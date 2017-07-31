The Terrible Podcast – Talking Early Steelers Camp News, RB, TE, ILB Depth, Roethlisberger Future & More

Season 8, Episode 2 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to going over some injury notes from the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 training camp.

We first discuss the shoulder injury suffered by running back James Conner and what it means to a few other players on the depth chart at that position. What kind of shot does running back Fitzgerald Toussaint have at making this year’s roster? Is he a better running back than Knile Davis?

We discuss a few roster numbers related to the running back and wide receiver positions as well. Where does Justin Hunter potentially fit in 2017?

The Steelers had a few tight ends that were unable to finish Sunday’s practice so David and I discuss that position group and if it’s a concern. Is Xavier Grimble and his development a priority?

David and I also discuss the inside linebacker depth as the Steelers enter their fourth training camp practice.





There’s a lot of talk right now about that CTE report that was recently released so David and I go over that topic in addition to discussing the future of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger past the 2017 season based on recent comments he made.

Would Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins really be an option for the Steelers next offseason should Roethlisberger decide to retire after the 2017 season? We discuss that topic thoroughly as well.

We close Monday’s show by going over a few other players who were injured on Sunday and how half of the 2017 draft class is already missing valuable time. We also talk about cornerback Senquez Golson being injured yet again.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

