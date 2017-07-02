Steelers’ Seven Shots – Sunday, July 2, 2017

Every Sunday during the offseason I plan on recapping for you seven items related to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL that may have fallen through the cracks the past week that should be worth your time to read. This weekly feature will be entitled “Steelers’ Seven Shots.”

Shot #1 – This great old picture of Chuck Noll as a player with Paul Brown is a great way to kick things off this week. There’s actually some video footage of that game between the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions on YouTube and I included that below as well.

Paul Brown sending in a play with Chuck Noll in the fourth quarter of the '53 #NFL title game. #Browns #Lions #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i47luOJBks — Dan Daly (@dandalyonsports) June 27, 2017





Shot #2 – Miami University posted some great vintage freshman year headshots of a few of their popular sports alumni now playing in the NFL and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is front and center.

Shot #3 – Speaking of Roethlisberger, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky recently spoke highly of him during an interview on the ‘Kap & Company’ radio show. Trubisky said Roethlisberger was one of a few quarterbacks he has leaned on for advice since leaving North Carolina for the pros.

“One of the best pieces of advice I got was from Ben Roethlisberger,” Trubisky said per ESPN.com. “We have the same agent so I was able to throw with him when I was preparing for the draft. He said, ‘You just have to go in there and be yourself. You have to be confident in your abilities and what you bring to the table. And your career is going to go how you want it to go.”

If you’re interested, here is the full Trubisky interview audio.

Shot #4 – I might as well add one more shot for Roethlisberger this week. Here is his first career NFL touchdown pass courtesy of steelers.com. This one came against the Baltimore Ravens in 2004 and was to wide receiver Antwaan Randle El. Roethlisberger relieved an injured Tommy Maddox in that game and while the Steelers ultimately lost it, they didn’t lose again until the AFC Championship game.

That first touchdown pass back in 2004. #BensDay pic.twitter.com/dk4CQQr0jS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 28, 2017

Shot #5 – While we’re on the topic of the Ravens, they have now had the most substance-related suspensions in the league since 2010 thanks to tight end Darren Waller being sat down for the year this past week. Remember the other names? If not, here is the list per hack Jamison Hensley. WR David Reed (2011), DE Ryan McBean (2012), CB Asa Jackson (2012, 2013), S Christian Thompson (2013), DT Haloti Ngata (2014), S Matt Elam (2015), TE Nick Boyle (2015, 2016), S Will Hill (2016) and RB Kenneth Dixon (2017).

Shot #6 – Wide receiver Antonio Brown recently helped out at a William & Mary Pro Camp and he talked a little about how the NFL has relaxed the celebration rules for the upcoming season as well as what its like to play foe head coach Mike Tomlin.

5x Pro Bowl WR Antonio Brown here at @TribeAthletics All Pro camp. #Steelers Matt Ryan, Zeke Elliott coming later.https://t.co/mRB5TcCRFy pic.twitter.com/x11PBjpkiv — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkSports) June 27, 2017

Shot #7 – Finally, TMZ recently caught up with Tomlin and asked him about the rap music that running back Le’Veon Bell has made so far in addition to getting his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.