    Steelers, RB Le’Veon Bell Fail To Strike Long-Term Deal By Deadline

    By Dave Bryan July 17, 2017 at 03:02 pm


    According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Pittsburgh Steelers were unable to get a long-term deal done with running back Le’Veon Bell before Monday’s 4pm league deadline and now the former second-round draft pick out of Michigan State will have to play under the $12.12 franchise tag that was issued him by the team earlier in the offseason.

    Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert released a short statement concerning Bell’s situation after the Monday deadline passed.


    “Unfortunately, we were unable to agree to terms on a long-term contract with Le’Veon Bell prior to today’s deadline,” said Colbert in a statement. “Le’Veon is scheduled to play this year under the Exclusive Franchise Tag designation. We will resume our efforts to address his contract situation following the 2017 season.”

    Bell, who reportedly is now fully healed from offseason groin surgery, has yet to sign his franchise tag, however, and thus the talk about the running back will now turn to whether or not he’ll show up for training camp on time.

    Bell has every right to show up whenever he feels like it moving forward as he’s not currently under contract with the team. With that said, a late arrival to training camp, or bypassing it entirely, isn’t likely to endear him to his teammates, some of whom already wished he had been present for the team’s offseason sessions even though he wouldn’t have been expected to participate in them due to rehab.

    A Bell training camp holdout really won’t accomplish anything as the Steelers can’t sign him to a new contract now until after the 2017 season has concluded.

    If the Steelers want Bell to remain in Pittsburgh past the 2017 season, they’ll likely need to place the franchise tag on him again prior to the start of the 2018 league year. The amount of such a tag will be $14.5 million. In order to receive such a tag, however, Bell will have to have another spectacular season and remain fully healthy and out of trouble with the league in the process.

    Bell enters his fifth NFL season having already registered 6,050 total yards from scrimmage and 31 total touchdowns in 47 regular season games played. The running back has missed five games during his career due to suspensions for violating the leagues substance abuse policy and another 11 due to injuries.

    • Crowned

      Run him into the ground. At least he’s not out beating up DJs. #SilverLining

    • Darth Blount 47

      Son of a …..

      I want to read the news TOMORROW that we signed Tuitt and Villaneuva to new deals.

    • NinjaMountie

      Welp, I for one am not going to lose any sleep over this. We have him this year unless he wants to sit out. I still say run his wheels off and then let him walk.

    • Sam Clonch

      Dang. Wish I could have been a fly on the wall. We’ll forever have to wonder what held things up.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Well, at least we didn’t overpay for him in the long term.

    • Crowned

      I say run the wheels off, franchise him again in 2018 continue to run those wheels off and then move on.

    • LucasY59

      Non exclusive tag next yr, let a desperate team sign him away and collect two 1st rdrs for him, or get him for one final yr at 14 mil (which = 13 mil per over the last 2 seasons) by then the wheels may be run off and they will need a new RB anyway

    • LucasY59

      $$$…focus (he needs 15 mil!!!)

    • T3xassteelers

      We will tag him next year again and try to strike a deal again. Not worried..

    • Jeff McNeill

      Probably his last year in Pittsburgh.

    • NinjaMountie

      I think we will literally run his wheels off this season. I also think he’ll have another injury as well. I’m not hoping, mind you, but I just think he will. I think this is a smart move by the Steelers and it’s obvious now that his 15 mill motto was probably true after all.

    • Jeff McNeill

      No way another team will pay him that much and give up two first round picks.

    • Michael James

      Not loosing any sleep here. The Steelers usually pay their players accordingly and offer very fair deals. If Bell, who has suspension and injury issues, wants to milk them, it’s his fault.

    • Jaybird

      I’m not so sure we are going to tag him again next year. I think this might be Bell’s last year in Pittsburgh.

    • Andrew Norwood

      Yes, I second that. I bet he was asking for something really stupid! We can have his best 6 years and draft his replacement

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      I love Bell, but if it’s going to be like this… give him 400 touches this year, tag him again, give him another 400… then whatever

    • terrygordon30

      I am relieved.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Nfl network said the Steelers offered a contract worth more on average that the tag. I don’t seem them offering even that much next year. I see him leaving and making les then 10mil a year.

    • Jaybird

      I got that same gut feeling about bell getting injured this year.

    • LucasY59

      if that is true then I really think Bell is Stupid to refuse the offer, turning down 12mil+…DUMB

    • Brian Miller

      This…

    • Sam Clonch

      We’ll never know for sure. Can’t recall Steelers ever talking details like this after the fact.

