The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2017 RB Group Preview, Filling ST Shoes, Martavis’ Future & More

Season 7, Episode 125 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell making a recent most-overpaid NFL player list and why that is a ludicrous act.

Former Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams had a few nice things to say about wide receiver Martavis Bryant during a recent interview so Alex and I recap that in addition to looking at Bryant’s future past the next two seasons.

Will Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell hold on to the starting job again for a full season? Will he be back in 2018? Alex and I discuss those questions and invite the opinions of listeners as well.

With linebacker Vince Williams now set to start in 2017, who will fill his large special team shoes? Alex and I discuss that important topic and discuss quite a few players during this segment as well. Can rookie running back James Conner be that guy?

Alex and I move on to preview the Steelers running back group ahead of training camp starting and we close out the Monday show by answering a few more listener questions.





As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

