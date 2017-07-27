Hot Topics

    Tomlin Says There Are ‘Untold Consequences’ For Bell Missing Camp Time

    By Dave Bryan July 27, 2017 at 07:11 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell failed to show up Thursday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for the start of training camp and while that probably didn’t shock head coach Mike Tomlin, it still doesn’t mean he wasn’t holding out hope that the former second-round draft pick would have a late change of heart just the same.

    During his first training camp press conference of 2017, Tomlin was asked to give his thoughts on Bell deciding to stay away and his response was quite predictable.

    “Obviously, I would like him to be here,” Tomlin said. “He is not, but I am going to focus my energies on the guys that are. It’s an unfortunate circumstance. One that we will deal with. One that he will deal with.”

    While Bell is away from the Steelers, he’ll likely continue to train at Bommarito Performance Systems in Miami, FL. While Tomlin expects that Bell will remain in top physical shape on his own, he is somewhat cornered about a few other things related to him being away from the team during training camp.

    “He is in shape over the course of a 12-month calendar,” Tomlin said. “Football conditioning is not an issue with him, but rust and overall readiness will be. That’s to be determined.”


    Tomlin made sure to emphasize again later during his press conference that there’s value to players being part of the team during training camp.

    “There’s no question we are a group that values this team-building process, and doing it in this setting,” Tomlin said. “So yes, there is value, and yes there are consequences for not being here. That’s just the reality of it.”

    When asked what those consequences are, Tomlin refused to specify.

    “They are untold as we sit here,” he said.

    As mentioned several times over the course of the last few weeks, Bell certainly has every right to stay away from training camp being as he’s yet to sign his $12.12 million franchise tag tender. With that said, however, him staying away from training camp won’t change a thing when it comes to his contract situation this year as the Steelers aren’t allowed to sign him to new deal until after the season ends after failing to get a long-term contract done with him prior to the July 17 league deadline.

    If Bell is worried about getting injured during training camp, he really shouldn’t be as it was unlikely he’d get many practice reps over the course of the next several weeks and especially being as he recently fully recovered from offseason groin surgery. In essence, he probably runs about the same level injury risk while working out on his own as he would while being extremely limited during training camp practices.

    Besides, if Bell were injured during practice after signing his franchise tag, at least he’d still get his $12.12 million this year. Should, however, Bell suffer a serious injury while training on his own, the Steelers could rescind their tender and Bell wouldn’t receive a penny from them.

    For now, all Tomlin can do is wait for Bell to sign his tender and report for duty. At this point, its anyone’s guess as to when that will be and there’s a good chance Bell never steps a single foot on Saint Vincent College this year.

    “I have had good, clean communication with him. I will leave the nature of that conversation between us, but rest assured that he will be ready to play football,” Tomlin said Thursday. “When he gets here, I do not know. I will remain focused on the guys that are here and their overall development. When he gets here, he gets here.”

    • Kick

      What a joke, Tomlinson doesn’t have a leg to stand on. Pay the man or just deal with his absence silently. He will be the best option at running back the second he shows up so your consequences are laughable at best.

    • Jacob

      You made a good point, Dave. If he tears his ACL or something he would potentially lose his salary completely.

    • Christopher Marks

      I dont think Tomlin is saying hes going to punish Lev Bell. I think he’s referring more to general consequences that would manifest itself in the form of hindering team development, camraderie, James Conner’s progress, etc.

    • Charles Mullins

      See JPP.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The pay is set; $12.1 million this year or zero. Ball is in Bell’s court.

    • Chad H

      Funny….give into the team first concept and you win SBs. See the Patriots for reference. Man I hate them but what they have going is working out pretty good for them.
      So Bell you are taking the me before the team. Your a good player but I personally can do without you now.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Bell is a star so there will be no consequences in that regard. If this were Knile Davis or Fitz they would probably be cut outright. Unfortunate that is how it works but so it goes. As long as it doesn’t impact his play come the season I will just silently consider him a selfish dummy while I celebrate the team winning.

    • cencalsteeler

      Funny, how I only need to look as far as my kids elementary schools to see what they push to teach these young kids…..”Character counts” is one and “there is no I in team” is another. Both are things Bell has strayed from. It really is too bad and it totally sends the wrong message to everyone. 🙁

    • Steelers12

      That’s exactly what he meant

    • Robert E Lil

      Uh oh.
      Tomlins got popcorn problems

    • Kick

      I thought that is what he could have meant but he shouldn’t be so coy.

    • Ryan Alderman

      You hear Nick Saban on Sportscenter on how he’s had to adapt his coaching from older generation players whp put team first to newer who are more individualized? Way of the world…

    • Michael Mosgrove

      tomlin and colbert both look super thin now.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      you’re a joke. you dont even know his name.

    • Big White

      Yep. If Bell thinks he can chill for a few weeks and not show up he doesn’t know the Steelers very well. He might be in Detroit by the end of the week.

    • lyke skywalker

      Tomlin is quite the orator.

    • lyke skywalker

      Participation trophies abound these days. Ask James Harrison.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Tomlin has absolutely no input Into contract negotiations. That is Colbert and Khan.

    • Jeff McNeill

      That was autocorrect, it has done it to me before.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Until he signs the tender can they trade him? I don’t see him being traded.