    • Andrew Norwood

      Yeah I think the FO did the right thing here. He’s going to wind up making LESS over his career than if he had stayed. He’ll never get paid for the back end of his next contract.

    • Kevin Artis

      Sad thing is I have his jersey. o:( But I’ll just retire it to the wall encased in a frame with the rest of my ex-or retired steelers.

    • LucasY59

      but we know that is how much Bell wanted

    • NinjaMountie

      Yup, if true, then Bell is stupid and, perhaps, the most egomaniacal player in the NFL right now.

    • Andrew Norwood

      He’s a helluva player, but appears to fit that tag

    • Darth Blount 47

      And I want to date Jennifer Love Hewitt. But at least I’m realistic!

    • Sam Clonch

      When the next guys is making $8 mill….

    • Jaybird

      Bell will be a future installment of Matt Marczi’s ” the grass isn’t always geeener” series.

    • Steel Your Face

      I wonder if him being out 16 games for injuries and suspensions had anything to do with a deal not getting done…

    • nutty32

      pull off the name plate and enjoy your Woodson jersey

    • Sam Clonch

      We know he said that in a rap song. Doesn’t make it true. Doesn’t mean it’s what he would have accepted.

    • John Pennington

      Greed kills how much money do a player needs.Team first go do rap and see how money you make.Trade him for 3 first round draft picks.

    • NCSteel

      Steelers are very fair with their deals. I’m a little surprised here.
      Hope the terms of the final offer come out so I can decide for myself who was being unreasonable and who was not.

    • cencalsteeler

      From the front office standpoint, I’d say it’s a genius chess move on their behalf. You can taste a Superbowl on the horizon and now you have a motivated rb that you can run the wheels off of.

    • Jeff McNeill

      No way anyone would make that trade.

    • Denny

      Effectively it is a 2yr deal for $26.6M, with next years money guaranteed when Bell signs the 2018 tag. This seems relatively fair for both sides and Bell gets to skip camp for two years. If they couldn’t get a long term deal this year working from a $12M base, I don’t see much chance that it could happen next year with a $14.5M base and the player being a year older.

    • LucasY59

      his decisions so far have made me think he is a combo of immature and ignorant (with arrogant mixed in as well, which is a really bad thing)

    • Jones

      Same here, bro!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Maybe James Conner will be fully acclimated by then!

      (*Tries to grit his teeth and be as optimistic as possible right now)

    • Jaybird

      Get a JuJu jersey!!!!

    • nutty32

      He stands to make $26mil guaranteed PLUS bite at free agency after that. No way the team can come close to that & Bell can just buy his own insurance policy against injury.

    • JohnnyFootball

      One foot out the door now. No cap relief. Saw this coming a mile away unfortunately. It doesn’t get any easier to sign him going on year 2 of tag, just gets harder.And usually more expensive.

    • NinjaMountie

      Welp…that’s in the rearview. Now lets get Tuitt and AV done and get this show on the road.
      I don’t see the Steelers tagging him next season so that opens up some cap space that would have otherwise been used.

    • Matt Manzo

      Maybe the guaranteed money wasn’t enough?

    • Darth Blount 47

      I love that Texas optimism!

      (The stars at night… are big and bright!)

    • LucasY59

      with him I dont think its that far off.

      and if the Steelers made an offer that averaged at least what he was making off the tag and he refused then he obviously wants a lot of $$$

    • Jeff McNeill

      Don’t need cap,relief this year.

    • NinjaMountie

      Agreed. Barring some crazy turn of events I think this is his last year in Pittsburgh.

    • srdan

      Agreed. I love players in their contract year.

      To his defense, he doesn’t seem like he needs motivation.

    • LucasY59

      or a 1st rd pick can step in day 1

    • walter

      But he believed he was a good rapper so he may also have believed he could get15 mil.

    • CP72

      Hard to believe that Bell, Roethlisberger, and Bryant could realistically be gone in two years.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Something was not enough for him and to much for the team. They both made their choices time for what’s next.

    • Steeler Fan J

      i think he is taking a calculated risk, and i think the steelers have already drafted the backup plan in james connor. He is getting 12 million this year which we wouldn’t be willing to pay him. so he is taking a risk that he stays healthy and dominates and we offer more money next year. Or if we offer him the same deal that we did this offseason it gives him one more year in the league (depending on guarantees). however if he is thinking that it doesn’t matter because we will just franchise him next year and he will make even more, he is sorely mistaken. no way the FO pays him 14.5 mill next year when the going rate for running backs is way lower. i don’t see us franchising him again. next years offer if there is an offer will be a take it or leave it offer. if he leaves it and signs elsewhere at least we should get a pretty high compensation pick.

