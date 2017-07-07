The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2017 WR Group Preview, RB Fungibility, Listener Questions & More

Season 7, Episode 124 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers running backs the last time they won the Super Bowl and how low the average yards per carry was for that group. That talk is followed by discussing a few stats of running back Le’Veon Bell and where the cut-off line is at when talking about the position being fungible.

Is Bell more valuable than guard David DeCastro and should he earn more than him assuming a new contract gets finalized before the July 17 deadline? We discuss that briefly.

We move on to discuss what may have happened last season at the wide receiver position had Markus Wheaton stayed healthy and Martavis Bryant not been suspended. We follow that conversation up by fully breaking down the wide receiver group of the Steelers 2017 team ahead of training camp getting underway.

We use the final segment of this episode to once again answer some thought-provoking questions we received from several of our listeners.

