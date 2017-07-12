Steelers Ranked 28th Most Valuable Franchise In World By Forbes

The Pittsburgh Steelers were named the world’s 28th most valuable sports franchise, according to annual rankings released Wednesday by Forbes. The team is worth $2.25 billion, according to their estimates and that’s an 18 percent increase over their 2016 value.

According to the rankings, 14 other NFL teams have higher valuations than the Steelers, currently, and that list is topped by the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots at $4.2 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively. The Cowboys, by the way, are listed tops overall on the list of 50 sports franchises.

Also ahead of the Steelers this year in total valuation and in order are the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravens.

On Forbes’ rankings last year, the Steelers were 29th overall with a value of $1.9 billion, a 46 percent change over the previous year.

84 years ago this past Saturday the Steelers were bought by Art Rooney Sr. for $2500. They were called the Pittsburgh Pirates until 1940.