    • Steeler808

      May be true but there is no downside to a non exclusive designation at that point in time. They may get lucky…some NFL team’s do strange stuff.

    • Sam Clonch

      I’m sure you’re probably right, but I wanna KNOW!!!

    • NinjaMountie

      Yeah, that’ll stink. Ben is the real kick in the bleep. No fun looking for that next franchise QB.

    • JNick

      I feel the same way. Worse case scenario we pay $14 million for him next year. If he wants to hold out during the season, deal with it then. If he wants to make a big statement and push the envelope, suspend or trade him.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Do I need to start scouring the MaxPreps scouting guides?

    • Darth Blount 47

      *Tear rolls slowly down cheek

    • cencalsteeler

      Most would agree that purchasing rather than leasing makes more business sense. In the case of rbs in the NFL, it may just be wiser to rack up your mileage and lease away.

    • NinjaMountie

      I don’t think JC is the future at RB. RB will be high to very high in the draft pecking order next offseason. He’ll bring us a 3rd round compensatory you’d think.

    • Matt Manzo

      Damn! At least there’s no worrying over running the wheels off! I’m not as sad as I thought I’d be.
      Like most have already said, nothing wrong with another tag next year, if he performs well this year.
      Kinda was hoping to not have to scout RBs for a few more years. But now we gotta find out who’s gonna be there between rounds 3-5!

    • LucasY59

      Barkley!?!

    • Darth Blount 47

      He was unanimously voted team MVP. I think his teammates love him.

    • Steeler808

      Damn. If that’s true I’m glad he didn’t sign. With his history that’s just too much.

    • JNick

      I’m sure he wasn’t holding out for his own personal slushie machine. He wanted paid more than. He was worth. I’m being serious about that too. Bell has to realize his actions have lowered his value to the team. He seems unwilling to acknowledge that.

    • NinjaMountie

      I would dance a jig if we got him.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Does Sir Charles have eligibility? 😉

    • RickM

      I likely shouldn’t be surprised but I am a little. Without knowing for sure what was offered and turned down, it’s tough to comment beyond that.

    • Sdale

      Queue the old highway garbage adds with the chief…or am I the only one old enough to remember that?

    • William Weaver

      Conner can handle 2018 along with a draft pick. No need to let Bell hold team hostage after 2 suspensions and lack of “being there” come playoff time.

    • walter

      This is why we drafted a RB.

    • LucasY59

      Im not saying that he isnt well liked (part of why I am frustrated is because I like him) but the suspensions where beyond stupid, and him refusing good $ because he thinks he can get more (when the market says the opposite) show me someone who needs to grow up and get a little more wise

    • Matt Manzo

      I think 3rd round is where we’ll look for a RB. 1st and 2nd should be either QB or Safety.

    • Doug

      Not a chance. They’ll franchise him again, if they can’t work out a long-term deal.

    • JNick

      It seems his agent thinks he can simply reset the market.

    • LucasY59

      Turrible…Saquan

    • Darth Blount 47

      Colbert just released his statement. It’s hard to glean feeling over just text words, but it seemed as though even he was a tad bit surprised/disappointed.

    • Steeler Fan J

      i think JC will surprise you. No he will not be as game changing as bell can be, but he will be a more than serviceable runner/ pass catcher. I will admit i am from the Erie area that he also hails from though, so i may be a little optimistically biased.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      I have refrained from posting anything on the Bell contract situation until now. But now I must speak out…

      Le’Veon Bell has out performed his rookie contract by a significant margin. I think I saw a stat recently where he gained more all purpose yards in his first 4 years than almost any RB in NFL history. He has worked hard every off season (losing weight, perfecting his routes, etc). And he has given 100% every time he steps on the field. He deserves to be paid. I am not mad at him. I don’t suddenly hate him just because he won’t sign a deal that HE believes does not represent his value.

      However… Now that he has chosen his road. The Steelers must choose theirs. I absolutely agree with Crowned that we should run him into the ground this year. Not as pay back. But as a strategy to win. Try to win the Super Bowl this year. If we have the cap room next year (and Ben comes back) we tag Bell again. And run the wheel off him again. And try to win a Super Bowl again.

      Bell is going to get his $26 million over the next two years one way or the other. This mitigates our risk of another Lamar Woodley cap situation. If Bell gets hurt again this year (which is somewhat likely with his groin injury) you will all be glad we didn’t lock him up for $30+ million guaranteed. Let that money go to Tuitt and Villanueva and see how good a different young RB can do behind our elite OL.

