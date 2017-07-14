The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2017 QB Group Preview, Martavis-Ben Beef, 300 RB Touches & More

Season 7, Episode 126 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to talking about recent comments made by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant about him wanting to have a man-to-man talk with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the very near future. We look at both sides of this and examine whether or not this all will be put to bed soon.

Monday is the deadline for the Steelers to sign running back Le’Veon Bell to a long-term contract and Alex and I discuss what might happen if a deal doesn’t ultimately get done. We also talk about Bell now being 25 years of age and if there’s any concern about him coming off a 300-touch season after studying several other running backs dating back to 2000.

Steelers safety Robert Golden was interview recently and Alex and I discuss a few of the main things he said about the team’s defense and potential changes in 2016 that caught our eyes and ears. We also get into a discussion about second-year players Artie Burns and Sean Davis and what we expect out of both in 2017.

We close out this episode by previewing the Steelers quarterbacks ahead of training camp getting underway in Latrobe two weeks from today.

