    Steelers Training Camp Day Four: What To Watch For

    By Alex Kozora July 31, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Back in the pads for what should be another intense practice. Assuming Ben Roethlisberger returns, the offense should be more competitive too; obviously, with him under center, but as Mike Tomlin has noted in the past, his mere presence gives the offense a boost.

    Before we get into Monday’s practice, I want to recap a little from yesterday. Know I wrote a ton and didn’t have time to put in the mini TL;DR version I try to at the end. Dave and I did run through the highlights at the podcast. Check that out if you haven’t tuned in already.

    Quarterback

    Josh Dobbs. Not perfect. But better. Decision making improved, taking the checkdown, getting the ball out on time. Has to know where the pressure is at and not run into it but yesterday was his best practice. As noted in the podcast, I think he shows good command of the huddle. Gets to the line quickly, not a lot of miscommunication, being a leader at the line. You can see a huge difference between him and the other rookie QB, Bart Houston.

    Running Back


    James Conner was arguably the best player on offense Sunday afternoon. Strong and square in pass pro and keeps his feet moving laterally. Not lunging there and his size lets him not get overwhelmed by bull rushes. The little guys have to cheat and “brace” for the power because they won’t handle it otherwise. Conner can naturally handle those better.

    Trey Williams shows burst. Explosive, twitchy guy with good feet. Can play a little out of control, eyes working faster than his feet, but don’t be surprised if he busts at least one nice run/return in a preseason game.

    Fitz Toussaint is going to be steady. Well-rounded game. Path to the 53 is still hard for me to find but the team knows what they have in him. A level of comfort you want with your depth.

    Tight End

    Xavier Grimble. Man, he’s killing me. The dude is clearly talented, clearly putting in work during the offseason. But when Dave told me left early because of the heat, my heart sank.

    Checked my notes from last season. Grimble left because of the heat/cramps on Days One and Three in 2016. And then he’s out today for the same reason, a full year with the team and an offseason to know how to take care of your body. He looks the part, dude is rocked, but something is amiss.

    Phazahn Odom. Tough day. He’s good at catching the football in space. Everything else? Pad level, working out of a three point stance, taking on pass rushers, it’s a struggle. None of this should be a surprise if you were following what we said leading up to camp.

    To his credit, he did finish out the day. Considering two other tight ends didn’t, Grimble and Scott Orndoff, that alone nearly counts as a win. Nearly.

    Offensive Line

    T.J. Watt has had bright moments but they haven’t often come against Alejandro Villanueva. Villy has been the winner in almost every matchup. So big, strong, heavy hands you can’t shake when he gets into your pads. The starting five is great, obviously, but Villanueva might be having the best camp if you look at these three days in a vacuum.

    – I’m all about the squatty, powerful dudes. And the Steelers have those in spades. Kyle Friend and Mike Matthews are cut from a similar cloth. Ethan Cooper is short too but he’s is a wiiiiiiiide load. Seeing him in pads, his thighs/calves gives Daniel McCullers a run for his money. Shows the strength to anchor against bull rushes. Just needs to keep his hands lower.

    Defensive Line

    – Not a ton going on here. No one really stuck out in OL/DL – felt like a lot of these dudes were gassed. Johnny Maxey might be showing more of a repertoire as a pass rusher. Which is good considering he showed pretty much nothing last year. Just leaning on dudes. Still second team right defensive end. L.T. Walton at the nose.

    Outside Linebacker

    – Watt has been out there for every rep and looks like the same guy at the end of practice as he does at the start. That’s why having a football family background is helpful in the draft evaluation. You know he knows how to take care of his body, how to work out, how to be an efficient, conditioned practice player. Easy-mover dropping into his hook zone in coverage. Like his hand use, an advanced area of his game coming out of Wisconsin.

    Like I said, still struggling versus Villanueva, but he’ll get better.

    – Mentioned it on the podcast. Farrington Huguenin is interesting. Above average athlete who is able to change direction. Had several wins in one-on-ones and team sessions. Practice squad material, especially if Keion Adams beats out Arthur Moats on the 53.

    Anthony Chickillo is always a star of camp. Really impressive how far he’s come; a fat, out-of-place defensive end in college to a guy with the ability to start somewhere else. Give Joey Porter some credit, too.

    Inside Linebacker

    – Have said time and time again the team is high on Tyler Matakevich. One reason why they didn’t make a big push to add to the position after swinging and missing on Dont’a Highetower. The guy just makes plays, as trite as that sounds. Two TFL in the first team session yesterday. No doubt he is Vince Williams’ top backup.

    – And L.J. Fort continues to make plays opposite. No lie, Fort is the second most athletic ILB on the roster, behind Shazier. Does a great job in coverage and fits well as the Mack (weakside) linebacker. Near INT yesterday on a pass for Odom.

    Cornerback

    Artie Burns is playing with some swagger and I love it. Came bounding down onto the field, nearly sprinting, with a big smile on his face. And holding his own against Antonio Brown. Mentioned one of the detail plays he made yesterday; after Brown made a diving grab on an underthrown ball, Burns crawled back to AB to grab his ankle and officially get him down. It sounds really small, I know, but devil is in the details. That was a problem for him last year. Tells me the game is slowing down for him.

    Mike Hilton’s energy is pretty infectious. And aggressive against the run. Basically everything you saw from him at Ole Miss. Had one breakup in WR/DB one-on-ones, an environment that is obviously slanted heavily in favor of the offense.