      The NFL is a business. And sometimes you have to make very tough business decisions. I’m glad the Rooneys showed some restraint. Now let’s go win a Lombardi.

    • NinjaMountie

      Depends on what RB is there. Also depends on who else is there lol. So many options. RB will be a huge priority unless Bell goes down in game 2 and JC rusher for 1200 yds….which could happen.

    • IndianaCarson

      “Unfortunately, we were unable to agree to terms on a long-term contract with Le’Veon Bell prior to today’s deadline,” general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “Le’Veon is scheduled to play this year under the Exclusive Franchise Tag designation. We will resume our efforts to address his contract situation following the 2017 season.”

    • ND_Steel

      I’m afraid Bell’s main motivation will not to be hurt at the end of the season.

    • Darth Blount 47

      If we lowballed him (relatively speaking of course) then I don’t think you can say that. But if the offer was in anyway fair, then I get where you are coming from. Totally. It’s a gamble.

    • walter

      Yea the franchise tag for RBs is just too high. It made it hard to sign him.

    • NinjaMountie

      I think he was asking for 20 mill a season, a recording contract, and the sacrifice of a fatted calf.

    • RickM

      I agree that that will be in his mind. How that will translate to his play, if at all, is a tough one to gauge.

    • JohnnyFootball

      Bell could realistically be looking at this….

      2017 – 12.1m
      2018 – 14.4m
      2019 – 16m (signing bonus on new deal/base salary)
      2020 – 12m (pretty much guaranteed due to signing bonus proration/dead money)
      2021 – 12m (good chance he sees it with dead money)
      2022 – 12m (not guaranteed by a long shot, cap savings)

      Total – 44.5 **guaranteed** over next 4 years.

      And there would still be about 8m in dead money for 2021, making it pretty likely he sees that year too. It would take a massive number next year to actually get a deal done if they franchise him again. 3rd tag would be the franchise QB tag number at 28m? or so. That isn’t happening. So now he can use UFA as leverage knowing that.

      Bottom line….now a hard deal just got incredibly harder to do next year. All the numbers just went up, by a good amount. If they weren’t willing to go there now, they damn sure won;t next year either at a higher price tag.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I don’t think anyone is at fault here. Bell felt like he could get more on the open market. He’s betting on himself. There’s nothing wrong with that thought process. If he wanted to play it safe, then yeah he could’ve sacrificed some salary and locked up his financial future with a long term deal with us. But it’s not wrong of him to think he could get more later.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      The grass may not be greener but his bank account sure will be. And that’s what’s most important.

    • Sdale

      No virgins? The god’s won’t like that.

    • NinjaMountie

      I really don’t see him resetting the RB market like that. I think that’s why a deal didn’t get done this year.

    • Conserv_58

      It seems, based on Colbert’s comment, that Bell and his agent priced themselves beyond what the Steelers were willing to pay. IMO, If Colbert and Kahn couldn’t get a deal done this off season then it’s highly unlikely they will next off season, especially if Bell breaks records this season. As for Bell, it would be highly unwise for him to hold out.

    • RickM

      Lol, you may be closer than you think. We all know what Bell has said in the past and we also know the Steelers have been fair with their stars. It’s a pretty safe assumption on our parts that he priced himself out of a deal. I kind of hoped he would realize that he’s missed almost 25% of the games and had two surgeries, and the team is taking a risk on a long-term deal. But I doubt that he felt that way. My inner thought is will he be 100% committed to every yard and every play. I’d be lying if I said that I was certain he will.

    • LucasY59

      sometimes the agents are dumber than the jocks (dont mean to put such a negative connotation on athletes but agents are slime and sometimes jocks are dumb)

    • RickM

      I guess they gave it their best shot, or what they felt was a very fair one. As for signing him to a long-term deal in 2018, that ship has sailed IMO.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I don’t believe they will, but I am wrong a lot. I don’t think he is worth the tag amount this year, or any other running back. Not my money though and they have the cap room. I think he will want even more next year and if I was the team I would not go above 10 mil a year next season. I would them rather let him walk and get probably a 3rd round pick the next year.

    • LucasY59

      rumors are their offer was = to his tag cost, which IMO is more than fair

    • Conserv_58

      That’s pretty much my take on why he didn’t sign. He may be an exceptionally good RB, but IMO, no one player is worth breaking a team’s cap for, especially a player with his history.

    • LucasY59

      to him (which I guess is legit) but there is a chance he loses $