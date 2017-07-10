Hot Topics

    Why Tony Dungy Reminds Steelers Of Wisdom Of Keeping 3 QBs

    By Matthew Marczi July 10, 2017 at 11:00 am


    This was from an old article published a couple of years back, but it resurfaced recently and I wanted to highlight it. Kevin Seifert recalled in an article back in 2015 about the time that Pittsburgh Steelers safety Tony Dungy—yes, that Tony Dungy—was called in to serve as an emergency quarterback back in 1977.

    Checking in during the fourth quarter against the Oilers in a game in which Terry Bradshaw and his backup, Mike Kruczek, had already been knocked out of the game, Dungy was tasked with heading a unit that included John Stallworth and Lynn Swann, among others, completing three of eight passes for 43 yards and two interceptions.

    To his credit, he had already gotten an interception on defense in that game, the first of his career, so he had one in the bank.

    But that sort of reminds you why the Steelers have a nagging penchant for carrying three quarterbacks on the roster. Their would-be third quarterback, Neil Graff, was cut during the preseason, and as Seifert notes, that decision ended up backfiring within four weeks.

    Of course, there is a caveat to that, as the NFL did away with the emergency third quarterback rule, so it is rare for teams to dress three quarterbacks for a game, unless one is dealing with an injury already. Even the Steelers don’t dress all three.


    But they always have an emergency quarterback, of course. I’m not entirely sure who it would be currently—perhaps Antonio Brown, or Le’Veon Bell—but in the past, it has been Heath Miller, Hines Ward, and Antwaan Randle El.

    None of them ever actually had to play in an emergency situation, however. In fact, I don’t believe the Steelers have ever had to use an emergency quarterback since then. No player other than Randle El who is a non-quarterback has attempted more than three passes in a season in that time. Somebody please correct me if I’m wrong in this.

    Recalling that game in the early portions of the 1977 season, though, Dungy said that he knew just eight plays, so that is all they ran for that fourth quarter. “I feel like I could have done better if I had had just a little bit of preparation for it”.

    Tell that to James Harrison.

    It was such an unusual circumstance for Dungy and the team that after he was forced to check in for a third-down play, he thought nothing of taking is usual spot on the punt team. Of course, as the emergency quarterback, he would be relieved of those duties as he prepared for the next drive.

    The Steelers have three quarterbacks that they seem comfortable with this year in Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones, and rookie Joshua Dobbs, so hopefully they will continue their streak of not using an emergency quarterback. But if you only dress two, it only takes two to go down in a game.

    • John Phillips

      How many NFL players have thrown and caught an interception in the same game?

    • LucasY59

      hopefully the Steelers dont even need their 2nd CB this yr,

      the emergency QB is an interesting situation, Brown has had decent success throwing passes (but have been in trick situations instead of being the designated guy under center from the snap) not sure if he would be able to take multiple snaps and have much success, Bell has not completed a pass in the NFL (but has only one attempt) the other issue with using Brown or Bell is that it takes them out of the role that they are among the best in the NFL at, so it weakens the O in more than one way by switching them to QB

      Bell and Brown (along with a strong OL and other weapons) make whoever is the QB have an easier job (Laundry can start and win some games with them) so looking at guys that should be active on game days, the ones that might be able to step in could be Grimble or Juju??? just a guess but like I already said keeping the star players at their regular positions should give the O the best chance of having success if they end up needing a 3rd QB

    • falconsaftey43

      Just looked it up, Tony Dungy is the lone one to hold that stat. Nice bit of trivia there.

    • falconsaftey43

      Only 4 have done it in a season. And only 12 have done it in their career.

      Richie Lucas, Tony Dungy, Bob Laraba, Billy Lothridge, Wayne Crow, Clem Daniels, Dick James, Gary Lowe, Joe Morrison, Randy Moss, Johnny Robinson, Billy Ray Smith.

    • falconsaftey43

      Interesting. My first guess would be mix of AB and Bell. (AB because he has thrown a bit, and Bell because he ran wild cat in college). I’m trying to see if any of our guys were high school QBs (that’s why Heath was that guy).