • TroymanianDevil

      It’s purely a business thing, nothing to do with success of the franchise. Basically bigger markets win. Even tho Dallas isn’t the biggest city in the US, you and I both living in Texas know how they basically run the entire state. The rest of those franchises are all in the biggest markets except GB. But they like Pittsburgh have such a huge following so they make up some of the ground. Pittsburgh’s market can’t compete with LA or NY or even Philly. I’ve always found it hilarious that there are more Eagles fans in Pennsylvania but it’s cuz Philly is more than double the size of Pittsburgh. Also why the Clippers, Knicks, Yankees are all up there too.

      Fine by me tho, they can have the bigger market, I’ll take the Super Bowls.

    • T3xassteelers

      Yeah, I get that, it’s just crazy to me how the size of a city is the measuring stick… I mean, Steelers have more fans than 90% of these teams, sell out every game, etc etc and yet the city size is the reason why. But you’re definitely right, I’ll gladly take the SB’s over what a franchise is worth!