    The ‘Terrible Podcast’ – Breaking Down Eli Vs JuJu For The Starting Slot

    By Alex Kozora July 24, 2017 at 12:30 pm


    Hey everyone. Filling in for the usual The Terrible Podcast with a little film room session today. Looking more broadly at the slot receiver position and the battle between Eli Rogers and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Today, we talk about the traits the position needs, how they translate on tape, and how those two stack up.

    As always, leave me any feedback. If you have issues with the audio and/or video, please let me know too. Look forward to what you guys have to say. If you haven’t yet, subscribe to my Youtube channel too.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      “Justin Gilbert with the Tackle” on the scoreboard. That is a rarity.

    • RickM

      Thanks for the analysis Alex, and the fairness of it. I just can’t get to a spot where I see JJSS winning the Day 1 slot position. Rogers has too many advantages.

      Eli has better hands than JuJu in my opinion (I know we disagree). Yes JJSS will make more contested catches, but Rogers creates good separation. As a result, he only dropped 1 pass in 2016 for an excellent drop rate of 1.5%. AB was only slightly better at 1.3%. The catch you highlighted in the Baltimore game demonstrates how good his hands are. Shuster, on the other hand, had inconsistency problems at USC, dropping 15 of 228 ‘catchable’ balls for a 6.6% drop rate.

      And it’s well-known that JJSS doesn’t get good separation on his routes, another slot advantage to the “twitchy” Rogers. I really see JuJu as a more effective outside presence and maybe a better slot guy in the RZ when the field is routinely shrunk and there are more contested catches. Add in Rogers’ year’s worth of experience and I think he strongly has the inside track to be the opening day starter. But we shall see. You seem confident that the position will be contested and you’ve watched his USC tape a great deal. If you’re right, I’ll be the first to congratulate you on your foresight. Even if Rogers and JJSS split snaps in Year 1, I’ll consider you right. But I think it’s a very tall task for the rookie.

    • Alex Kozora

      lol I’m glad someone else caught that.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Nice work on this Alex. Too bad we don’t have NFL snaps from JJ to compare.

      I guess if you are looking for recommendations maybe you could stay in the slot but jump to the defensive side and show a Gay vs Sensabaugh? Can’t remember if Coty is a slot guy but that could be one that is interesting to see.

    • Alan Tman

      I’m betting JuJu may not even see the field. Ayers is going to throw a monkey wrench in this equation. Lol Possibility of too much YAC sitting on the bench. He’s AB at Year two. One thing I can say about Ben is he doesn’t play favorites, because he wants the best available on the field.

    • Alex Kozora

      Well we agree on part of it. Definitely on the separation/catches. I think the catch rate is a bit deceiving. The tough, combated catches won’t go down as drops but when you see them on tape, they’re exactly the big-time plays a slot receiver has to make. So there’s more to the numbers, as there usually are.

    • Alex Kozora

      Curious to see where Sensabaugh lines up. Really no buzz on him at camp. Pretty sure he’s been on the outside, especially with what Mike Hilton told me.