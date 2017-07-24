Hot Topics

    Steelers Unveil Patch To Honor Dan Rooney

    By Alex Kozora July 24, 2017 at 08:45 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the patch the team will wear all season to honor Dan Rooney, who passed away during the offseason.


    The patch, shaped in an Irish clover, contains his initials: Daniel Milton Rooney. Rooney passed away on April 13th at the age of 84.

    This is the first year the Steelers will be without Rooney. He was born in 1932, a little less than one year before his father founded the team – then the Pittsburgh Pirates – to start playing in the NFL in 1933.

    While The Chief was the team’s founder, it was Dan Rooney who helped bring change, and ultimately success, to the franchise. He played a big role in hiring Chuck Noll, a decision that would shape the franchise forever. He also convinced Bill Nunn to work as a scout for the team, opening them up to HBCUs previously ignored. The list of players they drafted/signed from there is almost too long to count.

    The team wore a patch for Art Rooney when he passed away in 1988. Here’s a picture of it. You can expect the size and placement for Dan Rooney to be similar.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • StrengthOfVictory

      I think the sad reality of Dan Rooney’s passing won’t truly sink in until the season gets underway. For months of the offseason, it’s been an inconvenient truth. Come fall, it’ll be a tragedy all over again.

    • AndyR34

      Well said! And I think that the impact of his passing on the way the Steelers do business won’t be seen for a year or so, but we know AR2 is no Dan Rooney. I believe he is more Jerry Jones than Dan Rooney, JMO.

    • TroymanianDevil

      The cloverleaf is a nice touch.

      This is the year to bring back #7, for Dan ( and also Chuck Noll )

    • Big White

      Appropriate with the shamrock considering Rooney traded his support for Barack Obama for an Ambassador appointment to Ireland.

    • Dorian James

      That patch would look so fly on the blank side of the helmet. Also, I hope everyone plays just a little harder in honor of Mr. Rooney

    • Bradys_Dad

      The helmet, black ball caps, t-shirts etc … you are 100% correct.