The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Failure To Get New Deal Done With RB Le’Veon Bell & More

Season 7, Episode 127 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this late Monday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers being unable to sign running back Le’Veon Bell to a new contract prior to Monday’s deadline.

We discuss Bell’s current situation throughout the entire show and that includes whether or not he’ll now show up for training camp on time being as he’s yet to sign his franchise tag tender.

Will Bell be a Steeler past 2017? We discuss whether or not that will ultimately happen and if he’ll get the franchise tag ahead of the 2018 league year.

With the Bell deadline now passed, Alex and I look ahead at a few other deals that might get done prior to the start of the regular season.