    – With the injuries at corner, guys like Greg Ducre (who will run 2nd team if Golson is out) and Brandon Dixon get more consistent play-time. William Gay may get some time off too, though that could actually make the CB group too thin. May have to think about signing someone. Weber State’s Devonte Johnson was in rookie minicamp. Often times, those guys circle back come camp (Jawon Chisholm, Matt Dooley for example).

    Safety

    – Not a lot going on here. Jordan Dangerfield made a couple of plays in coverage, though they were underneath. Never really seen him tested over the top. Wish we could gauge it.

    What To Watch For

    – Just a couple notes because I know I wrote another novel.

    – Injury front, lot to watch, unfortunately. James Conner’s shoulder, Senquez Golson’s hamstring, Mike Mitchell’s ankle/leg, and the rest of the motley crew.

    – Definitely a good time for guys like Demarcus Ayers and Grimble to make some plays. They could use some positive press in team sessions. Neither have been bad but you want to grab some headlines when you’re in the spots they are.

    – Going to try to watch more from the second team DL of Alualu, Walton, and Maxey. Need to learn more about those guys, especially Walton at the nose.

    – Ditto with Keith Kelsey and Matt Galambos. Two names I haven’t mentioned very often.

    Sean Davis might be the top safety if Mitchell misses. Make a splash play my man.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • JohnB

      Good rundown. Love padded practices. The only thing i hate is practicing against our team. For example i want Watt to do great but at the same time i dont want AV to get beat by a rookie. Haha oh well its football so ill take it!

    • Jim Foles

      Hows Hunter? and the other WR’s

    • NickSteelerFan

      Hey Alex, awesome stuff!
      If Odom has such a hard time with pad level/blocking but is an above average athlete and good at catching the ball, do you think the Steelers would ask him to drop down to 235lbs and be a practice squad WR candidate? They don’t seem to be opposed to position switches

    • Josh

      on Grimble – call me crazy but I don’t get how being sidelined with a bad reaction to heat is an issue. it can happen to anyone and why tempt passing out or worse by trying to be a tough guy? they won’t play in the tropics much this year so unless it continues to be a pattern (or if he had clearly been out of shape otherwise, etc.) I give it a big meh.

    • Alex Kozora

      Quiet yesterday. Hunter had a good Day Two.

    • Alex Kozora

      I mean, it’s already a pattern, that’s what is alarming. The tropics don’t matter. Grimble is bowing out in Latrobe and I don’t see any palm trees. He goes to Vegas and trains all offseason (to be fair, it’s a dry heat) and then gets to camp and can’t finish a practice.

      For a rookie, for your first day, I get it. Someone like Keion Adams, understood. Not the first guy to fall victim to heat. But for Grimble? Who has been with the team for awhile and bowed out before. You’d think he could avoid the same pitfalls.

    • Rob H

      LOVE hearing that Fort has looked so good, the spot behind Shazier is probably my biggest concern with our defensive depth. With all due respect to a veteran like Johnson, there is a reason he is a ST guy with few real game snaps after all these years. Fort looks to be the only one with the skill set to possibly be a viable replacement if Shazier misses more than a series or two.

    • Jacob

      Dry heat can make a gigantic difference in your body’s ability to cool itself off. I think he’s just not used to the humidity.

    • Alex Kozora

      Well he’s been in Pittsburgh for what, 18 months now? And gone through one camp. He better get used to it real quick.

    • Steelers072684

      Will anyone Facebook live todays practice?

    • D.j. Reynolds

      No Ben – it put Hunter back to where he has been his whole career (without a good QB).

      I’m interested to see his game in pads with Ben practicing.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Ugh…if Golson misses more than a practice, those footsteps you hear are probably mine from briskly walking (running) out of his corner!

    • KingoftheAFCNorth

      Overheating is no joke. This does not appear to be a conditioning issue or a work ethic issue. I appreciate a player knowing his limits and pulling himself out rather than passing out in the sun.

    • Alex Kozora

      Not allowed to film practice.

    • Alex Kozora

      No one is saying he should push through and stroke out.

      It’s about avoiding getting to that point in the first place.

    • KingoftheAFCNorth

      I guess I’m operating under the assumption that he pulled himself out bc he was fearful of overheating and the consequences of that. Is your point that he should be conditioned beyond getting a heat stroke St Vincent’s?

      Not trying to start a heated discussion, just trying to get a better read on your take. Appreciate all the work you do, including this piece!

    • Jake Marion

      Good detailed info. This fan does not mind reading a long article if it is factual.

    • Adam Pristas

      That’s exactly what Alex is saying. Dude should know how to hydrate and maintain his heart rate for the duration of a practice in pads in Latrobe in August. It was ok to fail last year as a rookie, but it’s inexcusable in your second camp.

    • Alex Kozora

      No worries man, we’re just having a good discussion. I get taking himself out of practice. That’s smart. No need to make a bad situation worse.

      But I am hopeful he changes his pre-practice habits to hydrate better so he isn’t getting dehydrated so easily. You can’t keep going through life unable to finish practices.

    • Alex Kozora

      Glad you liked it, Jake!

    • Rick McClelland

      He should try working out in Florida with a high humidity in the off-season to better condition himself.

    • Bradys_Dad

      How’s DHB doing Alex? He’s such a good guy and a GREAT team member, I feel like his number might not get called this year due to the qty of WRs on hand. Of course the injury bug or T-Rex arms might open a spot for him as well. I would truly hate to see him go.

    • Agustin-ARG

      I want to see some back and backer´s videos!!

    • Bryant Eng

      Hey Alex, I don’t recall scouting reports – which go out the window on Day1 if you perform – but have you noticed what type of arm strength Dobbs is working with? Thanks!

    • cencalsteeler

      It could be more of a mental thing than a physical one.