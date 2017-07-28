The Terrible Podcast – Talking 2017 Steelers Camp Reporting Day News & More

Season 8, Episode 1 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd is back to kick off the new season of the show and we get right to covering what happened Thursday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe as the Pittsburgh Steelers reported to training camp.

We start things off by talking about the contract of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and how it looks like he’ll remain in Pittsburgh at least through the 2020 season.

There’s a lot of news to cover from Thursday and we start by going over the current situation with wide receiver Martavis Bryant and why he’s unable to practice with the team right away.

The Steelers signed tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a new contract on Thursday so David and I go over all of the numbers of the deal and why it’s a good one for both sides. We also talk about what his new deal means for fellow offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins moving forward.

Running back Le’Veon Bell was a no-show for the start of training camp so David and I go over that decision and when we’d like to see him ultimately show up. We go over what the future of Bell in Pittsburgh looks like after he failed to sign a new contract with the Steelers by the July 17 deadline.





How many touches will Bell have in 2017? We throw out some numbers related to that as well.

The PUP list was announced on Thursday by Tomlin so we go over the few names on it in addition to talking about the one player who failed to report on Thursday.

Will wide receiver Sammie Coates ultimately make the 53-man roster this year? We discuss that topic to close out the show.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

