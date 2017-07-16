Steelers’ Seven Shots – Sunday, July 16, 2017

Every Sunday during the offseason I plan on recapping for you seven items related to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL that may have fallen through the cracks the past week that should be worth your time to read. This weekly feature will be entitled “Steelers’ Seven Shots.”

Shot #1 – Former NFL quarterback Babe Parilli passed away on Saturday at the age of 87 and while he never played for the Steelers during his long professional career, he did coach for them in the early 70s. In fact, he was the team’s quarterbacks coach and the first one that Terry Bradshaw ever had. Ron Lippock interviewed Parilli some time ago and he talked a lot about his time with the Steelers.

Shot #2 – Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrated his 29th birthday last Monday and below are his top 10 plays from last season.

.@AB84 turns 29 today! The Top 10 Plays from his 2016 season! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GgRusCN5hB

Shot #3 – As you would probably imagine, the Steelers three playoff games last season are currently ranked in the top 20 most-watched sporting events in the United States for the first half of 2017 and all three are in the top seven at that.

Top 20 most watched sporting events in the US for the first half of 2017 (compiled by @paulsen_smw) pic.twitter.com/vVVNM69tb1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 13, 2017

Shot #4 – Missi Matthews of steelers.com spent last week out in Arizona documenting the offseason training of outside linebacker James Harrison and even decided to try acupuncture. Her segment about Harrison really should be an entertaining and educational one and I assume it will debut sometime during training camp.

When @jharrison9292 tells you to try something, you listen… pic.twitter.com/RZfvC3nAaT — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) July 11, 2017

Shot #5 – A Twitter follower sent me this podcast interview that Steelers legend Joe Greene did with John Clayton earlier in the offseason and I had yet to hear it. It includes some great stories.

Shot #6 – Here’s an interesting stat from the middle of last season on Steelers cornerback William Gay that Pro Football Focus released on Twitter this past week.

William Gay allowed all of 122 yards from Weeks 5 through 13 last year pic.twitter.com/qQcmP1Ay2c — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) July 13, 2017

Shot #7 – Finally, it looks like Saint Vincent College has the Steelers practice fields ready for the start of training camp.

T-minus 2 weeks… #steelerscamp @steelers A post shared by @atlpsu27 on Jul 13, 2017 at 7:24am PDT