    Video: Steelers Only Option Next Year Is To Tag Le’Veon Bell

    By Alex Kozora July 19, 2017 at 08:00 am


    Back for another video to discuss a topic I felt was better to talk than write about. We know Le’Veon Bell didn’t get a deal done Monday afternoon and we don’t know exactly when he’ll show up for training camp. The looming question over the horizon is what’ll happen after this season. Will the team work out a long-term deal, will they tag him again, or will Bell walk?

    Shortly after Monday’s deadline passed, I still had confidence a long-term deal could be worked out in the upcoming offseason. But after what has transpired the past 48 hours, I’m much less confident. I’ll explain why in the video and what the Steelers other options are.

    Got a new computer so please let me know if there are audio/video problems. Still working out the kinks. And as always, let me know your thoughts in the comment section below.


    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Steel Realist PAul

      I think there are two points we’re not talking about that are relevant to what will happen in 2018.

      First, where are the Steelers as a SB contender? If they should advance to the game this year, doesn’t that change things when you consider many of Bell’s options will be teams with a losing record.
      Sets up sort of a Dont’a Hightower situation from this past offseason.

      Second, I wonder how much Ben’s mention of retirement played into this. If I’m Bell, and I see Ben is looking to only play for another year or two, does that affect my idea of staying in Pittsburgh??

      I think it’s fair to question Bell’s sincerity regarding his comment about wanting to stay in Pittsburgh now.

    • Big White

      Yo Kozora, i think there is another element in play here. We saw some scrub tight end this year in the draft make an extra 500k by falling in the draft from 1st to 5th round through an insurance policy. We also heard talk of an insurance policy when Clowney mailed it in his final year at South Carolina. If there are insurance policies for college prospects, there certainly are ones for the professionals. If Bell is projected to make X amount over the next five years give or take +/- 5-10 Million, an insurer could be interested in guaranteeing that at a high premium cost to the player. My guess is that Bell is already written in for a big pay day and that all of this talk about Bell possibly losing it all (myself included) are probably overblown. You have any knowledge of this??